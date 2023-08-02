The Big Picture Hollywood A-listers, including George Clooney and Meryl Streep, have donated at least $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to support struggling actors amid the ongoing strike.

The Foundation has raised over $15 million, with the funds going toward the Emergency Financial Assistance Program to help actors who are facing financial difficulties during the strike.

The strike is focused on ensuring that actors below the top rung of the industry receive fair pay, residuals, and benefits, which have significantly decreased with the rise of streaming platforms. This solidarity from Hollywood stars is crucial in supporting those affected by the strike.

As actors continue to march the streets alongside the members of the WGA for the ongoing dual strike, a handful of Hollywood A-listers are doing their part to ensure that those on the picket line are adequately supported. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which has an Emergency Financial Assistance Program for struggling actors in situations such as these, has raised over $15 million so far with the lion's share coming from 14 Hollywood stars. They each donated at least $1 million to the cause in a wave of giving that will help keep their fellow union members afloat.

Among those who contributed are George and Amal Clooney, Luciana and Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep, and Oprah Winfrey. Their donations come at a critical time for the Foundation as the fund's president Courtney B. Vance revealed they were currently dealing with a higher-than-normal volume of requests for assistance. SAG-AFTRA boasts around 180,000 members many of whom desperately need help amid such a tumultuous period.

Streep and Clooney, two ardent supporters of the Foundation and the strike, each released statements showing their support for their fellow actors. "I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line," Streep wrote. "In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program." Clooney, meanwhile, thanked Vance and urged his colleagues to give back amid a historic moment for the future of the industry:

"We stand ready to get back to the table and make a fair deal with the AMPTP. Until then, I’m proud to be able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and my fellow actors who may be struggling in this historic moment. We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back. I can’t thank Courtney enough for his determination in putting this effort together by shedding light on the human toll happening right now, and how we can work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering.

Support From Hollywood Stars Is Much Needed as the Strike Drags On

Although the aforementioned stars are who come to mind when many people think of Hollywood, they're not necessarily the main focus of the strike. SAG-AFTRA is on strike because actors below the top rung of the industry aren't making their fair share to pursue their passion. They rely on better pay, residuals, and benefits to get by, things that have severely dwindled with the rise of the streaming age. The stars of Orange Is the New Black are a prime example of this, working for less than their day job pays to bring to life one of Netflix's biggest hits. Vance revealed that over 400 actors in the last week alone applied for aid, whether that be to help them keep their housing, pay their medical bills, keep their utilities running, or keep food on the table.

With that said, labor movements live and die by solidarity and the show of support from Hollywood's best is surely needed. Studios have demonstrated a willingness to starve actors and writers out to force them back to the negotiating table with anonymous executives even bafflingly revealing to the public that the goal for the writer's strike was to hold out until the striking workers start to lose their houses and apartments and face a cold winter. The financial aid from stars ensures that won't happen for actors without a prolonged holdout. It's not like the big names have nothing to fight for either. The rise of AI has left many in the industry fearful of actors' likenesses being used in generated content and writers being replaced by technology. Further exacerbating that fear and anger is the fact that both Netflix and Disney have opened up high-paying AI-focused positions during the strike.

