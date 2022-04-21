Strangely enough, everyone loves a sad movie. There’s a cathartic vibe about it - the beauty in being able to fully immerse yourself into someone else’s story, feeling every single emotion that they feel. When watching these films, however, we often expect them to be real people acting out real storylines that tug on our heartstrings.

RELATED: The Best Animated Movies on Disney+ Right Now

What about when the film is animated? Animation, a filmic form often seen as designed for children, has its moments where it is surprisingly insightful, making us as sad as can be. We had a look on Reddit to find out all things sad animated movies, and have compiled our top six, guaranteed to make you shed a tear.

Up (2009)

Image via Pixar

No list of the saddest animated movies is complete without Up. Breaking hearts worldwide, the beautiful film, in the first four minutes, manages to showcase the beautiful love story between Carl and his late wife, Ellie.

With hysterical sobbing a non-negotiable upon watching the film, it tells a story all about journeys, joy, and how you’re never too old for some good old-fashioned adventures. If you’re looking for an animation that will emotionally destroy you in its opening montage, Up is definitely the film for you.

Tarzan (1999)

Don’t let the sweet animation of this Disney film fool you - Tarzan is a tearjerker like no other, and considered one of the best Disney movies ever made. In this animated tale, the orphaned Tarzan grows up in the remote African wilderness and is raised by his gorilla mother, Kala. After a British expedition enters the jungle, Tarzan is torn between embracing civilization and staying with his gorilla family.

RELATED: Every 90s Disney Animated Movie Ranked, Worst to Best

Between (spoiler alert!) Clayton’s death to Tarzan feeling like he isn’t a part of the family, this work of cinema is guaranteed to tug on your heartstrings. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the soundtrack of the film is something of a masterpiece.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Image via Toho

Described as devastating, it’s no surprise that Grave of the Fireflies can make you cry like no other. Based on the concept of war and what it costs, this tale follows Seita, a teenager who is charged with the care of his younger sister, Setsuko.

RELATED: The 9 Best Anime Films That Aren't From Studio Ghibli

After an American firebombing separates these children from their parents in World War ll, the animation is as heartbreaking as it is true to life, which only makes it even harder to watch. Struggling against all odds, Grave of the Fireflies tells a survival story of two siblings who, against all odds, strive to stay together and stay alive.

Mary and Max (2009)

Image via Icon Entertainment International

The bonds that you can see within an unlikely friendship are some of the saddest we’ll find. Set over twenty years and across two continents comes Mary and Max (2009). This animated story tells the story of a pen-pal relationship between two extremely different individuals: Mary, a lonely eight-year-old girl living in Melbourne, Australia, and Max, an obese 44-year-old Jewish man living in New York City.

A bittersweet film about loneliness, friendship, and mental illness, the film is loved by many, even winning the Annecy International Animated Film Festival Cristal Award for Best Feature.

Watership Down (1978)

You already know that when an animated movie includes animals, it’s going to break your heart. When a young rabbit named Fiver has a vision that the end of his warren is near, he persuades several other rabbits to leave and find a new home.

From the obstacles encountered on their way, to their final destination not being what it seems, Watership Down holds emotional weight that isn’t created easily. It’s not easy to find your forever home, and the harsh realities of this animated masterpiece show exactly that.

The Fox and The Hound (1981)

After his mother is killed, Tod the fox finds himself forming a new friendship with his neighbor's hound dog, Copper. The two start off inseparable but find themselves growing apart as they age - especially as they are, by nature, enemies.

A simple, straightforward, and earnest tale about kindness and tolerance getting lost as we age, The Fox and The Hound is a beautiful story about overcoming differences and prioritizing friendship.

NEXT: 10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to IMDb