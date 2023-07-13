SAG-AFTRA, the guild in charge of protecting the working rights of film, television and radio performers, alleged during today's press conference related to their current strike that they rejected a deal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that would've required background actors from major productions to be digitally scanned after being hired for even one day.

Collider has heard from sources who allege that studios have already begun utilising this technology for a number of years, including major productions from Warner Bros. Discovery, Marvel Studios, and Netflix. These titles include the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World and Netflix’s The Residence. Some background actors even allege they were not given the option to refuse being scanned, as it was contingent on their being hired.

Digital performances have been a controversial topic lately, as they can be used to bring back people who have passed away without their direct consent. Just recently, The Flash portrayed Christopher Reeve's version of Superman on the big screen, even though the actor had passed away several years before the film entered production. While they have been used to make actors appear younger than what they currently look like, digital performances being creates from scratch based on scans from people who are no longer alive, as well as background actors that were only featured in small roles open up an entirely different conversation.

The unknown uses of a large database of digitally-scanned faces is just one of the many reasons why both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are currently on strike together, marking a historic time for the Hollywood industry. If the demands of both unions are met, the people behind the movies and television series that entertain the world will be compensated properly for their work. It remains to be seen just how much time the studios are willing to waste before realizing that what the guilds are asking for is realistic, and the only way to allow the industry to enter the future of digital media.

How Does the Strike Affect Hollywood?

Multiple productions have already paused their activities thanks to the ongoing conflict, including the upcoming final season of Stranger Things and Tron: Ares. But a possible delay to some of next year's most anticipated movies and television shows is only one of the concerns for the industry at the moment. If the deal with the SAG-AFTRA had gone through, studios would've been able to digitally scan the faces of performers who wouldn't have given consent or received compensation for the use of their image in upcoming productions. Actors and writers alike continue to fight for their rights, as the double strike enters its first day tomorrow morning.