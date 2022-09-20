The Hunger Games films center on varying themes ranging from despair, grief, and the loss of innocence with constant exposure to trauma, highlighting the real fragility of human life.

The film series had arguably some of the most difficult decisions involving who deserves to live and die as the tributes battle to the death in a desperate plea to survive. Some deaths from The Hunger Games were unexpected while others were imminent, but each one piled on a new layer of grief and trauma for the main characters that they struggled to overcome as they strived to win the games. Fans are likely preparing themselves for even more of the saddest Hunger Games deaths in another prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, set to be released in 2026. It's the perfect time to revisit some of the beloved characters from the franchise who unfortunately didn't make it.

15 President Snow

Played by Donald Sutherland

President Snow (Donald Sutherland) was the overarching antagonist of The Hunger Games trilogy, actively feeding into a corrupt, despicable, and merciless system. But after watching the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, we realize that the system has corrupted him as much as he supports it later in his life.

Watching the trilogy alone may not incite much empathy for Snow when the angry mob of the Capitol gets their hands on him in the final movie, but watching the prequels paints the moment in a different light. Instead, it finalizes Snow's villain arc, giving us an unsettling and profound feeling of loss, as the sparks of humanity we saw in Tom Blyth's Coriolanus disappear for good. — Jasneet Singh

14 Seneca Crane

Played by Wes Bentley

Like Snow, Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley) isn't a name that comes to mind when thinking of The Hunger Games' saddest deaths, since he was the game master in the first film. Though he did make life excruciating for the tributes in the arena, he was also the one that called off rescinding the "two people can win" rule, allowing both Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) to survive. Though he was preserving the games' and Capitol's optics, Snow punishes Crane by locking him in a room with nightlock berries.

Crane's death is both jarring and haunting, as it is the first time we see evidence of unrest within the Capitol -- they are not an arbitrary, united monster that are advocating for these games. His position as the game master specifically makes it all the more chilling, revealing that even they are not exempt from the brutality and lack of pity elicited by the games. — Jasneet Singh

13 Alma Coin

Played by Julianne Moore

Alma Coin (Julianne Moore) was from the destroyed District 13 and led the rebellion against the Capitol with Katniss as the Mockingjay. She began as a beacon of hope for the districts, touting freedom propaganda that incited bloodlust while also being sharp and cold enough to stand for effective yet brutal strategies. However, as she kept creeping onto the other side, she started to mirror Snow's cruelty.

Katniss assassinates Coin instead of Snow at the latter's execution after Coin announces holding one last Hunger Games for the Capitol's children as revenge. This quick, abrupt, and unexpected death that Katniss favored over the "big bad" of the series reminded us who the villain truly was: the depraved part of humanity that allows revenge or greed to create events like the games. Coin's death also has a disheartening impact because of how quickly and viscerally she turns into Snow right before our eyes, unlike her predecessor's years of presidency. — Jasneet Singh

12 Thresh

Played by Dayo Okeniyi

Thresh's (Dayo Okeniyi) death in the first games was minimized to hurry along the events of the Hunger Games. It was immediately followed by a vicious attack on the remaining tributes, making it more of a moment of suspense over the impending threat.

Nevertheless, Thresh’s loss was notable as he was an easily likable character – he showed affection and care for Rue, as well as mercy for Katniss. Despite being one of the strongest characters in the movie, he didn’t strike as someone who enjoyed the games but was a reluctant participant who wanted to survive.

11 Cato

Played by Alexander Ludwig

Cato (Alexander Ludwig) was viewed with disdain and disgust from the start due to his bloodthirsty, aggressive demeanor and disregard, often treating others like prey. While Cato’s behavior was demonstrative of the level of cruelty in the games, being from District 2 showed how his ingrained upbringing shaped the belief that the Hunger Games is an achievement of survival skills, glory, and honor.

After being a pawn in the game, he had a moment of clarity realizing how he lived his life striving to kill for pride. Although many viewers weren’t hesitant to see him go, especially at the expense of saving Katniss and Peeta’s lives, Cato's haunting cries of distress and suffering were disturbingly upsetting.

10 Castor

Played by Wes Chatham

Castor (Wes Chatham) worked as a cameraman in the Capitol until he escaped with his brother Pollux to help the rebel cause. Although his character arc wasn’t explored, the film touches on Pollux’s experiences after being turned into an Avox and sent to work as an underground servant.

Moments before his death, he reassures his brother who breaks down at the thought of returning underground. Although his shocking death was quick in the movie, it was heartbreaking to see the palpable grief and devastation for Pollux who spent years trying to escape the tunnels until Castor saved him. Only for Pollux to lose Castor to the same tunnels, making them a truly horribly traumatic reminder for Pollux.

9 Foxface

Played by Jacqueline Emerson

Though Foxface (Jacqueline Emerson) had very limited screen time, her death has become haunting after theories surfaced about it being suicide. She established herself as someone who was agile, wily, and intelligent, but most notably, hada decent knowledge of poisonous plants as seen during her training. When she steals the nightlock berries from Peeta, it could have been an accident resulting in her death, or self-inflicted.

