Joshua and Benjamin Safdie (creatively known as the Safdie Brothers) are returning with a new project, delving yet again into the world of luxury sales — a terrain they once explored in the Adam Sandler-led crime thriller Uncut Gems. Peacock has picked up the crime drama Superfakes, with the Safdie Brothers attached as executive producers. The series, which hails from A24 and UCP, is created by Emmy Award winner Alice Ju.

Apart from the Superfakes getting picked up by Peacock, little is still known about the project, with no stars attached yet. However, with big names involved in the series, we can assume it will be a big one. For one, Ju — who serves as the show's writer and showrunner — has written a few episodes of acclaimed television shows like Poker Face and Beef. On the other hand, the Safdie Brothers have already established themselves as a powerful filmmaking duo, with a number of impressive directorial credits under their belt, including the 2009 comedy drama Daddy Longlegs, the 2013 documentary film Lenny Cooke, the 2014 psychological drama Heaven Knows What, the 2017 Robert Pattinson-led crime thriller Good Time, and, of course, the 2019 Uncut Gems with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes critics score.

Both of them have embarked on their solo directorial ventures, with Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine (directed by Benny) and Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme (directed by Josh) hitting cinemas sometime this year. The series' additional executive producers include Howard Klein, Olivia Gerke, Ronald Bronstein, and Eli Bush.

What Will ‘Superfakes’ Be About?

Superfakes, as the title suggests, will probably revolve around fake luxury items that perfectly mimic the original. Per the plot description, the crime drama series will follow "a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black market underworld in order to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family."

It is still way too early to assume how Superfakes will fare, but if it turns out to be as great as other Safdie Brothers' projects, it will be an addition to Peacock's growing list of great shows like Angelyne, A Friend Of The Family, Based On A True Story, Bupkis, Girls5eva, Hysteria!, Killing It, Laid, MacGruber, One Of Us Is Lying, Ted, Twisted Metal, and We Are Lady Parts. The platform is also home to the acclaimed Natasha Lyonne-led Poker Face, whose first season currently boasts a 98% Rotten Tomatoes critics score — so we can say for certain Superfakes have landed in the right place.

Other details about Superfakes have yet to be announced. Until then, you can watch Alice Ju's previous show, Beef, on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.