Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Starz show Outlander.It's impossible to count the number of times the characters of Outlander have endured life-or-death situations. More often than not, Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and the other beloved characters of the hit Starz show barely have a minute to enjoy their lives before something dangerous or lethal happens.

For a series centered around love, there's sometimes more heartbreak and sadness than romance and joy. Whether the Frasers and their friends say something to get themselves in trouble or trouble finds them, Outlander is always bound to have heartache. However, how our beloved characters remedy their predicaments is the exciting and inspiring part of the show.

15 "Man of Worth"

Season 4, Episode 13 (2019)

You need the tissues for "Man of Worth." Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is at Jocasta's (Maria Doyle Kennedy), eagerly awaiting Roger's (Richard Rankin) return, while Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian (John Bell) try to get the Mohawks to trade for Roger. A sector of the tribe sees Claire's necklace, Otter Tooth's (Trevor Carroll) stone, and demands it. They think it'll show how their people's story will end.

While breaking Roger out, the gang is ambushed. Jamie offers to trade himself for Roger, and he and Claire have a tearful farewell. However, Ian trades himself instead. It's an incredibly heartbreaking goodbye. Young Ian is now a man of worth. Claire and Jamie inform Roger of everything that's happened to Bree but return without him. Bree is heartbroken, but Roger eventually shows.

14 "The World Turned Upside Down"

Season 6, Episode 6 (2022)

Jamie, Claire, and their family's world is turned upside down multiple times in “The World Turned Upside Down." A mysterious illness spreads through the Ridge, but Claire learns it's dysentery. After becoming sick herself, Claire experiences nightmares, including one of Malva comforting Jamie. She thankfully pulls through, but the other townsfolk aren't as lucky. The cause of the sickness is a dead elk in the water, but Claire can't figure out what caused her and Tom Christie's illness. Things worsen when Malva reveals she's pregnant and accuses Jamie of being the father. Claire knows of Jamie's innocence, but rumors spread. When Claire turns to the ether again, things get confused, and she starts having visions of Malva, who appears at the house. After waking up, Claire discovers Malva's dead body and tries to save her unborn baby, but she's too late.

“The World Turned Upside Down" is a good example of how things go from worse to worse very quickly for the Frasers. They don't seem to get a break from the chaos in this episode. Claire especially. First, she gets seriously sick. Then, she's shocked by Malva's accusations. Next, she finds Malva's dead body and fails to resuscitate her unborn baby. She's hysterical. All the while, she's still dealing with the trauma left over from Lionel Brown. Even though viewers don't know the full circumstances behind Malva's death yet, it's still heartbreaking, too.

13 "America the Beautiful"

Season 4, Episode 1 (2018)

After being shipwrecked at the end of Season 3, things become dire for Jamie, Claire, Young Ian, Fergus, Marsali, Lesley, and Hayes. They make their way up the coast of Georgia, but things get worse when Hayes is thrown in prison for murder. While Jamie attempts to free Hayes, he meets Stephen Bonnet, who escapes with the other men when all hell breaks loose. The group later helps Bonnet escape further, but he and his men brutally attack them while they take a riverboat to River Run and Jamie's Aunt Jocasta at the end of the episode.

Our beloved Outlander characters learn quickly that America is just as brutal a place as Scotland. Bonnet's attack is chilling with the bluesy rendition of "America the Beautiful" playing in the background. It's also heartbreaking since Claire and Jamie just spoke of their morality, hopes for the future, and wishes to pursue the American Dream, especially after the governor offers them tons of land. It's gut-wrenching watching Lesley die while trying to protect Claire, and seeing her face after she swallows her two wedding rings, only to realize Bonnet got the one Jamie gave her. On top of the attack, there's a lot of opening up and bonding about past trauma that brings a sad undertone. Young Ian opens up to Jamie about being assaulted by Geillis, and Claire and Bonnet have a heart-to-heart about their fears of drowning.

