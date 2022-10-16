The OG Marvel Netflix TV shows stick in fans' minds for various reasons. Whether it be their ability to grip us from the get-go, the action-packed storylines that have you on the edge of your seat, or the undeniably loveable characters, Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage left and continue to leave a lasting impact among fans. And now that all five shows are streaming on Disney+ for the foreseeable future, our minds are where they will undoubtedly remain.

On top of their brilliant storylines, action sequences, and characters, the shows carried a raw, dark, and gritty emotion that, until shown in the series, hadn't really seen the light of day in Marvel TV projects. And if there's one thing that shows like Daredevil or Jessica Jones were good at, it was ripping fans' hearts out of their chests and crushing them into millions of pieces. And all without a care in the world. From that gut-wrenching dream dinner sequence in Punisher to Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) "death" in The Defenders, these shows have put us through the emotional wringer more times than we can count.

"Heart of the Dragon" - 'Iron Fist' Season 2, Episode 5

Iron Fist may not be everybody's favorite of the Marvel TV shows, but there's no denying that season two was better than its predecessor. That's for sure. The main antagonist of the show's second season was Davos (Sacha Dhawan), who grew up and trained alongside Danny (Finn Jones) for the Fist. And, well, let's just say he didn't take the loss too well.

"Heart of the Dragon" follows the aftermath of Danny's kidnapping in the previous episode, during which he loses the Fist after Davos takes it. Danny is badly injured, but that wasn't the saddest part of the episode. No, that came towards the end after Danny and Ward (Tom Pelphrey) discovered it was Joy (Jessica Stroup) responsible for Danny's injuries and the loss of the Iron Fist. And the look of sheer betrayal on Danny's face was enough to break your heart.

"Nelson v. Murdock" - 'Daredevil' Season 1, Episode 10

Have you ever felt betrayed by someone you thought you knew everything about? Well, imagine being best friends with someone for years, then finding out they're a blind vigilante with superhuman abilities that can tell how many people are in a building by the sound of their heartbeats. Just your average everyday typical discovery, right?

Well, unbeknownst to Foggy (Elden Henson) in the first season of Daredevil, his Advocado at Law partner, Matt Murdock, dabbled in the art of vigilantism. And Foggy found out in a not-so-subtle way. After Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) beats him to near death, he makes it home, only to collapse in front of his best friend. Foggy is understandably feeling betrayed, making for a heartbreaking few scenes between the two.

"AKA I Want Your Cray Cray" - 'Jessica Jones' Season 2, Episode 7

Jessica Jones isn't known for its light-hearted comedy or easygoing topics. More so for its gritty and hard-hitting emotional scenes over its three seasons. With discussions of sexual assault and subjects like depression, PTSD, and domestic abuse being primary topics, it's certainly not your average Marvel TV show.

For this reason, the second installment in The Defenders Saga has many gut-wrenching moments over its three-season run, and season two's "AKA I Want Your Cray Cray" is no exception. While Stirling Adams may have only appeared in one episode, his time on the show didn't come to a good end. He may have been planning to take advantage of Jess' (Krysten Ritter) powers, but her reaction upon finding his body beaten and bloody was devastating.

"Cold Steel" - 'The Punisher' Season 1, Episode 8

Sam Stein (Michael Nathanson) was Madani's (Amber Rose Revah) partner at Homeland Security. Fans learned to like his character very quickly, which is why his brutal death halfway through the first season came as both a cruel heartbreaking shock and a moment that would leave fans reeling, infuriated, and disgusted all in one.

Unbeknownst to Madani, her love interest for the first half of the season, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), wasn't the man she thought he was. To her, he was someone she could have a good time with and rely on, but that was far from the truth. Not only was he responsible for murdering Stein, he then had the audacity to comfort Madani following her finding him dying. Covered in Stein's blood, Billy washes Madani as she'd left distraught from the ordeal, leaving fans enraged, disgusted, and heartbroken.

"The Defenders" - 'The Defenders' Season 1, Episode 8

The small-screen Avengers team-up we'd been highly anticipating culminated in a severe emotional blow when the Man Without Fear seemingly died a hero alongside Elektra (Élodie Yung) in explosive fashion. The Defenders finale saw our team of heroes attempt to stop The Hand's plan for city-wide destruction, and when Matt realizes the building is about to implode, he gets everyone out, opting to stay behind.

