Despite its purpose to scare and terrify, the horror genre is not immune to moviegoers falling in love with its characters. Except that love is crushed when writers and filmmakers kill off those who audiences identify most with. Instead of crying tears of fear, the saddest horror deaths elicit tears of mourning. Long-running franchises with high body counts submit to audience rankings of which deaths were the "best" or the most violent, while one-off movies tend to garner a more emotional response. However, these dejected feelings don't last long as adrenaline refuels the edge-of-your-seat thrills.

Whether a first, second, or third-act demise, the saddest horror deaths are those of self-sacrifice, wrong place wrong time, accidental, and horrifyingly intentional. Ending the movie with a fan-favorite character's death is a bold move, but one that draws moviegoers back for sequels and reboots. Unfair and unexpected, the deaths in these horror movies prove that no one is really safe, not until the credits roll.

This list contains spoilers for each movie featured.

10 Lee Abbott

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Trading his life for his children, Lee Abbott's (John Krasinski) death was the outcome of a no-win situation. The sci-fi horror film that demanded as much silence from audiences as the characters onscreen, A Quiet Place takes place post-alien invasion where the creatures hunt and attack based on sound. The Abbott family has done their best to adapt to their new world and protect their children, but with the creature's ultra-sensitive hearing, daily life is a constant battle for survival.

In the film's final act, the aliens have descended upon the Abbott family's farm and their two kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) are trapped inside the pickup truck. Lee, already injured, knows it's only a matter of time before the alien demolishes the vehicle and reaches the kids. In an act of selflessness, Lee uses sign language to tell his kids he loves them before screaming to draw the alien to him, killing him. The movie portrays many instances of helplessness because to remain silent means to remain alive. Lee could've chosen to remain silent and lose the last of his children, but he sacrificed himself to protect their lives.

9 Halloran

'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

A sudden death, but one the audience expected was coming, Dick Hallorann's (Scatman Crothers) death was a means of escape for Danny (Danny Llyod) and Wendy (Shelley Duvall). In the iconic adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining, a family of three moves to a mountainous hotel for the winter season, the husband Jack (Jack Nicholson) hired as the caretaker/groundskeeper. When the hotel reveals itself to be haunted, Jack slowly loses his mind and goes on a violent rampage to kill his wife and son.

Hallorann, the Overlook's head chef, uses his telepathic abilities to realize that Danny and Wendy are in trouble. He makes the dangerous trek back to the hotel with a snowcat. While walking down the empty hallway, calling out to anyone there, Jack comes out from behind a pillar and swings his ax into Hallorann's stomach. His death saddens audiences because of his likeability and pure intentions to protect Danny and Wendy, bonding with Danny right from the start. Hallorann dying wasn't completely necessary, but by returning to the hotel, Danny and Wendy were able to use the snowcat to make it down the mountain.

Your changes have been saved The Shining Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone

8 Ben

'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Image via Continental Distributing

Night of the Living Dead proved early on in the horror genre that main character deaths could elicit more than just fear from audiences. Ben (Duane Jones) went through hell to be the only remaining survivor just to be shot in cold blood. The George A. Romero film is a one-by-one horror movie where a group of people barricade themselves inside a rural house as a flesh-eating horde tries to get in. Night of the Living Dead not only plays with zombie horror but also toys with psychological horror with the uninformed majority versus the informed minority.

The night of terror began with seven strangers held up inside the house and ended with one survivor, Ben. As he waits until daylight and help arrives, Ben remains in the basement until he hears a group of police and townsfolk shooting at the zombies wandering the fields. When he goes to the window with a gun to assess the situation, Ben is mistaken for a zombie and shot without hesitation by the townspeople. His death is sad and distressing because that fear from the uninformed majority (refusing to check if Ben was a zombie or not) cost the informed minority his life.