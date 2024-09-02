A directing duo consisting of Josh and Benny Safdie, the Safdie brothers experienced a steady rise in popularity over the years they spent making films together. The first feature film officially credited to both of them came out in 2009, with three subsequent features that grew in size and (arguable) quality as the years went along. Those are the core four, but they did also direct a sports documentary called Lenny Cooke in 2013, and Josh Safdie directed The Pleasure of Being Robbed in 2008, with Benny Safdie only being credited as a co-editor for that one. They’ve also been behind a series of short films, but for now, it’s just their four features from 2009 to 2019 that are being considered.

Sadly, their time as a duo seems to have passed, with Benny Safdie moving more towards acting (as seen in films like Oppenheimer and Licorice Pizza) as well as directing, while solo, an upcoming biographical called The Smashing Machine. Josh Safdie is also branching out as a solo director, being attached to another biopic called Marty Supreme. Perhaps the Safdie brothers' brief but impressive reign over indie cinema is over, though the films they’ve made endure, all proving uniquely intense, gritty, uncomfortably real, and undoubtedly distinctive. The four feature films both Safdies directed are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the masterful.

4 'Daddy Longlegs' (2009)

Starring: Ronald Bronstein, Alex Greenblatt, Eléonore Hendricks

There are certainly things to appreciate when it comes to Daddy Longlegs, even if watching the films the Safdie brothers made in its wake ultimately feels more satisfying. It’s a more than decent film and quite good by the standards of a directorial debut, with Josh and Benny both being in their early to mid-20s while making and releasing it. Narratively, it doesn’t have quite as intense stakes as their more well-known films, which have a more physical/visceral sense of dread. But there are still stakes within something that’s character-focused over story-focused, given Daddy Longlegs is about a father of two who only has custody of his sons for a fortnight every year, and his parenting style is… interesting.

It's a drama, first and foremost, with some dark humor throughout, owing to the protagonist’s chaotic life and the depiction of how he cares for his kids but makes so many mistakes while looking after them. It was a personal film for the Safdie brothers, and some of the tension and realistic atmosphere praised in their later movies can be glimpsed here and there throughout Daddy Longlegs. It also marked their first collaboration with the underappreciated Ronald Bronstein, who played the lead in Daddy Longlegs and also has co-writing and co-editing credits. He’s credited as a co-writer and co-editor for the other three Safdie brothers’ movies, too, working behind-the-scenes post-Daddy Longlegs, but clearly played a key role in the success of those later films.

3 'Heaven Knows What' (2014)

Starring: Arielle Holmes, Caleb Landry Jones, Eléonore Hendricks

Half a decade on from Daddy Longlegs, the Safdie brothers returned with Heaven Knows What, a film that signified a sizable step forward in quality for the filmmaking duo. Like all their feature films, it takes place in New York City, with the premise here centering on the experiences of a young woman who’s addicted to heroin. It maintains the character focus (over plot) found in Daddy Longlegs, but the subject matter makes it increasingly dark and intense. Unlike their later films, it’s not the kind of intensity that proves darkly entertaining, either. It’s really just bleak, uncompromisingly grounded, and brutally honest about what addiction can do.

Heaven Knows What brings more authenticity to the table than most movies about addiction dare to present, and part of that stems from the fact that Heaven Knows What is not only something of a biographical movie, but also something of an autobiographical movie. The lead actress, Arielle Holmes, wrote an unpublished memoir about her experiences with addiction, and that text was used as the source material for Heaven Knows What, with Holmes playing a somewhat fictionalized version of herself throughout. Every Safdie brothers movie benefits from having an excellently cast actor in the lead role, and that can certainly be said about Heaven Knows What. Holmes’ contributions to making the film as intense and real as it feels cannot be overstated.

2 'Good Time' (2017)

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress

It’s bittersweet that the Safdie brothers came into their own completely as a duo for what would end up being their penultimate film (if a reunion does ever happen, it’s unlikely to be for a while). That perfecting of their style and voice was found in Good Time, the movie that kind of established them as a big deal within the world of indie cinema, for lack of a better term. Some term along those lines is needed, though, because Good Time didn’t appear to be a hit in the traditional sense, or on paper. It earned just a few million at the box office, but was also made for only $2 million, and it felt like just about everyone who did see it had almost nothing but praise for it.

There’s a sense of things feeling more cinematic and plot-heavy in Good Time, compared to the earlier Safdie brothers’ movies. It featured a big-name actor in the lead role: Robert Pattinson, giving what’s potentially his best performance to date (it’s between Good Time and The Lighthouse, in all honesty). His character spends the whole film in a mad rush, desperately bouncing around and doing anything he can to try and get his brother out of police custody, even though he himself is a criminal at large. Good Time saw the Safdie brothers branching out into the thriller genre with an immense amount of success, with the film being relentless and genuinely nail-biting in a way that was equaled – and debatably even surpassed – by what became their final film as a duo.

1 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Starring: Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox

Another Safdie brothers movie, another perfect lead performance. Adam Sandler has never been better than he is in Uncut Gems, which gave him the role of a lifetime in Howard Ratner. Howard is technically more well-off and has fewer problems thrown at him than the protagonists in other Safdie brothers movies, here bringing conflict and drama into his life because he’s a man for whom nothing is ever enough. Uncut Gems follows Howard trying to score big through gambling, hustling, and borrowing excessive amounts of money from different people, which causes him to make an increasing number of enemies, with some of them getting noticeably angrier and more dangerous to him as the film goes along.

So, like Good Time, Uncut Gems is a non-stop adrenaline rush of a film, but it’s longer, more epic in scope, and is able to build even greater amounts of intensity, with a final act that’s continually jaw-dropping. It’s not just one of the best films of its decade; it’s up there as one of the greatest crime movies of all time. It functions as an excellent character study and proves genuinely entertaining for those more in the mood for clear stakes, rising tension, and an engrossing narrative. If it stays the final film the Safdie brothers ever made as a duo, then it’s a clear example of going out on a high.

