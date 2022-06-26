Sitcoms are great comfort shows. Many of the best ones have quirky, relatable characters, a formula that makes them easy to absorb, and hilarious dialogue and moments that make them very rewatchable. Rather than picking a new sitcom or maybe a comedy movie you haven't seen before, it can be easier to rely on a beloved sitcom to get some needed laughs.

Many would rank these shows among the best sitcoms of all time. But that didn't stop them from occasionally being quite sad, and those moments that broke the conventions of the shows in question are worth celebrating. An emotional sitcom episode stands out mainly because it can be rare and directly contrast against the more common funny moments.

The following entries will contain spoilers of the shows and episodes discussed.

'The Simpsons' — "Mother Simpson" (1995)

The Simpsons, at least in its heydey, has always had a good heart and some wholesome family moments on top of being incredibly funny and groundbreaking in the world of animated sitcoms. But even with some of its more heartfelt moments, and even in its most engaging seasons, it was rarely genuinely sad.

That makes the Season 7 episode "Mother Simpson" stand out. In it, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) is briefly reunited with his mother, whom he believed to have died, only for circumstances to force them apart once more by the episode's end. As such, the final scene concludes with the memorable image of a forlorn, surprisingly introspective Homer looking out into the night sky, all on his own. In the process, "Mother Simpson" further humanizes Homer, develops a new side of his character, and still functions as a typically funny Simpsons episode.

'Scrubs' — "My Screwup" (2004) and "My Lunch" (2006)

Scrubs is a fairly emotional show, as even while it overall has far more comedic moments than dramatic ones, when it wants to have drama or heartbreak, it lays it on thick (thankfully, the hilariously over-the-top characters usually stop the show from becoming too depressing). As such, it might be one of the saddest sitcoms of the last couple of decades, and few episodes demonstrate the gut punches Scrubs was capable of better than the Season 3 episode "My Screwup" and the Season 5 episode "My Lunch."

Both revolve around tragic events befalling Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), a senior doctor who protagonist J.D. (Zach Braff) always looks up to. In "My Screwup," Dr. Cox struggles to come to terms with the death of a close friend, while in "My Lunch," he's torn apart by having three patients die within proximity of each other. Each episode demonstrates how heavy Scrubs could be and have dramatic moments that rival what can be seen in many non-sitcom TV dramas.

'Futurama' — "Jurassic Bark" (2002)

Futurama's most famously sad episode, "Jurassic Bark," is also one of its most acclaimed. The plot involves Fry (Billy West) wanting to bring his old dog back from the dead via his fossilized remains, as he'd left him behind in 1999, when he was accidentally cryogenically frozen, only to be reawakened 1000 years into the future. At the episode's end, Fry changes his mind, and his dog is not resurrected.

The sad part is that a flashback reveals that Fry's dog never stopped waiting for him outside the pizza shop Fry never returned to, while Fry's reasoning for leaving his dog in the past is that his dog probably moved on without him. It's an emotionally brutal finale and entirely unexpected for an otherwise relatively light-hearted animated sitcom like Futurama.

'BoJack Horseman' — "Free Churro" (2018)

BoJack Horseman starts as a silly show that pokes fun at Hollywood and revels in plenty of so bad they're good puns, most animal-related. By the end of its run, it was more of a character drama that looked at topics like depression, alcohol abuse, and toxic personality traits, with some less frequent Hollywood satire and animal puns to stop things from being too downbeat all the time.

RELATED: Enough Horsin' Around: These Are 'BoJack Horseman's Most Emotionally Devastating Episodes

Few episodes are as consistently downbeat as Season 5's "Free Churro," though, mostly consisting of an extended eulogy BoJack (Will Arnett) gives for his recently deceased mother, whom he had an incredibly strained relationship with. It's a tragic and sad episode, perhaps even more so because the character being mourned isn't a particularly sympathetic one; the feelings and emotions are more confused and less easy to define, making the episode a difficult but compelling one.

'M*A*S*H' — "Abyssinia, Henry" (1975)

Legendary Korean War-set TV show M*A*S*H was groundbreaking in many ways, one of the most notable being how it was one of the first popular shows to combine comedy and drama. However, for the first three seasons, it certainly leaned more towards comedy than drama, with the Season 3 finale, "Abyssinia, Henry," representing a turning point for the show that established it as more of a dramedy than a sitcom.

In it, the show bids farewell to one of its main characters, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson). What's already an emotional goodbye becomes devastating when, in the final scene, the other characters learn his plane was shot down, killing Blake and all others on board, ending the episode with a disquieting, stunned silence, as no one knows how to react. From that point on, more dramatic elements were introduced, and while there were still plenty of hijinks and funny characters to maintain some comedy, M*A*S*H changed (arguably for the better) after it introduced some genuinely heartbreaking drama and established itself as a show with life and death stakes.

'Community' — "Geothermal Escapism" (2014)

Community is comparable to The Simpsons. While it has a good heart and often surprisingly wholesome characters, it's not often sad enough to the point where anyone could label it a dramedy. But some emotional moments and episodes stand out, frequently involving Abed, who, in many ways, is the heart of the show.

Perhaps the best example is "Geothermal Escapism" from Season 5, which shows Abed (Danny Pudi) having to come to terms with the fact that his best friend, Troy (Donald Glover), is leaving Greendale Community College and venturing into the world without him. It will likely resonate with anyone who's struggled to bid farewell to a good friend, and the episode is an overall bittersweet and moving one in a show that, more often than not, is focused on laughs.

'The Good Place' — "Whenever You're Ready" (2020)

The Good Place starts as a quirky sitcom based in the afterlife before introducing some genuinely great plot twists that propelled the show in some interesting directions — and maybe a few areas that weren't as compelling (looking at you, Season 3). Yet it all comes together in a fantastic series finale in Season 4, with a great and surprisingly powerful send-off to the show and its characters.

It explores the ends of each character's (after)lives, as they each choose to permanently move on from their idyllic afterlife after reaching fulfillment... essentially, into nothingness. It confronts death and the impossibility of immortality in a tremendously moving way. Even if the show had its sadder moments in the earlier seasons, none come near to being as tear-jerking as "Whenever You're Ready."

'Flight of the Conchords' — "Drive By" (2007)

Admittedly, "Drive By" from the first season of Flight of the Conchords isn't genuinely soul-crushing or anything, but it's a little sad by the show's (usually incredibly goofy standards).

Usually, Flight of the Conchords finds humor in things going wrong for its characters, as the main characters are part of a wildly unsuccessful music duo who never have anything go their way. But there's something a little sadder about their hapless manager's misfortune, where he develops a crush on someone who works in his office, only for her to suddenly leave at the episode's end. His ballad about his feelings, "Leggy Blonde," is admittedly silly and funny like most songs in the show, but for whatever reason, just a tad sadder than expected. It's enough to earn the episode a spot as a (comparatively) sad sitcom episode.

