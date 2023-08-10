The Big Picture Former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel calls for reality stars to unionize and fight against studio exploitation, highlighting unfair payment practices.

As the dual WGA and SAF-AFTRA strikes continue, the actors union is rallying behind reality stars who are similarly tired of studio exploitation. Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel previously spoke out in support of the strikes, and called for her fellow reality stars to take note and unionize, calling out studios for not fairly paying those that appear in unscripted content. She revealed that for her appearance in the first season of the hit Bravo show she was paid only $7250, despite the show's massive success, as she advocated for further residual payments.

Frankel first spoke out on July 19, when she posted a video on Instagram posing the question "Why isn't reality TV on strike," adding "Either I'm missing something or we're getting screwed too." These comments were later followed up on, where she said "When you get a ratings bump or something happens, you should share. Networks and streamers have been exploiting people for too long." Following Frankel's calls for her fellow reality stars to stop filming and unionize, SAG-AFTRA have spoken out in support of the prospect. "We stand ready to assist Bethenny Frankel, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos along with reality performers and our members in the fight and are tired of studios and production companies trying to circumvent the Union in order to exploit the talent that they rely upon to make their product," the union said in a statement. "We encourage any reality performers and/or members to reach out to SAG-AFTRA’s Entertainment Contracts Department so that we may work together toward the protection of the reality performers ending the exploitative practices that have developed in this area and to engage in a new path to Union coverage," they continued.

The union said that they had been in contact with Frankel's legal team regarding her comments, and noted that reality stars may be able to be covered under its Network Code Agreement, depending on the production and talent. The statement follows Freedman and Geragos alleging "grotesque and depraved treatment" of reality talent and crew members from NBCUniversal, in a litigation hold letter. The letter spoke of how stars are supplied with alcohol while being sleep and food deprived, in an effort to provoke heightened behavior. They also alleged that acts of sexual violence on the set had been covered up by the studio.

Image via Bravo

Freedman spoke in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter, thanking the union: "Networks and studios have encouraged, promoted, created and fostered an environment which profits from subjecting reality performers to deplorable working conditions, little or no pay, illegal contracts and actual criminal conduct. SAG-AFTRA‘s iconic commitment today to join Bethenny Frankel and other reality performers in this fight is a watershed moment that serves notice to these profiteers that financial gain is not a sufficient justification for the abhorrent mistreatment of unprotected workers,” Freedman said.