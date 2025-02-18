Sadie Sink first made a name for herself, debuting in the second season of Stranger Things as Max Mayfield, and she has since been a mainstay in the show who is also expected to reprise her role in the fifth and final season. Sink has parlayed her success from Stranger Things into other major projects such as The Whale, the 2022 Oscar-winner that also stars Brendan Fraser, and she’s even been set for a role in O’Dessa, the upcoming musical thriller that also stars The Last of Us veteran Murray Bartlett. Collider is thrilled to debut both exclusive new images and a new sneak peek of the film, which is coming to Hulu on March 20, showing Sink behind-the-scenes in the studio singing, while also debuting never-before-seen footage from the upcoming musical.

In addition to Sink and Bartlett, O’Dessa also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., who can be seen in theaters currently as Taka in Mufasa: The Lion King, and Scary Movie veteran Regina Hall has also been tapped for a role in the film. Geremy Jasper, who previously made his directorial debut on the 2017 R-rated musical Patty Cake$ which stars Mamadou Athie and Bridget Everett, and he also has experience directing music videos for popular artists like Selena Gomez and Florence + the Machine. O’Dessa follows a farm girl (Sink) searching to recover a precious item from her family that has been stolen from them. She travels to a mysterious and dangerous land that introduces her to the true love that she’s been waiting for her whole life, and she must put the power of destiny to the test to save his soul.

Our exclusive sneak peek features just a taste of the epic music to come in O'Dessa. Discussing the song featured in the new footage, Jasper told Collider:

"“Here Comes The Seventh Son" is a song I wrote about a decade ago, but I needed Sadie’s heartbroken howl to really make it soar. It’s a haunted, swampy blues influenced by Nick Cave & PJ Harvey with lots of soundscape layers played by multi-instrumentalist Jason Binnick. The tune explodes into a thundering acid rock riff with a cosmic choir as O’dessa (Sadie) calls the powers of nature to surround her as she journeys into the Land of The Dead.”

The exclusive set of images seen below also spotlights the film's neon-soaked, apocalyptic aesthetic. "In these photos, we see Sadie Sink as O’dessa Galloway on various steps of her epic journey," continued Jasper. He went on to preview the supporting characters featured in the images, "Kelvin Harrison Jr as Euri Dervish — a wild, haunted nightclub performer somewhere between Prince and Iggy Pop. Murray Bartlett is Plutonovich aka The Prime Minister of Prime Time — a plastic fascist autocrat. And the amazing Regina Hall transforms into Neon Dion — the cold-blooded warlord of dystopian Satylite City.”

What Else Has Sadie Sink Been in Lately?