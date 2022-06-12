With 15 seasons of Supernatural, there are many opportunities for tragic deaths, and they emotionally destroy fans with every one. Death is something fans come to accept in the series; after all, it's what the show is based on. However, when it's a beloved character who dies, it's a little harder for fans to accept and move on.

RELATED: 'The Winchesters' Trailer Shows Beginnings of a Demon Hunting Lineage

Fans have been treated to so many great characters throughout the series, but that also means they've been subjected to those characters meeting tragic ends. Charlie Bradbury is probably one of the most tragic deaths in the series, and of course, the heroes themselves meet their final demise.

Charlie Bradbury ("The Prisoner")

Charlie is a pop-culture geek turned hunter after an encounter with the Leviathan in season 4. While she really doesn't want any part of the "family business," Charlie becomes like a sister to the Winchesters, and helps them whenever she can. Unfortunately, that's how she meets her brutal demise in season 10.

This is perhaps the death that sticks with fans the most. Charlie is such a beloved character because she is a self-proclaimed geek, often obsessing over pop culture, just like the show's fans. She's a relatable character, so when Charlie dies, it's not just Dean who is inconsolable.

Dean Winchester ("Carry On")

There are a lot of choices for Dean's death, because he dies a lot. But, when he's impaled with rebar while fighting vampires in the series finale, the realization that he's not coming back from this one hits hard. It perhaps truly does feel like the end of the world, even if Dean is given the Heaven he deserves, and fans are reunited with Bobby. But a hero's end is often bittersweet, and Dean does not belong in an ordinary world.

Fans are torn on this one, since some feel Dean goes out with a hero's death like he wanted to, while others feel that he should have been given a normal life. Sadly, the pandemic put a damper on the ending the show truly deserved, so having only Bobby greeting Dean is a bit anti-climactic, making it even more difficult.

Bobby Singer ("Death's Door")

While Bobby lays dying in the hospital bed, Sam takes his hand, and awkwardly thanks Bobby for everything. While the Winchesters lead a life that is often overcome with death, they don't know how to handle it when it's someone they love. And, Bobby is probably one of the worst for them, since it's like losing a father.

Watching Bobby die is probably more difficult than watching John Winchester give his life for Dean, because Bobby is more of a father to the boys than John could ever be. Fans aren't given as much of an emotional attachment to John, but Bobby is there from the beginning, and continues to be there for the boys, even after death when he gives up Heaven to help them as a ghost.

Castiel ("Inherit The Earth")

This may be the most difficult death for fans to watch. After making a deal with the Entity to take Jack's place in the empty in season 14, Castiel is returned to earth to live his life until he experiences a moment of true happiness. At which time, the empty would take him forever.

RELATED: 10 Canon Storylines From 'Supernatural' We Could See On 'The Winchesters'

When Cas sacrifices himself to the empty to save Dean in the final season, fans are treated to one of the most emotionally raw goodbyes of the series. For some, the goodbye was a double-edged angel blade. Fans are given a tiny morsel of 'Destiel' as possible canon in a tearful monologue where Cas tells Dean that he loves him. But, then he's immediately taken by the empty, without Dean having a chance to respond, leaving fans a sobbing mess.

Rowena McLeod ("The Rupture")

Rowena is a powerful witch who is a villain turned anti-hero in the series. In earlier seasons, Rowena is an antagonist that fans love to hate, much like her son, Crowley. She eventually becomes a beloved part of the Winchester family, forming a bond with Sam, and telling him that he will be the one to kill her in every possible outcome.

Rowena reforms and finds a place within the Winchester family. When she sacrifices herself to save the world in the final season, Sam is faced with one of the most difficult goodbyes he's ever had to endure. She says "Goodbye, boys," one last time before throwing herself into Hell, leaving fans feeling like they've followed her in.

Sam Winchester ("Carry On")

While Sam's death at the end of the series provided a little more closure than Dean's, it's still difficult to watch our hero at the end of his life, even if he is content with it. It wasn't so bad to watch while Sam was still young and raising his son, Dean. As Sam ages, we see him maybe missing his old life (and his brother) when he pulls the cover off Baby and sits in the driver's seat, pained. Fans then see his son, Dean, giving him permission to "go", just as Sam did for his brother when he died.

Sam is finally granted the life he so desperately wants, which is likely why he is able to adjust to a normal life easier than Dean ever could. But, even though Sam lived a long, happy life, watching him take his final breath while a version of "Carry On Wayward Son" from the episode "Fan Fiction" plays is still devastating.

Kevin Tran ("Holy Terror")

Kevin Tran is a teenaged prodigy who is turned into a prophet. He has the ability to read ancient tablets and tells the Winchesters how to defeat the Leviathan, set devil's traps to contain demons, and imprison all angels in Heaven. Unfortunately, becoming a prophet is also a death sentence, and Kevin meets his demise when at the hands of Gadreel when he possesses Sam in the bunker.

RELATED: 10 Celebrities That Guest Starred On 'Supernatural' That You Might Have Forgotten About

He's the sweet kid who doesn't want to be a prophet, but embraces it and helps Sam and Dean as much as he can until his untimely death. It was Dean who unknowingly allowed Gadreel, disguised as Ezekiel, to possess Sam as a way to save his life, which is what ultimately gets Kevin killed. A series favorite, Kevin's death didn't just devastate the brothers; fans are still talking about it years later.

Ellen and Jo Harvelle ("Abandon All Hope")

Ellen and the Winchesters have a bit of a tumultuous past because Ellen blames Sam and Dean for her daughter, Jo, wanting to get into hunting, something Ellen has been trying to shelter Jo from since losing her husband while hunting -- an accident she blames John Winchester for. Once Ellen realizes she can't deter Jo from hunting, she joins her as a way to protect her.

While on a hunt with the Winchesters, the four encounter the demon, Meg, who unleashes hellhounds on them. When one attacks Dean, Jo comes to help, but is mortally wounded. Not willing to leave her dying daughter, Ellen instructs the boys to leave, and after Jo dies in her mother's arms, Ellen lets in the hounds and blows up the building. Ellen and Jo are killed off fairly early in the series, but they make an impact as a strong mother-daughter team, leaving fans wanting them back right up to the end of the series.

Crowley ("All Along The Watchtower")

Crowley is a former crossroads demon who promotes himself to King of Hell after Lilith's death. In the earlier seasons, he is a constant thorn in the Winchesters' sides. But, eventually works with the brothers, mostly when there is something in it for him. He sacrifices himself by angel blade to help the Winchesters defeat Lucifer, but not before his final iconic, "Goodbye, boys," just as his mother would in the final season.

Crowley has been a fan favorite since he joined the series in season 5. His clever humor has fans loving to hate him and, as the series progresses, just loving him. The camaraderie is hilarious, especially between Dean and Crowley, which makes him even more endearing to fans, but also makes his death that much more difficult to let go of.

NEXT: 'Supernatural' Was At Its Best When It Was A Horror Show