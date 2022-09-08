When it comes to the premise of relationships coming to an end, movies are more likely to focus on romantic or family relationships. In fiction, it's more common for non-romantic, non-familial bonds to stand the test of time. Comedy movies - and sitcoms - especially tend to feature groups of friends that might have their bond tested, but in the end, things will generally work themselves out.

But in real life, things aren't always that easy. People can cut contact abruptly. Sometimes it feels inevitable yet strangely drawn out. Sometimes a friendship can end over a particularly bad fight. Sometimes, it's not even clear why two or more people drift apart and stop seeing each other; they just do. The following eight films all deal with the idea of a friendship coming to an end, with bonds that start strong, but by the film's end, have themselves concluded or been damaged beyond repair. Some are at least bittersweet, while others are quite upsetting for the fictional characters... and, by extension, the audience, too.

The following list contains spoilers.

'The Social Network' (2010)

On the surface, The Social Network is about the origins of Facebook, loosely based on the real story of how Mark Zuckerberg started the social media website while at college. Of course, it becomes about much more than just a website's beginnings, as it also shows the behind-the-scenes drama and betrayals that occurred between the people involved in the site's earliest days.

It ends up being the fallout between Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and his friend/Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield) that provides for the movie's darkest moments. In the film, Zuckerberg chooses business over friendship, and by the film's end, the two are entangled in civil disputes about who owns what in the ever-growing company, and how profits should be allocated. In real life, Eisenberg and Saverin are now both very well-off and seem to be doing just fine for themselves, but the disintegration of their friendship within the film itself is quite tragic.

'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

It's generally agreed that Revenge of the Sith is the best of the Star Wars prequels, thanks to it depicting the pivotal moment when Anakin Skywalker becomes the primary villain of the original trilogy: Darth Vader. That it also has more memorable scenes and a greater amount of action and excitement than the first two prequels helps too, of course.

Also in the film's favor is the surprising amount of tragedy it mines from the breakdown in friendship between Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi. While it felt a little rushed at points in the prequel trilogy, by the third film, you believed they had come to care for each other, thanks to the years that Anakin spent as Obi-Wan's apprentice. When they're fighting at the end, sure, it's exciting, but it also hurts, and there's genuine sadness that comes from Obi-Wan telling Anakin, "You were my brother... I loved you!", before leaving him to die. Their run-ins with each other ended up being the best part of 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobiminiseries because of how devastating Revenge of the Sith was.

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Now, in all honesty, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark weren't always the most stable of friends. They were arguably the two most important members of the original Avengers line-up, sure, and stuck together throughout Phase 1 and 2 of the MCU (though certainly butted heads during the first two Avengers films). But Captain America: Civil War is about their bond being broken, and clashing violently because of opposing ideologies.

The fact they might have been acquaintances more than true friends (as well as the fact that they're on the same side once Thanos shows up) means this example doesn't hit as hard as others, but it still counts as a film that depicts friendship ending, with that friendship damaged at the film's end. After all, "He's my friend," Steve says about Bucky during the climactic fight, to which Tony snipes back, "So was I," before the fighting continues. Ouch.

'Mikey and Nicky' (1976)

Mikey and Nicky is certainly an interesting and quietly depressing crime movie. It's about two middle-aged criminals: Nicky (who's small-time) and Mikey (who's a little more well-established), and the events that unfold when Nicky asks Mikey for help evading a hitman. The problem is that even though Mikey agrees, he knows in the long-term that Nicky is doomed, and grapples with the knowledge that he can ultimately only do so much.

Despite the crime film premise, it does play out more like a character drama, with very little by way of traditional gangster thrills or action. But the emotional weight that comes with seeing two people who've slowly drifted apart spending time together for what's likely the last time hits hard, as the two title characters find their bond pushed to the absolute breaking point by the end, making for a grimly engaging viewing experience.

'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

In The Prince of Egypt, a familiar story is told from a new perspective. It essentially retells the biblical story depicted in 1956's The 10 Commandments, but does so in an animated, family-friendly format (complete with musical numbers), and a plot that focuses on friendship rather than romance, as was seen in the somewhat comparable epic film from the 1950s.

In taking this approach, it might end up being even more powerful than the live-action, more adult-oriented version. Moses and Ramses grow up as brothers and are close in childhood, but are driven apart as they grow older, with conflicting ideas on how the royalty should treat the non-royals of Egypt. It certainly packs a punch for a kid's movie, and because of its approach, remains one of the most accessible (and compelling) biblical films.

'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

The main characters of Once Upon a Time in America do some terrible, irredeemable things throughout the film's epic runtime. Director Sergio Leone wanted to show the darker side of crime, and shy away from the somewhat operatic, even tragic nature of The Godfather films by making his main characters genuinely awful people.

However, the film also shows the characters at a young age and while elderly. On each side of their worst actions (committed in young adulthood) lies a more innocent time when, as youths, their bonds were strong, and on the other end, the regret of old age that comes with the knowledge they hurt people - and their friendships - because of greed and petty jealousy. Or maybe it's not that there's any tragedy in the characters' falling out, and the emotion comes more from Ennio Morricone's beautiful score. The music's so good that it's hard to tell for certain.

'Toy Story 4' (2019)

If Toy Story 3 ended up being about saying goodbye to a family member (Andy's family had to do so when he went to college, and his toys were almost like family, too), then Toy Story 4 ends up being a film about saying goodbye to a close friend, and parting on good terms.

That's what happens with Woody and Buzz at the film's conclusion, and it's incredibly bittersweet. While it's those two who were best friends, Woody's farewell to his other friends is also quite emotional. It successfully replicates the real-life scenario of a member of a friend group going to live somewhere else, for example, and bidding farewell to those not coming with them.

'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

The Deer Hunter is a grim and unflinching war film about a group of friends whose lives are upturned after fighting in the Vietnam War. In three distinct acts, we see them before the war, during their time in Vietnam, and then their altered lives after they're discharged.

It becomes more about the psychological toll of war (and the way it can destroy relationships) than about combat, which is what makes it such a hard-hitting film. The fate of Christopher Walken's character is particularly impactful, with his eventual (but potentially inevitable) death serving as one of the saddest in film history.