12 "I Am Not Alone"

Season 6, Episode 8 (2022)

When Richard Brown's men come to collect Claire for trial for Malva's murder, she stands her ground with Jamie until they're both barricaded in their home. When the pair surrender, they're allowed one last night at their home before journeying to Salisbury with Tom Christie. However, when they arrive, they learn there's no sheriff, so they must go to Wilmington. Young Ian tries to free them, but they must continue to prove their innocence. Things worsen when Jamie and Claire are separated. While Tom helps Claire as best he can, Young Ian and his Cherokee friends stop Brown's men from sending Jamie back to Scotland. The season ends on a cliffhanger as Young Ian tells Jamie they know where to find Claire.

It can't be an Outlander season finale if Jamie and Claire are together by the final scene. However, this season's finale seems to be one of the direst. Claire's life is in danger after she's had a pretty harsh time throughout most of the season. She's still dealing with the effects of Lionel Brown's traumatic assault. By the end, she's again completely alone and wonders about her and Jamie's fate.

11 "The Devil's Mark"

Season 1, Episode 11 (2015)

"The Devil's Mark" is one of the most romantic episodes of Outlander, but it's also heartbreaking. Claire and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) endure a soul-crushing witch trial. As Jamie tries to rescue Claire, Geillis sacrifices herself to save her friend. It's hard to watch them carry her off.

Later, Claire unleashes the truth of where she comes from to Jamie. Instead of taking her home to Castle Leoch, Jamie brings them to Craigh na Dun. Jamie will fight and die for Claire, but his love runs so deep that he'll give her up if she wants to return home. He selflessly puts her needs before his own. Jamie is heartbroken, but thankfully, Claire decides to stay.

10 "A Hundredweight of Stones"

Season 7, Episode 11 (2023)

Everyone is miserable in "A Hundredweight of Stones" because they think Jamie is dead. On top of that, Claire is close to being arrested and executed as a spy, and Roger is looking for his missing child in the wrong time period. In a desperate bid to save Claire, at least for Jamie, Lord John Grey marries Claire. However, in her misery, Claire becomes suicidal until she hears Jamie's voice telling her she has to continue living. Grey mourns with her, and they sleep together. Then, the new couple has to pretend they are happy as husband and wife at a fancy dinner, but thankfully, Jamie returns, to their shock. When some soldiers arrive, things get complicated, but at least Claire has a smile.

Season 7, Episode 11 shows Outlander fans something they never expected: a third marriage for Claire to one of the most unlikely characters in the show, Lord John Grey. It's understandable why it happens, but it's still so weird. The heartbreaking thing is why it had to happen. It's hard to mistake how grief-stricken everyone is in " A Hundredweight of Stones," and horrible to watch Claire at the end of her tether. The scarier thought is that after everything she's been through, nothing has made her lose hope like losing Jamie.

9 "Through a Glass, Darkly"

Season 2, Episode 1 (2016)

"Through a Glass, Darkly" is jarring initially. Season 1's end sees Claire and Jamie set sail for France. At Outlander Season 2's start, Claire seemingly went back through the stones. She reunites with Frank (Tobias Menzies) and tells him everything. It's a gut-wrenching moment. Claire is grieving losing Jamie.

Despite hearing that his wife has fallen in love with and married another man from the 1700s, Frank openly accepts Claire back into his life and is willing to carry on as if nothing happened. His only condition is that she stops chasing ghosts. Claire must leave Jamie behind. She does, but she never forgets him.

8 "Written in My Own Heart’s Blood"

Season 7, Episode 15 (2023)

War is coming again for our beloved characters in "Written in My Own Heart's Blood," we just don't know whose blood will spill yet. When Jamie and Claire have another morality conversation before battle, things don't seem good. During the height of the Battle of Monmouth, Claire gets shot in the abdomen while treating soldiers in the medical tent. Jamie scrambles to save her, but the other doctor on hand isn't as experienced as Claire. He refuses to leave her side and uses her blood to pen a letter of resignation from the army. Thankfully, Denzell arrives to perform surgery on her with her instructions, but her fate is still unknown.

Many of Outlander's best have come close to death. Claire herself has been on death's door on more than one occasion. However, this brush with the Grim Reaper feels different and way scarier than any other time. This isn't even the first time we've seen a beloved character almost meet their end in battle. Claire has gotten through some of the most horrible things but even she's shocked as her apron fills with blood. Jamie's distraught reaction is chilling and makes us wonder if this could truly be it for Claire. These scenes also make viewers wonder if the couple will ever find happiness.

