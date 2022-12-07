When a beloved character in film dies, the desired effect is often to leave the audience devastated. Sure, it's a terrible thing for the audience to experience, but it also helps the film connect with them, and makes the viewer appreciate the movie more.

A few years ago, u/MrStomp82 shared a Reddit thread on the open-ended discussion subreddit r/AskReddit asking, "What's the saddest movie death scene you've ever witnessed?" Cinephiles from all corners of the internet flocked to the thread to deliver their sorrowful responses.

John Coffey--'The Green Mile' (1999)

Nearly everyone who has seen The Green Mile has sobbed at the passing of John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan). John Coffey is a black man who lived during the Jim Crow era, in a time of extreme prejudice. He is falsely accused of a crime, but it becomes abundantly clear during the movie that Coffey is not a criminal, and in fact, he is a very gentle man.

He also possesses a very special, and supernatural gift. Despite how much he bonds with his jailkeeper, he is executed anyways. The scene is made much worse by the fact that Coffey is deeply upset, and that even his white executioners cry as he receives the death penalty. u/tokenwhiteguy shared this response, and stated, "I tear up every time."

Irwin Wade--'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Wade (Giovanni Ribisi) is the medic of the squad featured in the gore-filled WWII epic, Saving Private Ryan. Though he is trained to save lives, he is unable to save his own, as he is one of the first from the squad to die.

u/im-in-town states this scene is so sad because "He went from being a full-grown soldier, to just a helpless child." u/Amerphose then added onto this statement, saying, "His final moments was spent weeping not over the pain from his wounds but the fact that he was about to lose his life and he didn't want to come to terms with that."

The Passengers--'Titanic' (1997)

Though the death of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) is often regarded as the saddest in Titanic, u/BuachEtiveMor found the deaths of the other nameless passengers to be much sadder. Especially the third-class passengers, who had no chance of escaping the sinking ship at all.

"The mom that puts her little children to bed and the elderly couple that lay on the bed together while the water streams into the room. You don't see them drown, but you know they know," they said. What's even sadder is that the elderly couple is based on a real couple by the surname of Strauss, who really did perish on the doomed ocean liner.

Wilson--'Cast Away' (2000)

"Wilson. And it is not even a person," said u/whatisthisidontevenf. That's right: Wilson is nothing more than a volleyball. But Wilson was important to Tom Hanks due to the fact that the volleyball was his only friend, and only reference to human civilization for years.

Wilson doesn't really "die" per se, but he does die in our hearts. During a disaster with the escape raft, Wilson is separated from Chuck and floats farther and farther away. The fact that his only friend and constant companion is now gone is soul-crushing. Who knew an inanimate object could cause so much sadness?

Boromir--'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Boromir (Sean Bean) is a bit of a morally grey character, as though his intentions are good, he is too easily corrupted by the Ring. When he and the Fellowship are attacked by Uruk-Hai at Amon Hen, he valiantly sacrifices himself to protect two hobbits, Pippin (Billy Boyd) and Merry (Dominic Monaghan). u/Munninnu shared the answer, believing that Boromir had just made his intentions clear, and that they were good all along. "Boromir's death. In part because he had just redeemed himself," they said.

He takes several arrows to the chest, and when the dust settles, he shows his true, good-hearted self as he dies in the arms of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), the one whom Boromir admired the most.

Leslie Burke--'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb) is Jesse's (Josh Hutcherson) first real friend. She is always encouraging him to be more open-minded and embrace his creative side. They get along so well and maintain an incredibly whimsical relationship. They share an imaginary kindgom together called Terabithia, which can only be accessed by swinging from a rope over a river.

One day, when Jesse has other plans for the day, Leslie goes to Terabithia alone. The rope snaps, and she drowns in the river below. Though her death is never shown on screen, it's the reaction of the rest of the characters that really make it depressing. u/Haelx shared an anecdote of the first time they saw this film: "It was the first movie I watched on a plane from Paris to San Fransisco," they said. "The rest of the flight was pretty hard, I was crying quietly in my seat."

Dobby--'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

"Dobby," u/SenorOlives said. "Poor little elf." Dobby (Toby Jones) is one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters due to his comedic introduction and his innocent demeanor. But in the series' penultimate instalment, he meets a tragic end.

As Dobby disapparates with his friends in tow, Bellatrix LeStrange (Helena Bonham Carter) throws a knife at him, which hits him in the stomach. He bleeds to death in the arms of his best friend on a picturesque beach. Though he feels fulfilled in death, it doesn't make it any less heartbreaking.

Billy, Dan, Amanda, & Irene--'The Mist' (2007)

"That movie ending destroys me every time I watch it. I recently learned that the way the movie ends is not actually how the book ends, and Stephen King said he regretted not ending the book that way." said u/Foxlurker8. You know the ending to a movie is good when the author of the work it was based on says that he liked it better than the original. The Mist is based on a short story by renowned horror author Stephen King. The story centres on a group of survivors who become trapped inside a supermarket when a mysterious mist engulfs their town. Within the mist is a horde of alien creatures, making it unsafe to go outside.

The film's ending delivers a painful, and tragically ironic gut punch to the viewer. The main character, David (Thomas Jane), along with his son and three other survivors decide to flee the supermarket in David's car. Eventually, they run out of gas while stranded in the mist. Seeing no other way out, David shoots the others, including his son dead out of mercy, before facing the mist and pleading with the monsters to put him out of his misery. Seconds later, the military arrives and dispels the mist. David then realizes what a horrible thing he's done, and that had he just waited a few minutes longer, they might have been okay. His agonized screams certainly don't make the horrific moment any happier, either.

Bruno & Shmuel--'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas' (2008)

Much like The Mist, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas has an ending that results in the death of multiple characters, and delivers it in a painful way. A now-deleted Reddit account shared this answer, saying "End of The Boy In Striped Pajamas when the music is playing. My God, that filled my eyes with tears."

The story is about Bruno (Asa Butterfield), the son of a Nazi, who befriends a Jewish boy named Shmuel (Jack Scanlon), who is a prisoner in a concentration camp. Bruno winds up infiltrating the camp disguised as a prisoner so that he can play with Shmuel. Sadly, at the end he gets roped into a large group of inmates, and is ruthlessly gassed by the Nazis. Bruno's family realizes what has happened all too late. His mother's horrified screams are some of the most disturbing sounds ever heard on film. Not only is it tragic, but many find the scene to be a sick sense of justice for Bruno's father, as he now has to suffer the consequences for his backwards worldview.

Brooks--'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

u/CapControl had this to say about the tragic death of Brooks (James Whitmore): "Truly the one movie I could not stop crying, everything just hit me. Mostly movies tear me up a bit, but nothing like that scene, full on crying."

Brooks is the elderly prison librarian featured in The Shawshank Redemption. He has been in prison since the early 1900s, and is finally released in 1954, when the film takes place. However, sadly, he finds that he no longer knows how to function in the outside world, and tragically dies. Not only is it unfortunate, but it is also a very real thing that happens in the world.