The idea of losing Daredevil was heartbreaking in its own right. But the ultimate soul-crushing moment came when Danny, Jessica, and Luke (Mike Colter) all returned to their respective loved ones following the building collapse. And Foggy and Karen (Deborah Anne Woll) devastatingly realized that Matt hadn't made it back. The pure heartache radiated from them both, and it was enough to leave you reeling even after Matt was confirmed alive because they still believed him dead.

"The Abyss" - 'The Punisher' Season 2, Episode 11

Frank Castle is one of Marvel's most brutal and gore-centered characters, The Punisher. But despite the blood, guts, gore, brains, and everything in between, it doesn't take away from the downright emotion-driven scenes that make up a large part of this show.

Upon believing he murdered innocents in the previous episode, Frank is distraught. Later in the hospital, he abruptly wakes from a nightmare where he can't warn his family that a monster is coming, prompting an emotional chat with Karen in which he tells her his kids had a look on their faces like, "why?" He then wonders what the looks on the faces of the people he thinks he killed were and asks her, "you know what that means, right? It means I'm the monster." It's an emotionally draining exchange, and you can feel the pain radiating from him.

"Into The Ring" - 'Daredevil' Season 1, Episode 1

Daredevil started The Defenders Saga with one hell of an emotional opening scene. Matt Murdock's story is undeniably sad, so it makes sense to start off his solo series with a hard-hitting introduction to the character's backstory. Blinded as a young child after saving someone's life, losing his dad in a devastating way, and becoming an orphan, Matt had a difficult childhood.

To introduce us to the origin story of the Masked Vigilante, Marvel went down the unwavering and heart-tugging emotional route, opening with the accident that caused Matt to go blind. As his father, Jack pushes through a crowd of people to find his son lying on the floor covered in an unknown chemical, a young Matt's vision blurs until he can no longer see his dad. Between his cries and screams that he can't see and seeing him cling to his father, seeing a young child filled with pain and panic made for a heartbreaking opening to the series.

"Home" - 'The Punisher' Season 1, Episode 12

We knew from the get-go that Frank Castle could take one hell of a beating. But everybody has a breaking point if you apply enough pressure, and the penultimate episode of the show's first season showed us his limits. Mentally and physically tortured at the hands of Agent Orange and Billy Russo, he (and we) was put through the wringer in more ways than one.

Whether it be the look of heartbreak and betrayal on Frank's face when Billy admitted he knew about his family's murders beforehand or the dream sequences with his wife. Or maybe it was Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) repeatedly begging him to "call me a piece of shit" and come back. Whatever part of this episode broke you the most, by that final blood-spluttered "home" from Frank, our emotional stability was no more.

"Penny and Dime" - 'Daredevil' Season 2, Episode 4

Frank Castle hasn't exactly had it easy. Introduced as Daredevil's second-season antagonist, Marvel welcomed Jon Bernthal's interpretation of the brutal marine with a heartbreaking past. Frank's story is devastating in its own right. But the sheer brutality of his family's murders has the capability of completely snapping your heartstrings whenever mentioned.

During an almost seven-minute monologue, Frank tells Matt the reasoning behind the penny and dime rhyme, admitting that he'd refused to read his daughter a bedtime story called "Penny and Dime" the night before she died. It's a gut punch of a monologue filled with grief, guilt, and heartache, and it's emotionally exhausting to see.

"The Judas Goat" - 'The Punisher' Season 1, Episode 6

When the opening scene of an hour-long episode starts with a deeply upsetting dream sequence, you know you're in for a rough ride. The midpoint of Punisher's first season threw viewers into the thick of emotion immediately with a heartbreaking scene of Frank and Micro's families together enjoying a seemingly lovely Thanksgiving dinner. But as usual with this show, happiness doesn't stick around for long.

Within one minute, things take a drastic turn when Frank is suddenly bound to a chair, and armed gunmen walk into the house, opening fire on his and Micro's families. Unable to do anything, Frank is forced to watch as everyone around him is massacred. Frank is no stranger to nightmares, but the brutality surrounding this one and the tormented look on his face as his screams fall on deaf ears is all but unbearably difficult to watch.

