Criminal Minds was a long-running criminal investigation procedural show on CBS, created by Jeff Davis and ending its original run in 2020. It is since slated to return with a new season on Paramount+, containing most of the original cast. Fifteen seasons later, the show has had its fair share of crime-solving, team bonding moments, and above all - heartbreaking episodes.

From the deaths of loved ones to the reveal of team member trauma - Criminal Minds doesn’t shy away from the tough stuff. We’ve scoured Reddit to bring you the fan-decided saddest episodes. Warning - do not binge unless you want to be in a pool of tears by the end.

Season 2, Episode 15 - "Revelations"

Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is one of the show’s most beloved characters - a fan favorite if you will. Suffice to say, when he was kidnapped by Tobias Hankel in "Revelations," it was horrifying for both fans and the BAU on the show.

The episode follows Reid’s grueling torment as he’s held captive, including painful flashbacks to his childhood and his tumultuous relationship with his mother (Jane Lynch), the team scrambling to save him in time, and the beginning of his eventual addiction to Dilaudid. The episode is difficult, particularly for Reid fans, and will leave you inconsolable.

Season 5, Episode 9 - "100"

Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) has always led the BAU in a way that most have no choice but to respect. When The Reaper returns, ready to wreak havoc on Hotch and his family, the team must rush to find Haley (Meredith Monroe) and Jack (Cade Owens), Hotch’s ex-wife and son, before it’s too late.

Haley’s death at the hands of The Reaper is heartbreaking, to say the least, and Hotch’s fight with The Reaper after this is demonstrative of a man at his absolute breaking point. This episode will have you fighting tears for Haley’s cruel demise, whilst admiring the BAU’s ability to always put each other first, no matter the circumstance.

Season 7, Episode 24 - "Run"

The second part in the two-part Season 7 finale is a cross between sad and tense. With JJ (AJ Cook) terrified about the safety of her fiance and son, Will (Josh Stewart) and Henry (Mekhai Andersen) at the hands of the team of unsubs.

With the BAU struggling to establish what the next move will be, and JJ frantic about the fate of her family, this episode has you on the edge of your seat. The episode also sets the scene for a few members of the team making life-altering decisions, specifically Prentiss (Paget Brewster), another fan-favorite character.

Season 8, Episode 12 - "Zugzwang"

Why does it always seem like poor Spencer Reid is going through the wringer? After finally finding himself in love with Maeve (Beth Riesgraf), she is kidnapped by her stalker and Reid sets out to find her, even though he has never met her and is unbeknownst to a lot of her personal information.

The team works to discover the kidnapper’s true motivation for doing this, and in the process, Reid finds himself losing the person he’s grown to love. The episode is shattering at the least, and you’ll find yourself feeling everything that Reid is feeling - which is, well, pain.

Season 10, Episode 13 - "Nelson’s Sparrow"

Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) was one of the show’s most beloved characters, serving as one of the main counterparts of the BAU in the first two seasons of Criminal Minds. "Nelson’s Sparrow" is the episode showing the aftermath of Gideon’s eventual murder, as the team gathers in the isolated cabin where his body was found.

The episode shows each team member, especially those who were closest to him, dealing with their individual grief as they work to solve what turns out to be one of Gideon and Rossi’s (Joe Mantegna) older unsolved cases. It’s heartbreaking to watch the BAU work to avenge the death of someone they loved so dearly, but it’s another beautiful moment that shows the team’s ability to prioritize each other above all else.

Season 11, Episode 18 - "A Beautiful Disaster"

After Derek Morgan’s (Shemar Moore) wife is shot, and both her and their baby have their life on the line, it’s understandable to assume that Morgan is unstable at the very least. After he is ordered off the case to avoid personal vendettas interfering, he goes rogue, ready to seek out revenge on his own terms.

As Moore himself describes, the episode is another example of how the BAU team all have unique relationships with each other that showcase the deep care they have. Witnessing Morgan frantic at the thought of potentially losing those who he loves most is enough to make you bawl.

Season 12, Episode 22 - "Red Light"

Once again - you guessed it - it’s another Reid-centric episode, taking place in the first season after Hotch's sudden departure. This episode brings to a halt a number of different storylines that have progressed throughout the show - namely, Reid’s interactions with Cat Adams (Aubrey Plaza). With his mother being held hostage by Lindsey (Gia Mantegna) and tensions running high, the episode is a real tearjerker.

The Mr. Scratch storyline also wraps up in this episode, thanks to the help of Morgan and the rest of the BAU. Overall, it’s a strong episode that leaves you guessing, on the edge of your seat, and most importantly - sad.

