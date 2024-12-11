Both Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds have enjoyed good press this year thanks to their respective performances in Gladiator 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, but 12 years ago the two teamed up for an action film that just got a devastating streaming update. Washington and Reynolds star alongside Vera Farmiga and Brendan Gleeson in Safe House, the action thriller that’s been streaming on Netflix for several months. However, Netflix announced that the last day to watch Safe House will be December 31, and a new streaming home for the film has not yet been announced. Safe House also stars Liam Cunningham and Joel Kinnaman, and the film earned a “rotten” 52% score from critics but a 63% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

David Guggenheim wrote the script for Safe House, and Daniel Espinosa directed the film. Safe House was the first film Guggenheim ever worked on as a scribe, and later that year he also worked on Stolen, the kidnapping thriller starring Nicolas Cage as a former thief trying to get back his daughter. Guggenheim also recently wrote the script for The Union, the action film starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry that spent several weeks atop the Netflix charts upon its premiere earlier this year. As for director Daniel Espinosa, he recently directed Morbius, the 2022 critically panned superhero film that was maligned so hard that it turned into a meme. Espinosa also worked with Safe House supporting actor Joel Kinnaman for Easy Money, the 2012 crime thriller originally titled Snabba Cash. After his work on Safe House, Espinosa teamed up with Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman for Child 44.

What Other Movies Are Leaving Netflix This Month?

Another Denzel Washington classic that saw him team up with Mark Wahlberg, 2 Guns is also leaving Netflix at the end of the month. 300, the Gerard Butler-led historical epic directed by Zack Snyder is one of the many films departing Netflix at the end of the month, with Tom Cruise’s Collateral also set to leave Netflix on December 31. Fans of Jason Statham also need to brace as both The Mechanic and Redemption will depart the platform in just a few weeks at the end of December.

Safe House stars Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds and was written by David Guggenheim and directed by Daniel Espinosa.

