Jason Statham has starred in countless action thrillers over the years, and one that’s more than 10 years old has made a triumphant return to streaming charts. Statham stars alongside Robert John Burke (Law & Order: SVU) in Safe, the 2012 one-person-army film following an ex-cage fighter, Luke (Statham), who comes to the aid of Mei (Catherine Chang), a young girl who is being hunted by the same Triads who destroyed his life. Safe is #6 on Freevee at the time of writing, and the film also grossed $41 million at the box office against a $30 million budget. In addition to Statham, Chang, and Burke, Safe also stars Anson Mount, who is famous for his MCU roles as Black Bolt, and James Hong, who voices Mr. Ping in the Kung Fu Panda movies.

Safe was written and directed by Boaz Yakin, and it was the sixth feature film he directed in his career, with the first coming eight years earlier on Fresh, the R-rated crime thriller starring Giancarlo Esposito opposite Samuel L. Jackson. Yakin is also known for his work on Remember the Titans, the 2000 docudrama about high-school football in Virginia starring Denzel Washington and Will Patton. Yakin more recently wrote and directed Max, the 2015 animal adventure film starring Thomas Haden Church, and his most recent work came from helming Once Again (For the Very First Time), the 2023 musical romance drama starring Jeroboam Bozeman and Jennifer Merin. Yakin is also known for writing two episodes of Lady in the Lake (Natalie Portman) and for penning the screenplay for The Harder They Fall (Idris Elba).

Jason Statham Returns to Theaters Later This Month