On today’s very special episode, our hosts Maggie Lovitt and John Aljets celebrate the end of the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike as they reach a tentative deal with the AMPTP. They share their thoughts on this new three-year deal and Hollywood kicking it back into high gear. Join the revelry in the full interview in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below!

After 118 days of picket lines and standing firm in their demands of Hollywood studios, the Screen Actors Guild has been met with a historic deal. Officially ending the strike at 12:01 a.m. PT, November 9, an agreement for the first-of-its-kind protections against AI and significant pay increases, streaming participation bonuses, and more will now be put to vote to over 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members. With the outcome likely positive, our hosts acknowledge the strength and hardships of the union throughout its longest strike in history and celebrate the industry’s return to work for so many struggling throughout these arduous negotiations.

The good news continues with John and Maggie’s thoughts on the new teaser trailer for Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The continuation sees another team-up with the Ghostbusters: Afterlife crew (Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and McKenna Grace) and the surviving OG Ghostbusters, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray, as they face off against an icy ancient evil. And finally, we share more exclusive updates from Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber. Two highly-anticipated video game adaptations, BioShock and Gears of War, have been in talks for some time. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Stuber says scripts are being worked on and that Netflix is cognizant of the notorious difficulties of adapting video games to film, but that both games “have really rich worlds, have really good characters, so they're very natural kind of transitions to screen and filmmaking.” What are your thoughts on these franchises moving to features? Let us know in the comments of today’s video at the top of the article, or listen to John and Maggie’s thoughts in the podcast below:

