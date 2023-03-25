Netflix Original series have provided some of the most emotionally compelling moments on television in recent years. While these shows have been praised for their great writing and storytelling, they have also been known to shock audiences with unexpected character deaths.

Whether they play a pivotal role in the story or have a brief stint in the show, audiences can't help but fall in love with certain characters. These deaths in popular shows such as Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Blackhave left a lasting impact on audiences and will continue to be remembered for years after the end credits roll.

10 Hope Shlottman - 'Jessica Jones'

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) follows an ex-superhero turned private investigator who runs her own detective agency, Alias Investigations. In the first season, Jones investigates the kidnapping of Hope Shlottman (Erin Moriarty), a student-athlete who was taken by Kilgrave. During Shlottman's time under Kilgrave's mind control, she was forced to commit heinous acts such as killing her own parents.

The easiest way to end all the pain Kilgrave has caused would be to end him. But for Jones, she'd rather have him behind bars. Shlottman made the hard choice and took her own life to have Jones promise to kill him. Shlottman is the picture of an all American Girl that unluckily had her life torn apart by an extremely cruel villain. Her death is quite possibly the worst fate in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

9 Guinevere Beck - 'You'

Based on the novel You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is a terrifying serial killer that falls in love with women and develops an extreme obsession with them. In the first season, Goldberg meets Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) at a bookstore. His infatuation of her takes over as he kills anyone that will get in the way of their romance. After Beck discovers his box of souvenirs from his victims, Goldberg puts Beck in a glass cage.

After days of being held captive, Beck attempts to escape but Goldberg strangles her to death. This shocking twist left viewers reeling at the end of the season. Her death becomes a pivotal moment in the show's plot, proving the dangers of toxic relationships and consequences of Goldberg's unhealthy behavior.

8 Phinneus Pogo - 'The Umbrella Academy'

This superhero television series follows seven adopted siblings with unique superpowers. In the first season, the parental figure of the children, Phinneus Pogo (Adam Godley) attempts to calm Viktor (Elliot Page) down from tearing down the Academy. He admits to helping Hargreeves suppress his powers due to his powers being too great. Viktor's rage throws Pogo across the room, and he is impaled on antlers.

Pogo's sudden death was such a distressing experience. His character was loved by many for being the epitome of being good to their core. This point in the series sparked a chain of events that would change their lives forever as the dark secrets of the Hargreeves family are revealed. Viktor doesn't mean to hurt anyone, but with no control it happens.

7 Eddie Munson - 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things tells the story of the small town of Hawkins as they are plagued by the Upside Down. In the fourth season, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) witnesses the supernatural killing of his friend, Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) at the hands of an unknown force, he goes on the run with everyone believing he's the murderer.

With the plan of distracting Vecna's swarm not going as expected, Eddie sacrifices himself to the Demobats to lure them away from Dustin. This heartbreaking moment hurt the audience months after the credits rolled. Despite only appearing in one season, he quickly became a fan favorite for his goofy personality and great character development, making his death all the more tragic.

6 Ruth Langmore - 'Ozark'

A financial planner, Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is in danger after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong. To make amends, Byrde offers to set up an even bigger laundering operation in the Lake of the Ozarks. In the first season, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) meets Byrde after stealing money from their room at the Lazy O Motel. As an invaluable business partner, her death was devastating, especially for fans.

In a shocking twist, Ruth never got her happy ending against Javi because she is shot and killed by Camila Elizonndro. The criminal underworld is cruel, even for a character who deserved to get away clean, disregarding the terrible things she's done. In a show full of schemers and antagonists that were better than the protagonists, she was the realest character that could manage her own against criminals yet keep hold of her soft side.

5 Sarah Lynn - 'BoJack Horseman'

The hit animated show, BoJack Horseman follows the life of an anthropomorphic horse who is a fading popular sitcom star of the 1990s, BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett). Playing the Horse's adoptive youngest daughter on a show, Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schaal) looked up to Horseman as a father figure. Her troubled pop star life led to a life of substance abuse until her death in the third season due to a drug overdose.

In order to protect himself from any implication in her death, he created an illusion that they weren't together and waited 17 minutes to call. This horrific scene could have ended differently if he had spent those crucial minutes helping his friend. It provides excellent examples of the terrible consequences of addiction and the toll that fame can take on a person's mental health.

4 Nell - 'The Haunting of Hill House'

This horror miniseries flashes between past and present as it follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House continue to haunt them years later. Eleanor "Nell" Crain Vance (Victoria Pedretti) is one of the youngest members of the family that never recovered from the haunting. The end reveals that the Bent-Neck Lady is actually Nell, the one specter that paralyzed her ever since she was a child.

The most haunting moment of the series was Nell's suicide, which left viewers in tears. As her death was upon her, she was thrown back in time only to reveal that she had traumatized herself into suicide. Nell's death was a poignant commentary on the impact of mental illness and how much trauma one person can take.

3 Nairobi - 'Money Heist'

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime series told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). It observes two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) as they rob the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. In the second season, Nairobi (Alba Flores) is shot in the head by Gandía, an ex-mercenary.

She is first lured to the window by the female antagonist, Inspector Sierra and is shot in the chest. Once her team patches her up, Gandía kidnaps and beats her, until ultimately shooting her. This series makes you root for the robbers even though they're the ones committing a crime. Nairobi's death was a devastating blow for the team and shifted their initial motives to take things into their hands.

2 Kang Sae-byeok - 'Squid Game'

The popular Korean survival thriller series revolves around 456 players playing a series of deadly children's games for a chance to win money. Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) managed to survive the first four games, and complete the fifth but was mortally injured by exploding glass. As Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) begged for help for Sae-byeok, Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo) stabbed her in the neck right before the sixth game.

Squid Gameis filled with death, but the one that hurts the most is Sae-byeok's. Although she kept to herself, she did what anyone would have done to survive the games. She is a character that everyone wanted to see win. Her backstory of needing the money to reunite her family made her death even more hurtful.

1 Poussey Washington - 'Orange Is the New Black'

One of the best TV dramedies is based on Piper Kerman's memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison. In the fourth season, a peaceful demonstration in the cafeteria begins to escalate, so Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) attempts to deescalate the situation. In the midst of chaos, she is accidentally suffocated by an untrained guard, CO Bayley.

Shaken by Washington's death, the show makes it worse by sharing her backstory of being in prison only as a non-violent offender. She had a promising future being accepted as a cadet at West Point, but that was quickly taken away. Her death sparked outrage and protest both in the show and in real life, leaving a tragic reminder of the dangers and brutality of the prison system.

