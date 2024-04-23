Editor's Note: This below article contains spoilers for Harlan Coben's Safe.

With over 80 million books in print worldwide, best-selling author Harlan Coben knows what makes the perfect thriller. His first show Safe streamed on Netflix in 2018 and was met with rave reviews from audiences and critics. Safe is set in a secure, gated community and follows the journey of widowed surgeon Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall) who is struggling to raise his two daughters, following the death of his wife a year ago. When Tom's eldest daughter Lucy (Amy James-Kelly) goes missing, he enlists the help of his new girlfriend, Detective Sergeant Sophie Mason (Amanda Abbington) in a frantic search for her whereabouts. Safe proved itself to be a gutsy, thrill-a-minute show from the get-go and remains a true classic. In the first episode alone, viewers are met with an affluent family determined to protect their daughter, a body in a swimming pool, and a father who will do anything to track down his missing child. Chilling plot twists and clever red herrings help make Safe a masterful example of binge-worthy television that will still satisfy the appetite of today's modern audience.

How 'Safe's Early Development Shaped a Successful Netflix Show

Created by Harlan Coben and penned by BAFTA award-winning British writer Danny Brockelhurst, Safe had solid foundations from its earliest days in development. A key component to the show's success is that it was produced by StudioCanal's British company Red, the same team behind the Russell T. Davies cult classic Queer as Folk and Sally Wainwright's hit show Happy Valley. This triple threat of industry professionals knows how to bring a story to life, boasting a proven track record of success when developing gripping British television shows. Safe wasn't just thrown together in a bid to offer viewers a quick entertainment fix, this show was meticulously crafted and expertly shaped by all involved, and the finished series reflects this.

Speaking candidly regarding just how deeply both Harlan Coben and Danny Brockelhurst were involved in bringing the show to life, Nicola Schindler from Red production company told Variety:

"The two writers were “100%” involved in every aspect of the production, from casting through to production design. “Both Harlan and Danny were sent every audition [tape], approved every head of department, watched the rushes every day, and attended every edit. They were both all over it. They were showrunners,"

This is a clear example of how much work and passion went into bringing Safe to life and how invested the entire team was in ensuring that the show received the success it deserved. Behind this Netflix series was a sense of genuine care and a desire to get everything right.

Who Is Michael C. Hall's Character In 'Safe'?

Image via Netflix

Safe hit the nail firmly on the head when it came to its casting. The first major coup was signing Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under) in the role of Tom Delaney. In a far cry from his Dexter days, Hall embarked on the role of a suburban dad turned amateur sleuth, desperate to solve his daughter's disappearance. The magic of this particular casting and in the character development itself comes from the fact that, throughout the course of the show, Tom consistently remains relatable. Sure, some of his moves are a little eccentric and wild (bugging Lucy's phone and running into burning buildings), but, ultimately, people can identify with a father doing everything in his power to save his child. His scenes were emotionally charged and believable.

Casting a well-known and much-loved actor such Hall in the role gave viewers a familiar face to latch on to and the big name required to reel them in. Mastering a British accent offered fans of Hall's popular Dexter Morgan character a chance to embrace seeing him in a new light, distancing him from a world of blood splatter analysis and serial killing in favor of the mundane life of upper-class parent, Tom Delaney.

A Stellar Supporting Cast Gave 'Safe' Relatability and Charm

Close

The idea of Safe being set in a secure gated community filled with such unscrupulous characters is a genius move. This seemingly close-knit neighborhood sets the stage for several characters' stories to be perfectly intertwined. Many viewers can relate to living in a community where nosey neighbors know everyone's business and have likely gossiped about what secrets their fellow residents may be hiding. It's the chaos of such complex storylines taking place in what should be a mundane and "normal" setting that makes Safe so endearing. The supporting cast does an incredible job of conjuring a believable world for their characters. Michael C. Hall and Amanda Abbington may be the lead stars, but it is the supporting cast who provide the glue that holds the story together.

The incredibly talented Emmett J. Scanlan (Kin, Fool Me Once) plays the role of Josh Mason. He doesn't get nearly enough screen time here, but Scanlan delivers a solid and believable performance nonetheless. His character arc is also a solid one, as he will ultimately become the main carer for his children, following his ex-wife Sophie's demise in the finale. Amy James-Kelly (Military Wives, Three Families) plays the role of Lucy, beautifully showcasing a closeness to her sister, whilst channeling her inner rebellious teen. Lucy's headstrong and naive nature is captured perfectly by Amy James-Kelly as we see her turn from an angsty teen to a scared and vulnerable captive at the hands of her Mother's childhood sweetheart.

Marc Warren (Band of Brothers, The Good Wife) brings an infectious likability to the character of Pete Mayfield. The chemistry between Pete and Tom throughout the show adds a relatable and comforting element of male friendship. His eventual bond with long-lost daughter DC Emma Castle (Hannah Arterton) shows an even softer side. Pete is also used as a red herring on multiple occasions, including during Episode 1, where he is seen picking Lucy up from the party. His failure to tell Tom (his best friend) frames him as a suspect until it is revealed that he merely dropped Lucy home safely to stop her from getting into a car with people who had been drinking.

The Marshall family brings some much-appreciated comedy undertones to Safe. One minute they are cramming a body into a freezer, the next they are hiding in a bedroom of their affluent family home as the police search the outdoor pool. Nigel Lindsay (Midsomer Murders, Victoria) is endearingly bolshy as family man JoJo, who will do anything to protect his family and his luxury lifestyle. Laila Rouass (Spooks, Primeval) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (You, Our Girl) play a convincing mother-daughter duo who are far too accustomed to a life of privilege.

The Jaw-Dropping Ending of 'Safe' Explained (Huge Spoilers Ahead!)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Amanda Abbington must be praised for her role as DC Sophie Mason, who, in the jaw-dropping finale, is revealed as having killed Chris. The big reveal can be traced back to an early episode's mention of a school fire that killed several children. It turns out that back in their school days, Sophie, Bobby, Helen, Rachel, and Craig all started a fire in a bid to exact revenge on an old teacher but ended up killing several students who couldn't escape.

Rachel told Jenny her secret before she died, who later confided in her boyfriend, Chris. When Sophie turns up at the house party at the Marshall's home, Chris taunts her and tells her that he knows what she did all those years ago. Sophie sees red and the two fight, they fall into the pool, and Sophie holds Chris under the water, drowning him and wiping all evidence from his phone, before leaving unseen. Jenny (who has been held captive at Bobby's house) is later saved by Tom and Sophie. But when the final scenes play out, Tom learns what Sophie has done. He tells her that there can be no more cover-ups and calls the police. The series ends with Sophie in jail as the rest of the neighborhood does its best to come to terms with the events that have taken place.

Safe's thrilling ending waits until the very last minute to drop its final bombshell, and it's an absolute corker. There are now eight captivating Harlan Coben shows on Netflix in total, with more to come, but Safe continues to hold its spot as the best Harlan Coben show on Netflix to date.

