SPOILERS FOR ALL SEASONS OF STRANGER THINGSThe ever-popular Netflix series Stranger Things has played with our emotions more times than we can count. Whether it's had us smiling and giggling at the Hawkins kids on their adventures or shattering our hearts into a million pieces with their gut-wrenching scenes and storylines, the dark and supernatural mysteries that surround the town of Hawkins, Indiana, have kept us hooked from the very beginning.

The Netflix show has just finished its highly anticipated fourth season. Stranger Things has proven time and time again how effortlessly they can have us crying into a blanket while eating an unhealthy amount of comfort food. From Hopper's heartbreaking flashback as he's performing CPR on Will to the loveable Eddie's death in the latest season, this is one show that is not afraid to bring the waterworks. Grab those tissues!

"Chapter 9, The Gate" (Season 2, Episode 9)

Following the hecticness and chaos these kids had been through, it makes sense that they'd just want to unwind and have fun with their friends, as any kid does. But, for Dustin, it wasn't that simple. After a pep talk and confidence boost from Steve, Dustin was ready to dance with a girl at the Snow Ball, but he kept getting shut down.

The feeling of rejection is one we've all experienced in various ways, and it's a feeling we all hope never to experience again. The look on Dustin's face after continuously being shot down was heartbreaking. Even after everything they've been through, the fact remains that this group is still just innocent kids.

"Chapter 3, The Case of The Missing Lifeguard" (Season 3, Episode 3)

Image Via Netflix

Few of us can say we've had our childhoods taken away for whatever reason. However, even less can say we've had them taken away because we disappeared to an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, where we preyed upon by Demogorgons.

Well, for Will Byers, that's what happened. What makes this so sad is that while all his friends are growing up around him and exploring relationships, he's left feeling alone and isolated after losing so much time to the terrors and turmoil that his time in the Upside Down left him. Resulting from an argument with Mike, Will destroys Castle Byers in a fit of frustration and emotion, and it's incredibly emotional to watch.

"Chapter 7, The Bite" (Season 3, Episode 7)

Image via Netflix

Season three introduced us to a few new characters in the Stranger Things universe, Robin Buckley, for example. But one sticks out in fans' minds that we'll not soon forget. Alexei. He was a recurring character throughout the show's third season. One that fans quickly grew to love.

Making his death even more heartbreaking was that he'd just won a giant stuffed Woody Woodpecker at the Hawkins 4th July Fun Fair, had enjoyed his cherry Slurpee, and was having a fantastic time at the fair. His childlike mannerisms and innocence created a long-lasting soft spot for this character, so when that innocence was ripped away, it was heartbreaking to see his story come to such a cruel end.

"Chapter 3, Holly, Jolly" (Season 1, Episode 3)

Imagine being a young kid whose world has just been turned upside down (see what I did there?) by the disappearance and apparent death of one of your best friends. It's a challenging thought to fathom. But, for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana, it became a reality when season one brought the "death" of youngster Will Byers after he mysteriously vanished.

At the end of the show's third episode, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin ask Eleven to lead them to Will. She initially leads them to his house, where they follow emergency vehicles to a body discovered in a quarry. Believing it to be Will, a hurt Mike lashes out at Eleven and then rides home, where he breaks down in his mom's arms. From Hopper's reaction, Joyce collapsing into Jonathan's arms, and the initial shock from Will's friends at the thought of losing him, this is still an emotional watch even six years on.

"The Mind Flayer" (Season 2, Episode 8)

Image via Netflix

Season two brought some new characters into the mix early on, Max Mayfield and Billy Hargrove, to name a couple. But there's one who left a lasting impression among fans that sadly didn't make it to the show's third season. Bob Newby made his debut on the show as Joyce's new love interest, but his story was sadly cut short by a group of Demogorgons.

The eighth installment in season two saw Bob's time on the show come to an abrupt end. While infiltrating Hawkins Lab, Hopper, Joyce, the kids, and Bob are preyed upon by some hungry Demogorgons while in the facility. From the false hope when Bob makes it through the door, Joyce screams as she can do nothing but watch the Demogorgons tear into Bob and Hopper dragging her out of the building. This episode didn't hold back on the cruel false sense of security.

"Chapter 8, The Upside Down" (Season 1, Episode 8)

There is no doubt that Will Byers has had a tough childhood. He was stalked by a strange monster, kidnapped and taken to an alternate dimension, plagued with thoughts and horrible memories, and much more. The poor kid has had it rough. Season one put him through the wringer, and the entire season was about finding out what happened to him and bringing him home.

One of the saddest moments came when Hopper and Joyce found him, covered in membrane, unconscious, and with a tendril down his throat. He wasn't breathing, causing Hopper to leap into action and start CPR. Between Joyce's pleas for her son to come back and Hopper saying, "come on, kid," this was an emotional scene to watch. If that wasn't sad enough, the intertwined scenes of Hopper's flashback to when his daughter died from cancer only intensified the emotion. Combine all this with Eleven's "goodbye, Mike," and you'll be crying all over again.

"Chapter 8, The Battle of Starcourt" (Season 3, Episode 8)

Image via Netflix

Billy's death. Max's grief. Eleven believing Hopper is dead. Hopper's letter to Eleven at the end of the finale. The Byers leave Hawkins. What part of this episode didn't leave us completely broken? After the Mind Flayer gets ready to take its final stand, the Hawkins kids are trapped in the Starcourt Mall until help arrives in the form of Hopper, Joyce, and Murray.

If the thought of losing Hopper wasn't enough to break your heart, his letter to Eleven was undoubtedly enough to shatter it completely. The look on Eleven's face as she scans the people around, unable to find him was tough to watch without shedding a tear. But when she clocked eyes with a crying Joyce and realized what had seemingly happened, she broke down, and we were right there crying alongside them both.

"Chapter 9, The Piggyback" (Season 4, Episode 9)

Image Via Netflix

With less than a month to process the ending of season four, we're still reeling from the chaos and heartbreak that ensued from volume 2's events. The fourth season had many downright crushing moments, but perhaps the saddest came at the loss of two beloved characters. Max and Eddie. While Eleven brought Max back, she remained in a coma. Eddie wasn't so lucky.

Many TV show character deaths use their final moments to inspire some lasting words of wisdom for those left behind. But, Max. She was ready to face Vecna with everything she had, and it came crashing down. She was frightened and scared to die, and to witness the panic on her face as Lucas cradled her was painfully cruel. Eddie had become an incredibly loved part of the Stranger Things family, with many fans relating to him as a person and him simply being an undeniably lovable member of the show. Eddie's death in the Upside Down came as a devastating blow. Between his final words to Dustin and the latter's break down while cradling his dying friend, we were a mess and in utter denial by the end of this finale. "I didn't run away this time..." Excuse us while we cry again.

