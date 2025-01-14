The recent release of the first trailer and poster for A Working Man, the next movie from Jason Statham, already has everyone talking. 13 years ago, he starred in a classic action thriller that has made a triumphant return to streaming charts. Statham stars alongside Robert John Burke and Chris Sarandon in Safe, the one-person-army crime thriller that follows an ex-cage fighter (Statham) who looks out for a young girl being hunted by the same gang who destroyed his life. Safe recently began streaming for free on Plex TV and the film has climbed to the #4 spot on the platform at the time of writing, despite rough scores of 59% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned $41 million at the box office on a $30 million budget.

Boaz Yakin wrote and directed Safe, which came four years after he teamed up with Deadpool veteran Morena Baccarin and Josh Lucas in Death in Love, the 2008 romantic war drama that also stars Adam Brody. Yakin is also known for his work on Remember the Titans, the 2000 biographical football drama starring Denzel Washington alongside Will Patton, which is currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. More recently, Yakin served as the scribe on several episodes of Lady in the Lake, the Apple TV+ Original series starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, and he penned The Harder They Fall, the 2021 Western starring LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. He also wrote and directed Max, the 2015 animal adventure drama starring Thomas Haden Church that’s streaming on Prime Video.

What Do We Know About Jason Statham’s Next Movie?

A Working Man has been set for release on March 28, 2025, and the film also stars David Harbour and Michael Peña. David Ayer, who worked with Statham last year on The Beekeeper, reunited with the action star to direct A Working Man, and action icon Sylvester Stallone penned the script for the film. A Working Man follows Levon Cade (Statham), a construction worker who must come out of retirement as a vigilante to save a local girl who disappears. The film will be released exclusively in theaters this March, and then stream on Prime Video at the end of its theatrical run.

Safe stars Jason Statham and Robert John Burke, and was written and directed by Boaz Yakin. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Safe on Plex TV.

