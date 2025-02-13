The most exciting time in Hollywood was arguably the ephemeral period before the stingy rules implemented by the industry. Before the adoption of the Hays Code, the guideline that major studios followed for decades, there was Pre-Code Hollywood. Although the industry saw its golden years during this era when studios practiced self-imposed tests regulating the moral content of films, Pre-Code Hollywood, which roughly ended in 1934, had the most seismic cultural impact due to its perceived obscene material.

Like the Old West, Hollywood was a land of free and open opportunities, and the Wild West spirit of the founding of the American film industry mirrored the trailblazing energy of Pre-Code films, throwing caution into the wind by portraying (and often glorifying), violence and promiscuity. For Christian activist groups looking to censor films, Pre-Code's empowerment of female liberation was highly iconoclastic, best exemplified in this daring 1931 crime melodrama, Safe in Hell.

'Safe in Hell' Captures the Provocative Nature of Pre-Code Hollywood

Image via Warner Bros.

Pre-Code cinema is associated with two subgenres — gangster and sex films — that defied the moral standards expected in mainstream entertainment. These transgressive films were blunt with their depiction of violence and racy sexuality. In gangster pictures, such as The Public Enemy and Scarface, crime does pay, and they popularized our long-standing image of mobsters as modern-day folk antiheroes who courageously walk their own path in society. While most films in 2025 are prudish, inspiring an endless debate about the necessity of sex scenes in films, '30s cinema was salaciously charged — never through explicit sexuality, but rather, through innuendos and scantily-clad bombshells in movies like Baby Face, I'm No Angel, and Red-Headed Woman.

Safe in Hell, directed by William A. Wellman, combines the best elements of Pre-Code Hollywood, the criminal underworld, coded sexuality, and explosive drama into one scintillating tale of murder and liberation. Wellman, an early auteur and a maverick within the studio system, broke all the rules with his visible and flashy direction in The Public Enemy, Wings, and The Ox-Bow Incident. The film follows a New Orleans secretary-turned-sex worker, Gilda Karlson (Dorothy Mackaill), who inadvertently murders an old acquaintance who led her into this new profession and evades prosecution by fleeing to a remote island in the Caribbean Sea where she can't be extradited. Due to its status as a safe haven, the island, Tortuga, is inhabited by a band of lecherous criminals, but Gilda holds her own until the coast is clear for her to return and marry her sailor boyfriend, Carl (Donald Cook).

'Safe in Hell' Is a Theatrical Melodrama About Reformation and Independence

Image via Warner Bros.

Classic Hollywood possessed an innate ability to introduce characters and movie stars with a potent image, and the first shot of Gilda in Safe in Hell, showing her legs kicked back against a desk while talking on the phone, is one for the ages, serving as a simple but undeniably sexy expression of mood and ideas. The film, with its brisk running time, is a showcase in economic storytelling, but with this shot, we understand Gilda's persona as a free-spirited and plucky woman. As a fugitive in Tortuga, the male criminals desperately try to romantically court her, but she remains too annoyed and weary of her inconvenient circumstances to entertain them. Gilda is made up of various contradictions, as she is indifferent in one breath and overwhelmingly melodramatic in another, but they make her vulnerable while remaining a symbol of female liberation.

This autonomy was fairly commonplace in Pre-Code films, but from a contemporary lens, watching any black-and-white movie where a female character holds her own in a male-dominated area feels invigorating. At the end of the film, when Gilda is convicted in a mock trial on the island, the moment plays on a triumphant note and not a somber one, as the verdict arose out of a false confession from her, as she wanted to control her own destiny rather than be forced into a relationship with a fellow resident, Bruno (Morgan Wallace), who fancies himself as the king of the island. As an amalgamation of the classic Pre-Code crime and sex film, Safe in Hell straddles the line between gritty and irreverent, but the messiness is part of the charm, and it reflects Gilda's addled state.

Safe in Hell, with its dark plot trajectory and provocative meditations on reformation, rejects the notion that old Hollywood films are sanitized. The sordid actions and ideas expressed in Wellman's film would likely inspire a wave of think pieces online about its relationship to feminity today, with one side denouncing it for being extremist and another side shaming it for not going hard enough with its ideology. In the end, the tonal imbalance of Safe in Hell and its reliance on melodramatic flair to convey tension doesn't hinder the overall impact of the movie, which feels as urgent and relevant in 2025 as it did in 1931.