Either way leads to a disconcerting implication. If it was unintentional, then it becomes disturbing how Foxface's greatest strength failed her at a crucial time, especially since she was relying on it to survive for this long. On the other hand, being so close to the final tributes and committing suicide is another melancholy thought, demonstrating the psychological toll of the games. — Jasneet Singh

8 Wiress

Played by Amanda Plummer

In The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Wiress (Amanda Plummer) has a brief role in helping Katniss and Peeta, as she recognizes the clock structure of the Quarter Quell arena. Satisfied that she had managed to effectively communicate with Katniss, Wiress was harmlessly singing "Hickory Dickory Dock" when her throat was mercilessly and savagely slit open.

What's memorable and creepy about her death is that no one realizes it until her singing stops, only to look over at an awful, bloody sight. This Quarter Quell mainly had adults playing the game, and as such, by singing a nursery rhyme, Wiress also hauntingly reminds us who usually are the victims in this arena.

7 Morphling

Played by Megan Hayes

The tribute, referred to as a Morphling (Megan Hayes), lunged herself at a vicious monkey mutation to protect Peeta from the attack. The unnamed character’s unexpected sacrifice was the first hint at a bigger plan at play during the 75th Hunger Games. Ironically, she spent the games blending to survive, only for her principles regarding the greater good to convict her as she revealed herself in a sudden surrender.

She died in Peeta’s arms as she slowly bled to death, gasping for air. Thankfully, her last moments were peaceful as Peeta comforted her through the sight of the sky’s colors of sunrise. Despite being an emotional moment in the film, viewers never learned Morphling's name, a heartbreaking reminder of just how many lives were lost and forgotten.

6 Boggs

Played by Mahershala Ali

Boggs (Mahershala Ali) was first introduced as a military leader, directly under President Coin. He stood out as the most likable character introduced in District 13. Boggs was admirably right-minded, arguing that even in a war, there should be some ethics and rules of engagement. Justifying their inaction for so long, Boggs expressed his fear that had they bombed the Capitol earlier, their retaliation would leave no one to survive to claim victory.

Seeing Coin’s power-hungry demeanor, Boggs was wary of her and, furthermore, sympathetic towards Katniss, planning for her to have a long life after all she had survived. In his dying moments, Boggs chose her to lead the squad, believing the sincerity of Katniss' intentions. His last words in the movie resonated with Katniss to continue her mission.

5 Mags

Played by Lynn Cohen

Mags (Lynn Cohen) was a willing participant in the 3rd Quarter Quell. Despite knowing she wouldn’t make it out of the arena alive, viewers grew fond of Mags as she was not only willing to volunteer for Annie to be in the Hunger Games, but stepped into the poisonous fog to sacrifice herself with no hesitation.

Mags' participation was a living reminder of the cruelty of the games, designed to keep hope just out of hand's reach. Mags became an epithet of sacrifice, as demonstrated by how willing some were to lay down their lives if it meant a chance at a better life for others.

4 Cinna

Played by Lenny Kravitz

Hunger Games' Cinna (Lenny Kravitz) was Katniss’ stylist designing not only her outfits but inventing her public persona as “The Girl on Fire,” as a way to represent her spirit. Cinna was easily the first likable individual in the Capitol as he saw the Games for the brutality it depicted, rather than the glamour it is made out to be – so why did they kill Cinna?

Cinna understood Katniss in a way that many couldn’t, making them close friends in the film. Cinna's design of Katniss’ wedding dress resulted in his execution, as Katniss was forced to watch him mercilessly dragged out. Although he clearly chose this path, understanding the risks and recognizing the need for change, it didn't make it any less heartbreaking for Katniss to not see Cinna by her side when they claimed victory.

3 Rue

Played by Amandla Stenberg

Rue (Amandla Stenberg) was the youngest tribute to participate in the 74th Hunger Games. Her gentle and kind-hearted nature didn’t match the brutality of the games. It was made evident from the start that she wouldn’t make it out of the arena alive.

Knowing she wouldn’t survive didn’t make it any less heartbreaking as Rue collapsed into Katniss’ arms, who sung through tears to comfort her. Katniss’ consequent defiance, rooted in love and grief, marked her loss as more than a fallen tribute and made the Hunger Games real. Her death bridged the gap between the games and the rebellion cause.

2 Finnick

Played by Sam Claflin

Although Finnick's (masterfully played by Sam Claflin) demeanor was initially shallow, his effortless charm and compassion made the heartthrob a fan favorite. Finnick was quick to help others, including supporting Mags at the expense of his own ability to move fast enough, and didn’t hesitate to put his life at stake to save those around him.

His life was ultimately lost quickly after what should have been his ‘happily ever after’, as he re-entered the battlefield to storm the Capitol after his wedding. Since Finnick's death was immediately followed by an entire cascade of events, viewers didn’t get a chance to mourn the loss of this great character. Nevertheless, the solemn acknowledgment of Finnick’s son was a recognition of the father figure he lost while offering a glimmer of hope for Annie, helping her stay grounded the way Finnick once did.

1 Prim

Played by Willow Shields

Prim (Willow Shields) was an important character, as Katniss only volunteered in the games to protect her. Arguably, many viewers find that the fixation on Prim’s death took away the due respect that other characters deserve. But as the films follow Katniss, Prim’s absence affects her most profoundly.

Prim’s death reflected the fragility of life and how disposable it can be during war, as Coin deployed bombs designed to feed off human compassion. Ironically, Katniss lost what she wanted to save. Although this personal loss shifted the perspective from Katniss on an individual level, and instead towards saving Panem as a whole. Prim was rooted in everything Katniss fought for, and Katniss’ remnant of grief was ingrained in how futile she felt her attempts had been.

