Spider-Man 4 just dropped a major piece of casting news: Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink will be joining the film in a mystery role. Other than Tom Holland, who will be reprising his role as Peter Parker, Sink is the only confirmed cast member. Naturally, the Internet has been speculating about who Sink could be playing — is she a new take on Gwen Stacy, Peter's first serious girlfriend? Is she a younger version of Felicia Hardy, the thief known as the Black Cat? Fans will have to wait for more details, but I definitely know there's one character that Sink would be perfect for: Angelica Jones, a.k.a Firestar. But why Firestar? Let's break down why this fiery heroine is a perfect fit for Sink, and the landscape that Spider-Man 4 presents.

Firestar’s Origins Are Tied to Spider-Man

Image via Marvel

Firestar already shares a connection to Peter Parker via the classic animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. In that show, Peter Parker started attending college; he soon learned that two of his fellow classmates, Angelica Jones and Bobby Drake, were the mutant superheroes known as Firestar and Iceman. The trio decided to fight crime together, encountering various supervillains and superheroes in the Marvel Universe. Though Firestar's creation was due to rights issues surrounding the Human Torch, she became a fan-favorite character to the point where she was actually folded into Marvel Comics canon with Uncanny X-Men #193 by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr.

Throughout Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, there was romantic tension between Peter Parker and Angelica Jones. The irony was thick, considering Angelica bears a strong resemblance to Peter's longtime love interest Mary Jane Watson (a comparison series designer Rick Hoberg wrote off as a mere coincidence). But if Sink were to play Firestar, it would be a great way for Spider-Man 4 to pay homage to a fan-favorite animated series while also giving Peter Parker a potential new friend/love interest. Considering the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home have left the world forgetting Peter's secret identity, perhaps now's the time for him to make an amazing friend or two.

Having Sadie Sink As Firestar Could Continue a New Trend That Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Movies Have Started

Image via Marvel Comics

If Sink plays Firestar, she'll also continue a long-running trend that has been part of Holland's Spider-Man films: having Spidey join forces with another hero. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a.k.a Iron Man, played a small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming — building off the rapport that he and Peter formed in Captain America: Civil War. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home, working with Peter to track a series of incidents around the globe. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) sets the plot of No Way Home into motion when Peter asks him for help in keeping his secret identity...well, secret. These teamups not only play into the plot, but help strengthen the fact that Spider-Man is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Firestar’s appearance would further solidify that connection.

Having Firestar in Spider-Man 4 could also provide Peter with a true contemporary. While he had a great connection with Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), they don't know the ups and downs of being a superhero like Peter does. On the flip side, Tony, Fury and Strange were all adults so they couldn't relate to Peter as a teenager. Firestar is the best of both worlds; she knows what it's like to be a teenager and put herself in danger, meaning that Peter could have someone he can talk to following his erasure from the world. Sink also has a gift for playing outsiders, especially with her roles in Stranger Things and Fear Street Part Two: 1978. What are mutants if not the ultimate outsiders?

Firestar’s Appearance Could Pave the Way for More Mutants in the MCU