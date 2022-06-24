Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that one of the brightest up-and-coming stars this summer is Stranger Things scene-stealer Sadie Sink. Sink has been a major player on the series since Season 2, and while she's been an incredible talent since day one, she's been getting some well-deserved praise following her performance during Season 4's "Dear Billy" episode. Late last year Sink also wowed audiences with her work on Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.

During Collider Ladies Night, our own Perri Nemiroff got the chance to catch up with Sink and chat about all things Stranger Things, her creative process, and future projects. During the interview, Nemiroff asked Sink, who began acting as a child in Annie on Broadway, about which of her projects first made her feel like an adult and her creative input was heard as such. In response, Sink mentioned an upcoming film she worked on with Brendan Fraser and director Darren Aronofsky. The film does not yet have a release date, but it's been noted as a psychological drama about a reclusive teacher who attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Sink told Collider:

“Probably this movie that hasn’t come out yet. It’s called The Whale and Darren Aronofsky directed it, Brendan Fraser’s in it. It was a really small cast and a small set, and we had a whole three weeks of rehearsal and Darren kind of wanted to treat it as if it were a play, because The Whale originally was a play. The way he staged it and the way we rehearsed it, the same as you would do in a theater company, he taped the walls of the set and everything so that we could rehearse in a mock space I guess."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: An Ode to Sadie Sink, the MVP of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Given her background in theater, working on The Whale allowed Sink a sort-of return to her roots while working on the film. She continued on saying that the process for the upcoming movie was "just a really creatively fulfilling project to work on." Sink elaborated on how having that rehearsal process is very different from working in television saying, "to have that rehearsal process, which we so often lose when you’re working on a TV series. It was just really special, and it was nice to have that and to collaborate and focus on character work and really take the time to dive into the text so that when it comes to the shoot day, you feel really prepared, and you know your character really well."

You can catch Sink in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 when it hits Netflix on July 1. In the meantime, be sure to check out our full Ladies Night interview above and be sure to check out the new Stranger Things trailer below while we wait for more updates on The Whale.