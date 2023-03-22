The following article contains spoilers for the following HBO programs: Westworld, Euphoria, The Last of Us, The Wire, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Barry, Watchmen, and The White Lotus.

Within the 21st century, television fans have become accustomed to prestige series such as Breaking Bad, Squid Game, Fargo, and many more. Contrary to the classic television formula, these series have earned their praise due to their finality, particularly with their characters.

No other network has identified itself as a character graveyard so much as HBO, a service with multiple shows that revel in killing off fan-favorite icons. However, not all deaths are created equal, as some evoke cheers while others bring out tears.

10 Emily Grace — 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld depicts a futuristic America in which hyper-realistic robots called "hosts" revolt against humankind. Angered by their use as toys and slaves in theme parks, the hosts execute as many humans as possible. This triggers paranoia among humans when they can't tell the difference between themselves and the hosts.

Not knowing who to trust, The Man in Black, a.k.a. William (Ed Harris), is confused when he encounters his daughter, Emily (Katja Herbers), in the park. What starts as a family reunion turns into horror when William accuses his daughter of being a host. Unable to convince her father, William kills her, only to discover moments after that she's flesh and blood, not circuit boards and wires.

9 Ashtray — 'Euphoria' (2019-)

Perhaps HBO's most devastating series, Euphoria is a gut-wrenching teen drama depicting youth struggles with drugs, alcohol, and crime. Although Zendaya stands as the shows leading star, the series is full of ensemble characters with their own tragic stories. One such story is that of the young Ashtray (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) and his attempt to save his adopted brother Fezco (Angus Cloud).

Mysteriously abandoned by his mother as an infant, Ashtray has been raised by Fezco and his grandmother and has become a full accomplice in Fezco's life of crime at the age of fourteen. When their acquaintance Custer (Tyler Chase) tries to pin the murder of Mouse (Meeko) on Fezco — a crime actually committed by Ashtray - Ashtray kills Custer, unleashing a barrage of SWAT officers upon them, leading to a shootout that causes his death...all while Fezco watches.

8 Henry and Sam — 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Although already defined as a network with a history of sad deaths, nothing could've prepared HBO viewers for the demise of brothers Henry and Sam. Two fugitives trying to escape Kansas City, Henry and Sam (played by Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard, respectively), make for great comradery for Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal), albeit for a short time.

The Last of Us episode five, "Endure and Survive," shows older brother Henry's past misdeeds, which lead to his and Sam's notoriety. However, the two brothers escape the city limits with Ellie and Joel, only to be ambushed by Kansas City raiders and a horde of infected. Although believing to have escaped the terrifying encounter unscathed, Sam becomes infected and turns his ravenous appetite toward Ellie. On instinct, Henry kills Sam to save Ellie but then kills himself in the realization that he's murdered his only family.

7 Omar Little — 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Known for his longtime feud with Avon Barksdale and his subordinates and as one of the most well-known openly gay characters on television, Omar Little (Michael K. Williams) is one of the most memorable and resourceful characters from The Wire. Appearing in all five seasons of the show, fans believed Omar would outlive his fellow con men as he always had, but fate had other plans.

After seemingly ready to retire in Puerto Rico, Omar returns to Baltimore for one last shot at revenge against opposing kingpin Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector). What follows doesn't go well for Omar, who breaks his leg from a four-story fall and loses his entire crew. Severely injured yet fueled by vengeance, Omar mistakenly leaves himself vulnerable and is suddenly killed by a young boy. It's a tragic, Rasputinian end for one of the show's best and toughest characters.

6 Ned Stark — 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Readers of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels have been mourning the death of Ned Stark since 1996. However, this cruel twist at the end of HBO's Game of Thrones first season had viewers losing their heads. Introduced as a lead character, nobody expected Ned Stark (Sean Bean) to die so soon. His death set the tone for future seasons and had audiences worrying that their favorite characters could die at any moment.

