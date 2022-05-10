We've got our box of tissues and our pondering of the complexity of the human spirit ready to go.

Luckily, there are plenty of Korean dramas to choose from, easily accessible online in ways they never would have been just 10 years ago. With the success of the Oscar-winning Parasite, South Korea has become famous for the action and horror thrillers it's produced in the last few years, but dramas have been popular for far longer. Some are wholly unrealistic melodramas, some are heartwrenching explorations of human connection, and some are just fun romps with a few sad scenes thrown in for good measure. Sit back and let the tears flow with the saddest Korean dramas.

My Love From Another Star (2013)

Do Min-joon (Kim Soo-hyun) finds himself in–quite literally–a star-crossed love when he falls in love with actress and star Cheon Song-yi (Jun Ji-hyun). Only one problem. Min-joon is an alien trapped on Earth–a handsome and intelligent alien working as a professor, but an alien nonetheless.

Opposites attract in My Love From Another Star, in one of the most popular Korean dramas. A bittersweet ending only adds to the charm of the show, which is already present due to Jun Ji-hyun’s fantastic comedic timing and surprisingly emotional moments. The drama launched the male lead actor, Kim Soo-hyun, to new heights in his career as an actor, and it was a cultural phenomenon. Now it can be watched for free on the streaming service Viki.

Winter Sonata (2002)

One of the first Korean dramas to become popular internationally, Winter Sonata helped to launch the current wave of Korean entertainment media into the West–no wonder, then, that it became what most subsequent dramas looked to for their own popularity. Winter Sonata came out in 2002 and was the model for most K-dramas now, meaning that, looking back, it comes across as a little cliche and predictable.

That doesn’t mean it’s not still enjoyable melodramatic. For fans of the typical K-drama romance, there are plenty of scenes here to make you sob. It’s available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime.

Goblin (2016)

At one time, Goblin was one of the most-watched shows in South Korea, and became a cultural phenomenon, winning multiple awards. It can be watched by international fans on Viki. Starring one of South Korea’s top actors, Gong Yoo, this supernatural thriller presents a romance between a Joseon Dynasty-era military officer and a modern-day young woman (there’s a lot of that in K-dramas).

Like My Love From Another Star, most of the angst in this show draws from Kim Shin being immortal and falling in love with a mortal girl, and the longing he feels to finally break the curse of immortality he’s been placed under.

Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)

It’s a rare K-drama that looks at identity disorders and child abuse as a premise, but Kill Me, Heal Me dives into the depths of Cha Do-hyun’s (Ji Sung) past and his subsequent Dissociative Identity Disorder. Kill Me, Heal Me won several awards for its storyline. The subject matter it brings up is poignant and relevant, and the main character’s different personalities are all well-portrayed and become true characters themselves.

A mystery, a comedy, and a romance all in one, the show doesn’t shy away from the sadder moments that come up–and it can be thoroughly enjoyed with a subscription to Viki or Amazon Prime.

The Hymn of Death (2018)

In the 1920s, Korea was occupied by Japan, and liberation movements were starting to grow. Currently found on Netflix, the show itself is based on Korea’s first soprano singer, Yun Sim-deok (Shin Hae-sun), and follows her relationship with the writer Kim Woo-jin (Lee Jong-suk), and the tragic end they both come to.

The show is short, only 3 episodes long, and if viewers know anything about the history involved, it is predictable. However, it’s a beautiful look into a time in Korea not often portrayed, despite being one of the most interesting and tragic periods in world history.

Just Between Lovers (2017)

A story of two people who gradually grow closer after learning that they suffered through the same tragedy as children, Just Between Lovers is genuinely heartbreaking at times. It presents one of actress Won Jin-A’s best roles as Ha Moon-soo, an architect dedicated to preventing a tragedy like the one she suffered from ever happening again. She represses her memories until a slowly-developing friendship with Lee Gang-doo (Lee Jun-ho) allows them to both reconcile with the trauma that still affects them.

This is a great, melancholy choice, with a cathartic and hopeful ending–one that is very needed after going through 16 episodes of highs and lows. The show is a realistic look at two people who feel very believable, characters that a viewer can’t help but like and understand. Check it out on Netflix when you get the chance, along with all the other great Korean dramas available there!

Youth of May (2021)

55Go to Viki or Amazon Prime Premium for this choice. Youth of May is set during the Gwangju Uprising of May 1980, one of the most important events in South Korea’s recent history, with lasting effects today. A democratic student uprising in the city of Gwangju against the policies of the current authoritarian government, it resulted in the reported death of 170 citizens, though the number is contested to be much higher.

Youth of May, portraying the romance between a nurse and a medical student in Gwangju, achieves its goal of spreading awareness of the ways normal life was disrupted that year by the uprising, as well as the tragedy it incurred among innocent people.

The Snow Queen (2006)

From the touching soundtrack to Korean star Hyun Bin’s acting, The Snow Queen is an emotional roller coaster that mainly goes down for most of the show. The premise itself tells interested fans what to expect: after the suicide of his best friend, Han Tae-woon has given up his genius-level mathematical skills in favor of boxing, until he meets a woman he met once as a child, falling in love with her only to discover that she was his best friend’s younger sister. The two of them help each other through their grief.

It isn’t an easy show to find, but it’s definitely worth the effort. In a fairly slice-of-life story, the characters shine; well-rounded, likable, and heartwarming even as they deal with the hard things life throws at them.

Good Doctor (2013)

When an autistic man with savant syndrome enters a hospital as a pediatric surgeon, he almost immediately encounters opposition. Looked down upon for his autism by both his co-workers and his clients’ parents and family, he has to find ways to prove that he can work effectively with children despite the obstacles he has to overcome. Good Doctor also has an American remake of similar success–this one, though, can be watched with a subscription to Viki.

While not the saddest show, often having heartwarming and inspirational scenes, there are plenty of moments that demonstrate exactly how harsh the world can be to people who don’t conform to what others see as normal.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Historical period pieces are abundant among Korean dramas, but not all of them have as many sad moments as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. A modern-day woman gets transported back to Korea’s Goryeo Dynasty and ends up navigating the complicated political situations that result when she’s drawn into a love triangle with two princes fighting for the throne.

The writers manage to get to the heart of the drama, really exploring the emotions such a tense situation would evoke in a woman used to the comforts of modern life. While it may take a few episodes to get used to the abundance of characters, the story is certainly worth it. Check it out on Viki!

