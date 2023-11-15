The Big Picture Today our hosts address the ongoing discussion over AI protections in regard to the SAG-AFTRA strike ahead of the December 5th ratification.

Next, they discuss Taika Waititi's comments on Thor 5.

And finally, John and Maggie talk about Mortal Kombat 2 beginning production with Karl Urban joining the cast as Johnny Cage.

In today’s episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, discuss the ongoing debate regarding AI protections amongst the SAG-AFTRA members after the negotiating committee unanimously agreed to a deal with the AMPTP, bringing the 118-day strike to a close. You can check out the full episode in the video above the article or listen to the podcast below.

On November 9, the longest SAG-AFTRA strike in history concluded with the Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers agreeing to a historic deal. Due to the unprecedented conversation around the use of Artificial Intelligence within the industry, some SAG members are raising concerns about the loose protections against AI ahead of ratification. According to these members, the contract leaves room for loopholes by requiring consent and compensation for the use of AI but not prohibiting the use of the technology and having little protection against “synthetic” performers. The deadline to ratify is December 5, so what do these issues mean for the strike, if anything? Check out our hosts' thoughts on why it's important to address these issues now while still tackling the deal at hand.

In other news, our hosts share their thoughts on the reports that Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi will not be returning for the MCU’s fifth Thor film, which is rumored to have begun pre-production. In an interview with Business Insider, when asked about the rumors, Waititi responded, “I know that I won’t be involved.” Does that also mean Korg’s family won’t be involved in the upcoming Marvel shenanigans? Is this news surprising? Who would you want to see helm a Thor 5? Finally, John and Maggie talk about Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to the 2021 adaptation, moving into production with The Boys’ Karl Urban joining the cast as the wise-cracking Johnny Cage. You can check it all out in the video above or in podcast form below.