As Hand of the King, Ned is privy to all gossip among the royals and is imprisoned for discovering Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) false claim to the throne, and thus Cersi's (Lena Headey) plan to usurp. Despite being the good guy, Ned's freedom is questioned as he has become a threat to Cersi's power. Aside from Cersei's political reasons to keep Ned alive, the impulsive Joffrey beheads Ned before the whole kingdom.

5 Christopher Moltisanti — 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Michael Imperioli, known today as Dominic Di Grasso from The White Lotus, earned his initial acclaim as Christopher Moltisanti on HBO's The Sopranos. Christopher is Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) nephew and is a rising member of the DiMeo crime family. He's the young, hot-headed, trouble-making Hollywood-wannabe everyone loves, but sadly meets his fate in the show's 83rd episode.

Throughout the entire series, Christopher suffers from alcoholism and addiction, a condition that worries Tony as an uncle and as a crime boss. Due to Christopher's abuses, he and Tony get into a horrible car crash, severely injuring them. Furious that the crash could've occurred while Christopher's daughter was in the car, Tony decides to kill Christopher to stop future misdeeds: at least, that's how he justifies it. It's one of the saddest Sopranos episodes of all time.

4 Tess — 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Originally intended to have more screen time, The Last of Us's Tess (Anna Torv) managed to amass a fanbase despite only appearing in two episodes. Except for those who played the game, Tess's peril was the first in a long line of unpredictable deaths and delivered one of the 10 best quotes from the series. Unfortunately, a trip to a museum changed her fate forever.

Tess agrees to help Joel escort Ellie across Boston in return for a car battery but soon becomes infected during an altercation with two Clickers. Before losing her mind to the cordyceps infection, Tess manages to blow up an approaching horde of infected — and herself — to save Joel and Ellie. Seconds before her death, Tess confesses her love for Joel despite him never feeling the same toward her.

3 Detective Janice Moss — 'Barry' (2018-2023)

Paula Newsome as Detective Janice Moss in HBO's 'Barry'

Starring Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, Barry is the HBO series about a hitman attempting to turn over a new leaf and become an actor and overall good person. Barry's endeavor to leave the life of crime doesn't come swiftly, unfurling an increasing number of deaths and loose ends and leading to the involvement of Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome).

Despite not knowing his identity, Detective Moss is hot on Barry's trail when one of his murders is caught on camera. Additionally, Moss develops a romantic relationship with Barry's acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), intertwining her and Barry's lives. While on a couples' weekend getaway with Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and Gene, Barry is forced to kill Janice after she discovers that he is the hitman she's been looking for.

2 Cal Abar/Jon Osterman/Dr. Manhattan — 'Watchmen' (2019)

One of the best HBO original shows, Watchmen is a comic book adaptation that tells the story of Angela Abar (Regina King) as she discovers a secret family history and a government conspiracy. Under the guise of "Sister Night," Angela acts as a vigilante consultant to the Tulsa, Oklahoma Police Department. She is married to the amnesia-ridden Jon Osterman (a.k.a. Dr. Manhattan), who now resides as Cal Abar (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

The series depicts the romance between Angela and Jon, revealing his amnesia to be his own design to become human, only to be undone to stop the power struggle occurring in Tulsa. Until this point, the audience's relationship with Cal Abar has been immensely heartwarming, making his sudden demise all the more tragic. Trapped in a device able to undo his existence, Dr. Manhattan uses his last moments to save Angela just before disintegrating.

1 Tanya — 'The White Lotus' (2021-)

Image Via HBO

A dramedy, The White Lotus has established itself as one of the most essential TV shows of the 2020s. So far, each season has showcased a different cast of ensemble characters at two different White Lotus resorts. More importantly, each season focuses on Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), a rich and insecure woman who interacts with the hotel guests and goes through major life changes.

Tanya is hilarious in most cases, but her fractured psyche reveals her deeper troubles and abusive childhood. Season two further develops her past and future as she tries to figure out if her husband is cheating on her and whether her new friends seek to love or con her. Ultimately, it's revealed that her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), has asked his true love, Quentin (Tom Hollander), to kill Tanya for her inheritance. Tanya outwits Quentin by shooting him but dies trying to escape.

