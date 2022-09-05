Characters dying in movies is nothing new. It happens in nearly every action-packed story and is something that audiences have become accustomed to. Some are sadder than others for various reasons, but this is usually to be expected depending on the genre.

What's downright unfair, though, is when an animal dies in a movie. Sure, even though the animal actor doesn't die in real life, the thought of even the character they play dying under any circumstance is enough to bring tears to anyone's eyes.

Artax - 'The Neverending Story' (1984)

Artax was the noble steed of Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), the main protagonist of The Neverending Story. About halfway through the film, Artax and Atreyu find themselves in a disgusting place known as the Swamps of Sadness.

Not only are the swamps full of mud and insects, but they have a magical effect on them that forces anyone near them to feel immense sorrow. If one were to let the sorrow take control, they would sink into the swamp. Fortunately, Atreyu is aware of this. Artax, however, is not so lucky. Artax begins to sink, and despite Atreyu's begging and attempts to free his beloved horse, it is too late. Artax sinks beneath the mud, much to Atreyu's dismay.

Hedwig - 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

There are lots of upsetting deaths in the Harry Potter movies, but Hedwig's is perhaps the most painful. A beautiful white snowy owl, Hedwig was Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) first pet, and was a birthday gift he received during his first year at Hogwarts. She was Harry's constant companion, sending and receiving letters for him, and resting on his arm when she was allowed out of her cage.

Her death is a swift gut punch that even people who read the books still aren't over, even if they saw it coming. In the movie, Harry sets her free so that she can go somewhere safe. Minutes later, she comes barreling out of nowhere to attack a Death Eater who is trying to kill Harry. The Death Eater abruptly hits her with a well-aimed killing curse, and she spirals down to the ground and out of sight.

Mufasa - 'The Lion King' (1994)

Disney had no right to upset an entire generation of children with this movie, but they did it anyway. Mufasa (James Earl Jones) is a lion, and of course, king of the beasts. Unfortunately, his universally hated brother, Scar (Jeremy Irons) isn't quite so happy about that and feels that he would be a better fit for the throne. So, when Mufasa's son, Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) gets trapped on a tree by a group of stampeding gnus, Scar takes the opportunity to seize control.

Naturally, Mufasa comes to his son's rescue but is unable to save himself. He begs for Scar's help, but Scar throws him to the ground below, where he is trampled by the stampede. The scene is sad enough on its own, but Simba's heartbreaking reaction is what really sells it.

Samantha - 'I Am Legend' (2007)

I Am Legend may not be a fantastic movie, but the death of the protagonist's dog is a touching and heart-wrenching moment that really sticks with viewers. The movie is about a zombie apocalypse, and it's only a matter of time before a friendly character becomes infected. But did it really have to be the dog?

Samantha - or "Sam," as Dr. Robert Neville (Will Smith) calls her - is a German Shepherd who is fiercely loyal to her owner. Tragically, she is bitten by a zombie while defending him and rapidly begins to deteriorate. As her health worsens, Neville quietly sings Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds." Shortly afterward, Sam succumbs to the infection and begins to attack Neville, forcing him to tearfully end her life.

Nestor's Mother - 'Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey' (1977)

Though this short film is technically a TV special, it doesn't make it any less heartbreaking. Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey is a holiday-themed stop-motion animation film created by the same studio that made popular films such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) and The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974).

Nestor (Erik Stern) is, as the title suggests, a young donkey with abnormally long ears. Early on in the film, Nestor's stable master, Olaf, (Paul Frees) kicks Nestor out for being a misfit and causing him to miss out on a big sale. Nestor's mother (Linda Gary Howerton) accompanies him as he ventures out into the wilderness in the dead of winter. That night, Nestor's mother sleeps overtop of Nestor, to keep him warm through the night. Sadly, she freezes to death, and Nestor wakes to find her dead in the morning.

Caesar - 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Caesar (Andy Serkis) is a chimpanzee that, like his many brethren, has gained several human qualities, including the ability to speak, ride horses, and use weapons. Throughout the newer Planet of the Apes trilogy, Caesar goes from a young and curious primate to a seasoned and wise leader, despite still being young in ape years.

It's in the trilogy's final installment where Caesar is grievously wounded. Despite this, he manages to trek on through the pain and lead his people to a promised land of sorts, where they can live in peace without the struggle and turmoil they endured over the course of the last three films. Seeing that his work is done and that his people are safe, Caesar lets his wound take over as he dies peacefully on a hill. It may not be the saddest death scene ever, but it's truly tragic because of Caesar's young age. He was the character that audiences had grown the most familiar with, especially since he felt so human.

Old Yeller - 'Old Yeller' (1957)

Old Yeller's death is quite similar to Sam's from I Am Legend, in that his family is forced to end his life for their own safety, and to put the poor dog out of his misery. Old Yeller is a mixed-breed dog adopted by a young boy named Travis (Tommy Kirk), who remains a constant and loyal companion to the boy and his family.

The family lives on a farm that is unfortunately attacked by a rabid wolf one fateful day. Old Yeller successfully defends the family but is bitten by the wolf, infecting him with rabies. He eventually gives in to the infection and becomes aggressive due to the nature of the disease. Travis is forced to fatally shoot Old Yeller before he can attack anyone and pass on the disease.

Daisy - 'John Wick' (2014)

Daisy is an adorable little beagle puppy that is given to protagonist John Wick (Keanu Reeves) as a way to cope with the death of his wife. Despite John's stoic personality, he bonds with Daisy pretty well, but their relationship is short-lived.

John Wick comes across members of the Russian mob at a gas station, who try to intimidate him into giving them his car. When he refuses to back down, they break into his home and kill his poor puppy. John reacts to this by personally hunting down the mob that made his life miserable. It's not that John was right or wrong, but dog owners can definitely understand the bond between a man and his dog.

Bambi's Mother - 'Bambi' (1942)

One of the earliest Disney films, Bambi, sports what also may be one of the most painful deaths in the history of cinema. Bambi (Donnie Dunagan) is a young deer who lives in the forest with his mother, played by Paula Winslowe. Sadly, the world of a deer is a dangerous one, especially with all the predators. The most deadly of which is humanity itself.

One winter, Bambi and his mother find themselves being chased by a hunter. They run as fast as they can, but a gunshot is heard as Bambi reaches safety. Though his mother's death is never explicitly shown, Bambi's slow realization that his mother is gone is a horrible thing to watch, and implies everything the viewer needs to know without actually saying it.

Marley - 'Marley & Me' (2008)

This moment is, without a doubt, the saddest animal death ever portrayed in a movie. It's especially devastating for dog owners, many of whom can't bear to watch the scene unfold. It also doesn't help that the film is based on a true story. Marley is a yellow Labrador Retriever, ironically called "the world's worst dog" after he repeatedly causes trouble and wreaks havoc upon the family that owns him. Regardless, they love him anyway, and he loves them.

Towards the end of the movie, Marley, in his old age, is stricken with some medical issues, and it's only a matter of time before the family has to make the difficult decision to put him down. It's a brutally depressing scene that is all too familiar for many. And the soundtrack certainly doesn't make it any easier.

