The Big Picture SAG-AFTRA's new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ensures that actors will receive greater compensation and financial benefits, making acting a more sustainable profession.

The deal includes provisions that protect actors from the threat of artificial intelligence replacing traditional crafts in the industry and gives them control over the usage of their digital likeness.

Productions that were shut down during the strike can now resume, allowing upcoming releases to continue filming. However, the strike's impact on the release calendar and the future of movie theaters remains uncertain.

Strike season is over! After 118 days, SAG-AFTRA finally reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that would ensure that production can resume in the coming months. Although both sides were forced to make concessions, the effect of the strike on production windows, award season, and marketing underlined just how important protecting the rights of performers is. It’s easy to hear references to SAG and only think about Hollywood heavyweights like Ryan Reynolds or Emma Stone, but in reality, a majority of the members of SAG don’t get that type of media attention. The protections that these actors gained as a result of the latest round of negotiations should hopefully ensure that Hollywood productions are safer, more productive, and more creatively rewarding in the future. Here are all the major changes as a result of the new deal.

The last SAG strike, which occurred in 2000 before SAG's merger with AFTRA, lasted a total of 182 days.

SAG-AFTRA Earned Financial Benefits for Its Members

In an official statement the SAG-AFTRA gave to members, it was noted that the deal created several provisions that will democratize the industry moving forward. This includes what is referred to as “'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases” that will hopefully make acting a more economically viable profession for SAG-AFTRA members moving forward. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Hollywood’s A-listers are getting bigger paychecks; it means that producers will have to give working actors the equity that their hard work deserves. Greater compensation should hopefully allow those who don’t necessarily have preexisting Hollywood connections to participate in upcoming productions without fear of financial repercussions. The AMPTP only has itself to blame for the profits lost during the strike, and it's a major step forward to see that the studios are giving in to the demands by SAG-AFTRA to make acting a sustainable profession.

Also included within the statement was a reference to streaming participation bonuses that will ensure that actors earn financial compensation for the performance of films and television on streaming services — like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, Max, and Paramount+ among others. Streaming has replaced cable and physical media as the primary way for films to have a second life after their initial theatrical release. Some films that were initially box office bombs, such as The Thing or The Shawshank Redemption, eventually found an audience after they were syndicated on cable and made available as physical media. That role is now occupied by streaming services, and the new deal allows actors to receive financial benefits if their projects happen to score strongly on streaming charts.

Profit participation on streaming is more important than ever because many studios are abandoning physical media altogether. Netflix has abandoned its DVD service altogether, and some studios have forgone traditional home media releases in favor of promoting their new projects on digital rental services. It’s important for actors to be compensated for their projects’ performance, no matter where it ends up being made available to watch. While this element of the deal is a step forward for SAG-AFTRA, it does not mean that physical media lacks any value. Giving physical media releases to new projects is particularly important when streaming services like Max choose to scrub their older projects altogether.

Actors Are Protected by Artificial Intelligence Threats

One of the major concerns within the WGA strike was the threat that artificial intelligence tools could be used by studios as a replacement for traditional crafts. As advanced as some artificial intelligence systems are, they cannot take the place of an actor or writer. Studios needed to recognize that they couldn’t rely on artificial intelligence to come up with stories or give performances. The SAG-AFTRA deal offers actors additional protections that allow them to have agency over the usage of their digital likeness.

In a statement to CNN, SAG-AFTRA’s Union president Fran Drescher said that the previous contract didn’t require the producers to “ask for permission for anything,” and that “now, they have to ask for permission for everything.” Artificial intelligence remains a largely unknown factor in the future of the industry, but these provisions should discourage producers from using it irresponsibly.

Production and Marketing Are Back in Swing

The negotiation of a new agreement means that productions that were shut down as a result of the strike are allowed to continue. Upcoming releases that were in the midst of filming, such as Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part Two, Gladiator 2, Beetlejuice 2, Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2, and Deadpool 3 are allowed to resume production. It remains unclear how these delays may affect the upcoming summer release calendar; some films, such as Venom 3, have already pushed back their release as a result of the delay.

While the strike’s conclusion will hopefully give the industry a sense of “normalcy,” it may not be enough to save next year’s box office. Summer 2023 saw many major franchise films bombing, including The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Fast X, Blue Beetle, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. This wouldn’t be as big of an issue as it is if studios didn’t consistently indicate that these types of franchise vehicles are the only films they are willing to greenlit; the success of Barbenheimer only happens every so often. If more films move from their previous release dates next summer, it could be the death knell for movie theaters that are struggling to keep their doors open. However, the ability of actors to return to promoting their upcoming projects will undoubtedly help films gain more attention, generating greater audience interest.

What Does the SAG-AFTRA Deal Mean for Award Season?

Image via Apple TV+

The actors’ freedom to promote new projects also raises some major questions about the upcoming award season titles. Although SAG-AFTRA had previously allowed actors in films from smaller studios like A24’s Priscilla and Neon’s Ferrari to promote their work at festivals, the deal’s completion means that actors from every major studio release will be allowed to do press in the months leading up to the Academy Award ceremony.

This means that studio films with stacked ensembles, such as Universal’s Oppenheimer, Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Warner Brothers’ Barbie, and Fox Searchlight’s Poor Things, could stand to benefit from the added promotional benefits. Actors like Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone will finally be able to talk about their roles after being denied the chance to do so during their film’s initial release.

