What happens when technology meets the Irish mob? The answer lies in Ozark co-creator Mark Williams’ upcoming show Safe Harbor. The thrilling drama has unveiled its first trailer, and it's everything you’d expect from the fan-favorite creator. Set in the backdrop of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port, two friends are intent on entering the tech billionaires club.

The new trailer sees Alfie Allen as Tobias and Martijn Lakemeier as Marco, two friends who are hell-bent on making a name for themselves and making money through hacking for a pair of mafia siblings. The clip is full of impeccable action, a thrilling plot, and some amazing performances as it lays bare the crux of the series in two rules: “The first rule is don’t panic, the second rule is RUN.”

What Is ‘Safe Harbor’ About?

The series follows Tobias, a gifted hacker, and his ambitious best friend Marco, who are desperate to crack into the tech billionaires club. They are plunged headfirst into the chaos of organized crime when they cross paths with the Irish mob. “It was important that I blow stuff up because I just like doing that, and also to make sure that stakes are high enough that it feels elevated,” the Ozark co-creator told Deadline of his new show. He further added his hopes to have a global audience, saying:

“It was an opportunity for me to try something a little bit different, to try to bring what I learned from my past experiences to Europe and to do something more global minded – an entertaining show that could reach wide audiences but do it in a location that was a little less familiar, to me anyway.”

The series promises a lot of action, bombs going off, and a thrilling plot that creates the nexus between technology and mob culture. Hailing from Williams, the series further promises some compelling performances by familiar faces. The series cast Charlie Murphy as Sloane, Allen’s Game of Thrones co-star Jack Gleeson as Sloane’s brother Farrell, Ian Lloyd Anderson as O'Brien, and Simone Giel as Zora. Also rounding off the cast are Charlotte Timmers, Pauline McLynn, Daniel Lapaine, Damien Molony, and Colm Meaney. Williams showrun and created the series inspired by a long-read article, he also fulfilled the director’s duties of the fictional tale alongside Inti Calfat, Arne Toonen, and Dirk Verheye.

Safe Harbor will debut on January 10, 2025. You can check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Ozark is available to stream on Netflix.

