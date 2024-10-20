Jason Statham is one of the biggest action stars of all time, and one of his under-the-radar flicks that's now more than ten years old has become a major steaming hit. Statham stars alongside Cathrine Chan and Robert John Burke in Safe, the 2012 action thriller that's streaming on several free services, including Freevee, Plex, and Tubi. Those with a Prime Video subscription can also enjoy the film under Prime's banner. The film follows a young girl named Mei (Chan) who holds a priceless numerical code in her memory. Countless dangerous people are after Mei, and Luke Wright (Statham) comes to protect her after his own life was destroyed by the same people. Safe currently sits at a 60% rating from critics and a 59% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Safe was written and directed by Boaz Yakin, who made his directorial debut in 1994 with Fresh, a crime thriller starring Giancarlo Esposito and Samuel L. Jackson. He is also famous for directing Remember the Titans, the 2000 sports docu-drama starring Denzel Washington and Hayden Panettiere, and Max, the animal adventure drama starring Thomas Haden Church. Yakin made his screenwriting debut in 1989 with The Punisher, which saw Dolph Lundgren in the title role of Frank Castle long before Jon Bernthal took on the character. He also penned the screenplay for The Harder They Fall, the 2021 Netflix original Western starring Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield. Yakin most recently wrote two episodes of Lady in the Lake, the Apple TV+ original series starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, and he's also been tapped to write The Notorious Nine and Outlaws.

Jason Statham Has Action Hits on Many Platforms

If you're looking for a hit Jason Statham movie on streaming, you don't have to look far on any platform. Statham leads The Mechanic, which premiered on Netflix at the beginning of October and was a major hit, making a quick run into the Netflix Top 10. Statham also headlines The Beekeeper, which was directed by David Ayer and has been in and out of the Prime Video Top 10 for much of the year. For those with a Peacock subscription, you can check out Statham in Transporter 3, in which he stars alongside Prison Break veteran Robert Knepper.

