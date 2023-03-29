A24 is surely one of the most beloved entertainment companies out there and is slowly becoming one of the most poignant in the movie industry. Having earned 16 Academy Awards so far (including nine wins this year), the independent company keeps surprising global audiences and critics with its thought-provoking, emotional, and sometimes disturbing features.

While the company counts on a wide range of different genre films, a general undertone of sadness is frequently present. For instance, grief and loss seem to be two prominent themes in the transforming features that A24 produces, and Charlotte Welles' directorial debut that premiered last year, Aftersun, is a recent example of that. On the platform, Redditors agree that, ultimately, movies can be heartbreaking for several reasons.

10 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' (2019)

Image via A24

Based on real-life events, this semi-biographical heartwrenching A24 film made it to Barack Obama's top movies of 2019, and for good reason. Centering around the story of a Black man and third-generation San Franciscan, Jimmie Fails IV (who plays himself), The Last Black Man in San Francisco captures a young man's search for home in a city that has seemingly left him behind.

Given that the Joe Talbot film makes for a bittersweet watch throughout its entirety, it's not hard to realize why many people on Reddit agree it is one of the saddest films from the treasured company. "Every. Single. Time. It gets me," u/Griever9977 wrote. Although the film sends a message about gentrification, it also deals with loss, longing, and friendship.

9 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

The big winner for this year's Academy Awards ceremony's biggest prize, Everything Everywhere All at Once by The Daniels is one of the most creative films ever to grace recent screens. Although bizarre, it provides viewers with a philosophical and thought-provoking storyline as it follows Michelle Yeoh's Chinese immigrant laundromat owner and matriarch on a quest across the multiverse.

Even though the 2022 feature is technically a comedy — and a sci-fi action film — it counts on a good dose of highly emotional moments, especially regarding Evelyn's connection with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). Depicting motherhood, generational trauma, and empathy accurately, the film has caught many's attention. According to u/gujii, "EEAAO made me cry pretty hardcore. It was just so moving, and I had an intense, cathartic, crying fit. Can’t really remember another film I had that with."

8 'Moonlight' (2016)

Image via A24

Following three stages in the life of the main character (played by three different actors, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex Hibbert), Barry Jenkins' Best Picture winner and impressive directorial debut, Moonlight, follows a young African-American as he navigates through childhood, adolescence, and adult life struggling with his identity and sexuality.

"Sad but beautiful" are the words u/besogone used to describe the film on the platform. In fact, Moonlight counts on astounding visuals on top of excellent performances, but what makes it stand out the most is its heartwrenching storyline. Although he ultimately finds fulfillment in adulthood, the protagonist goes from a neglected childhood to angry-fueled adolescence that is quite painful to watch.

7 'Hereditary' (2018)

Image via A24

Ari Aster's groundbreaking filmmaking achievement is a universally beloved horror movie that sends chills down many spines. But is that all there is to the film? Atmospheric and unsettling, Hereditary features forceful performances from those involved (especially Toni Collette) as it follows a grieving family haunted by sinister occurrences.

Part of what makes Hereditary deeply disturbing and terrifying is the way it deals with mental health and familial trauma. It also does not shy away from showcasing abuse. Aster's film is heartbreaking because it illustrates the picture of a family doomed from the very beginning — a family that doesn't stay together and doesn't make it. As u/doomguy699 puts it, "no matter how hard they tried... their fate was sealed."

6 'Minari' (2020)

Image via A24

Starring The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun, Lee Isaac Chung's heartbreaking Minari is about a Korean-American family's journey from California to an Arkansas farm in the 1980s as they attempt to make a better life for themselves but struggle to reach success amid arising challenges.

Analyzing life and death, this intriguing movie reflects on new beginnings. Although many users agree that Minari is quite a sad watch, u/MustachioBashio remarks that the music was one of the most soul-stirring elements of the feature: "The score/soundtrack really hit me hard. Such great music."

5 'The Florida Project' (2017)

Image via A24

The Florida Project is a picturesque character studio that invites viewers to sneak peek inside the mischievous adventures of a precocious six-year-old girl. Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) lives with her unemployed and single mother Halley (Bria Vinaite), in a budget motel located six miles away from Walt Disney World on US Highway 192 in Kissimmee.

Featuring the name of the blueprints for Walt Disney World, The Florida Project is an incredibly touching coming-of-age that tackles social class while also shining a light on childhood development. Although it features a bright, pastel-colored palette, Sean S. Baker's movie is an extremely moving observation of poverty and its devastating consequences. "The Florida Project for me," a user replied on a query regarding the saddest A24 film.

4 'The Farewell' (2019)

Image via A24

Starring Awkwafina in the leading role, The Farewell tells the story of a Chinese family who discovers that their grandmother has only a short period left to live. After learning this, the family decides to keep grandma in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to see her one last time.

Lulu Wang's equally heartwarming and heartwrenching feature reflects on grief, loss, and familial love and acceptance (especially when dealing with decisions that don't really make much sense sometimes). "The Farewell completely changed how I viewed death and dying," u/tman916x said. "It was around the time I lost both of my paternal grandparents who were a major source of stability in my life when my parents split. If I had a voice in their caretaking I would’ve gone in a completely different direction than my family chose."

3 'Waves' (2019)

Image via A24

Waves depicts the emotional journey of a suburban African-American family led by a controlling and domineering father (Sterling K. Brown), even though he is well-intentioned. Through the course of a heartbreaking storyline, Waves tackles familial love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of an extreme loss.

Trey Edward Shults' harrowing movie seemingly reduced many viewers to tears, and that is not surprising in the slightest. "Waves broke me big time," u/s_dot_scott recalls.

2 'A Ghost Story' (2017)

Image via A24

David Lowery's atmospheric fantasy drama follows a ghost of a recently deceased musician (Casey Affleck) who is killed in a car accident in front of his house. In an attempt to reconnect with his wife (Rooney Mara), the ghost returns to his suburban home. However, he is ultimately forced to watch as the life he knew slips away.

Dealing with themes of legacy, love, and loss, A Ghost Story surely provides food for thought. "It's not sad because of the story onscreen. It's sad because of how it makes me feel about life, death and time," u/Bronze_Bomber explains. "I've bawled more to A Ghost Story than to any other movie ever," u/Fullofnegroni added in a different comment.

1 'Aftersun' (2022)

Image via A24

Welles' gut-wrenching debut has deservingly earned Paul Mescal a Best Actor nod from the Academy, and that is for very valid reasons. In this well-acted feature, viewers are given an outlook inside Sophie's (Frankie Corio) private memories of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Aftersun reflects on Sophie's coming-of-age and Calum's unknown, turbulent life outside of fatherhood.

Perfectly depicting depression, fading memories, and grief, Aftersun is the subject of several praise. On the platform, viewers put into words how heartbreaking it was. "Aftersun’s ending had me bawling, such a unique and original ending that is so unbelievably sad yet beautiful at the same time!" u/down-the-rabbit-h0le reflected. "One of the most devastating films I've ever seen," another user said.

KEEP READING: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' & Other Best Female-Led A24 Movies