7 "The Battle Joined"

Season 3, Episode 1 (2017)

The aftermath of Culloden is dark, dank, and depressing. Jamie lies in a heap of dead men, on the brink of death, and has flashbacks of the horrible events. Meanwhile, Claire starts her life over with Frank before Brianna's birth.

It's satisfying seeing Jamie kill Black Jack Randall. However, after the battle, Jamie is ready to die. By some miracle, a British officer recognizes him as the man who spared his brother and spares him. However, his life is over; he just exists now. Jamie wants to die because he won't truly be able to live without Claire.

6 "The Ballad of Roger Mac"

Season 5, Episode 7 (2020)

In Outlander Season 5, episode 7, the Frasers are ready to face whatever comes with the Regulators. After celebrating Jamie's 50th birthday, the war begins. Governor Tryon (Tim Downie), one of Outlander's real-life figures, is especially unrelenting and unmerciful, but Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) can hardly tell his men to put aside their beliefs.

The battle commences, playing out almost in slow motion. In the heat of the fight, Murtagh saves his godson one last time before he's shot. Jamie heartbreakingly goes into shock and cries for help. He assures Murtagh's lifeless body that everything is fine and begs Claire to save him. It's hard not to cry when Jamie desperately tells Murtagh he can't leave him.

5 "Faith"

Season 2, Episode 7 (2016)

Mother Hildegarde (Frances de la Tour) tends to Claire when she has a miscarriage brought on by the stress of witnessing Jamie and Randall duel. When Claire wakes, the nun informs her that her daughter died, that she illegally baptized the baby, and named her Faith, so she could be buried in hallowed ground.

Claire is a wreck with her grief and almost dies of infection. Those are the least of Claire's worries, though. She has to kill a man and bed King Louis XV (Lionel Lingelser) to release Jamie from Bastille. Later, she learns of the unfortunate reason why Jamie dueled Randall. Claire admits she hated Jamie for breaking his promise of not dueling with Randall, but she realizes it wasn't Jamie's fault. They share their grief at Faith's grave.

4 "Ransom a Man's Soul"

Season 1, Episode 16 (2015)

Season 1's penultimate and final episodes are traumatic and too beastly to comprehend. Thankfully, the plan to get the herd of cattle past the gates at Fort William works, and Jamie's friends rescue him.

However, Jamie doesn't want to live after what Randall did to him, which he says is "too much and not enough." His mangled hand isn't the only thing damaged. Randall hurt his soul. Jamie almost completely retreats into himself. Even Claire can't reach him. "You cannot save a man that doesn't want saving," Jamie says. Yet Claire finds a way to save her husband. She enters the dark with him and pulls him back to the light.

3 "Wilmington"

Season 4, Episode 8 (2018)

"Wilmington" begins with Bree and Roger's happy reunion, but things quickly sour. After a horrible fight with Roger, Bree bumps into Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), who bets her mother's wedding ring at the tavern. Bree asks how much money he wants for the ring, but he doesn't want money.

Bonnet wants Bree to "earn" it and attacks her. No one in the tavern hears her screams of protest. Bree is left battered and bleeding as Bonnet says he's a man of his word and gives her Claire's ring. It's one of the most brutal scenes to watch in Outlander.

2 "Never My Love"

Season 5, Episode 12 (2020)

"Never My Love" is monstrous. As Jamie did in the show's Season 1 finale, Claire retreats into herself during her abduction by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his men. She's stuck in a fantasy. Her loved ones are with her in the 1960s.

In reality, she lies gagged, beaten, bloody, and tied to a tree. Lionel Brown puts Stephen Bonnet and Black Jack Randall to shame. When her captors attack her again, her fantasy reflects reality and turns dark too. Thankfully and unsurprisingly, Jamie eventually saves the practically catatonic Claire. After everything she's been through, Claire vows that this won't shatter her. It's heartbreaking but brave.

1 "Dragonfly in Amber"

Season 2, Episode 13 (2016)