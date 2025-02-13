Max Mayfield and her friends in Hawkins won't be back on our screens until later this year, but, while we wait for Stranger Things's long-awaited conclusion, Sadie Sink will return to streaming very soon. Her new starry rock opera O'Dessa is set to take the stage on Hulu on March 13 following its world premiere at SXSW beginning March 7. Before the film debuts, the official trailer has been unveiled, pulling back the curtain on her epic adventure through a post-apocalyptic future defined by destiny, love, and rock 'n' roll. Writer-director Geremy Jasper is at the helm of the project.

Announced back in early 2023, O'Dessa features the Stranger Things star as the titular farm girl, O'Dessa, who sets out on a journey to retrieve a cherished family heirloom only to be wrapped into something far bigger as she explores the world in front of her. She soon arrives in a city full of danger and mystery where she encounters her one true love, but being with him isn't so simple. To ensure their future, O'Dessa must fight for the fate of his eternal soul using both the power of destiny and music. One thing the trailer assures is how vibrant the fantasy world is and how well it comes to life with song.

Sink has been primarily occupied with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, but she did star in the thriller A Sacrifice last year. Before that, she earned Critics Choice Award consideration for her last role opposite Brendan Fraser in his big Oscar-winning comeback film The Whale in 2022. O'Dessa has been heavily anticipated thanks in part to her involvement and the award-worthy cast around her, including recent Mufasa: The Lion King star Kelvin Harrison Jr. alongside Murray Bartlett, Regina Hall, and musician Pokey LaFarge in his first role since 2020's The Devil All the Time opposite Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgärd, and Robert Pattinson.

Geremy Jasper Brings Award-Nominated Power to 'O'Dessa's Soundtrack

Like his feature directorial debut, 2017's Patti Cake$, Jasper also wrote and produced all 16 original tracks that will be heard in O'Dessa in collaboration with Jason Binnick. His first film immediately established him as a director to watch, earning Directors Guild of America and Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations along with a Certified Fresh 86% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. To replicate that success, almost the entire team is returning for his Sink-headlined follow-up, including producers Michael Gottwald for the Department of Motion Pictures, Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features and executive producers Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna. Joining them as overseers for Searchlight are Senior Vice President Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh.

O'Dessa will appear at this year's SXSW, which runs from March 7 through 15. The film will be available to stream on Hulu on March 13. Check out the trailer in the player above.