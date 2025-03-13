With the news that Sadie Sink has been cast in Spider-Man 4, speculation is rampant about what character the Stranger Things actress will play. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is a sociable guy, and Spider-Man's stories are overflowing with a very famous and beloved ensemble of female characters. Thus, there’s a wide variety of roles Sink would be perfect for in the wall crawler’s next MCU adventure.

With so little information about the upcoming sequel available, it makes it even harder to nail down Sink’s involvement, but a few characters make the most sense, considering Holland's Spidey's age and story so far. Will Sink help Spider-Man do whatever a spider can, or will she be a villain in his next solo outing? This list will run down all the possibilities for Sink’s role, ranked by how likely she is to suit up for the part.

Spider-Man 4 Release Date July 22, 2026 Cast See All Tom Holland Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Zendaya MJ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Writers Chris McKenna

10 Screwball

An Underrated Character Who Deserves Far More Attention

While Spider-Man has fought alien parasites, mad scientists, and the occasional pile of sand, his big-screen adventures have never seen him go up against the worst possible evil: an influencer. An internet-obsessed “super” villain who commits her crimes on the internet, Screwball would be a dark horse candidate for an MCU appearance. Most known for her role in the PlayStation Spider-Man games, Screwball flexes her powers of using the internet well to distract Spider-Man from fighting real crime.

There’s probably no agent in Hollywood that would recommend Screwball as the next career move, but anything’s possible. If Spider-Man movies go on long enough, there’s a world where Screwball gets a five-minute cameo as a villain the wall-crawler defeats with ease, but that day is likely not soon. Plus, if Sony’s track record informs the future, Screwball will be the next villain the studio tries to base a trilogy around.

9 Silver Sable

A Mercenary Who Loves Tough Love

The mercenary Silver Sable has yet to make her debut in the MCU, and four might be her lucky number. An expert in hand-to-hand combat and skilled with any number of weapons, Silver Sable could be a dynamic presence whether she’s working for or against Spider-Man’s best interests. Although maybe not the first character people would think about regarding the web-head, Silver Sable has shown up in many Spider-Man video games and cartoons, like the short-lived but wonderful Spectacular Spider-Man.

Silver Sable and Spider-Man have a long history together, with the hero’s quippy attitude serving as a foil for the mercenary’s all-business approach. Now that the wall-crawler is becoming an adult, there is thematic value in introducing Spider-Man to heroes who operate in morally ambiguous ways to challenge his limited experience. However, Sink’s going to be too young for the part of a battle-hardened soldier-of-fortune, so odds are not in favor this will be her mystery role.

8 Black Cat

The Ultimate Femme Fatale

A love interest, a foe, and an ally all wrapped up in one, Felicia Hardy, AKA the Black Cat, would be a welcome addition to the next Spider-Man film. The Black Cat may not have superpowers, but her ability to lie, manipulate, and steal has been the Achilles Heel for the wall-crawler on more than one occasion. Spider-Man and Black Cat are typically on opposite sides of the law, but his romantic involvement with Felicia clouds his spider-senses, giving her the upper claw.

With MJ’s (Zendaya) memory wiped after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, now is the perfect time to throw Peter into the type of toxic romance specifically reserved for someone in their early 20s. Sink has shown herself to be a talented actress, but the Black Cat would be an ill-fitting use of her abilities. That said, Black Cat needs to get in the MCU yesterday because it’s criminal that Felicia’s thieving alter ego hasn’t been given the screen time she deserves.

7 Mayday Parker

An Unlikely But Inspired Choice

Mayday Parker, or Spider-Girl, is the grown daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. With powers similar to her web-swinging father, Mayday fights crime under the name of Spider-Girl, using the same acrobatic approach as Spider-Man. While casual MCU fans may be less familiar with the hero, Spider-Girl has had a lengthy and successful history within the pages of Marvel comic books.

In the world of comic book movies, nothing is off the table, so there’s always the possibility that a portal opens up in Peter’s apartment, and his daughter from the future pops out to say hi. The MCU could also make Mayday the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Peter, thus allowing him to also return. Sink would be a lot of fun in this part, but with so many other plotlines available to adapt for the big screen, it’s unlikely audiences will see Mayday involved in the fourth Spider-Man film. For the moment, Spider-Girl fans will have to settle for her infant cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

6 Spider-Gwen

It's About Time She Enters the MCU