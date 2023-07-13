After a span of 43 years, the SAG-AFTRA union has made the decision to initiate a strike, aligning themselves with the Writers Guild of America in a widespread industry walkout, and it's had immediate consequences.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA announced its decision to authorise a walkout, joining the ongoing writers strike that has been causing delays in film and TV productions since early May. As the actors' contract reached its expiration at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike.

In a statement, Fran Drescher, the president of the guild, expressed, "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us."

What This Means and Who's Supporting It

The strike will effectively stop all work in Hollywood with immediate effect — in the wake of gigantic premieres for Oppenheimer and Barbie as well as yesterday's nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. Actors appearing in both of those films have been speaking out in support of the strike, while the Oppenheimer cast walked out of their London premiere when the time came to join the picket lines. Let's take a look at what Hollywood's biggest stars had to say in support of the strike.

The following reactions were shared with Vanity Fair:

Riley Keough: “Yeah, it’s a very strange time and we’re very uncharted and I don’t know what to expect, but I feel proud to stand in solidarity with my fellow film community, like my second family. I love this community so much and I love the support within this community and I’m hoping for a resolution soon."

Daniel Radcliffe: “The strike is what we’re all talking about at the moment. I am one of the very very lucky and rare actors that has a strong position to negotiate from when I work. That is not the experience of most people, and I do think both the actors and writers who are currently striking, nobody wants these things to happen but i think they’re incredibly necessary for the way the industry is going. Technology has changed so much about the industry in the last 10 years, it feels like it’s absolutely time, there will need to be a recalibration in order for everybody to work still, to be able to attract great people to the industry, great writers and great actors. And also along with all the AI stuff which also, that feels very important right now. We are probably one of the first industries that’s going to have a say in how this stuff affects us. It’s going to be probably the first of many that will have some version of this conversation. I think it’s very important that we do take a stand on that.”

Nathan Lane: "I’ll bring croissants and coffee, we’ll make a day of it. No, it’s obviously, just as it is for the writers, it’s an important thing, important issues to be dealt with, AI, all those issues. And compensation, with the streamers, I honestly don’t understand all of it but I realize how important it is for everyone trying to make a living. So yes, I’m in full support. But I hope that maybe there might be a miracle.”

Aunjanue Ellis: “It’s utterly frustrating. It really is the haves versus the have nots, and just the incredible imbalance between folks who have most of the money and folks who don’t have the money at all. I did well this year and a half, but that’s this year and a half. The amount of money that I made last year, I haven’t made that because I’m working on a small, indie movie and that’s not gonna pay me what I got paid to do Justified. There’s a lot of inequity, a lot of inequality. That has to be addressed. And I just feel that there is just a lack of respect. There’s a lack of respect for writers. There’s a lack of respect for actors, you know?

With the whole AI thing, it’s like, okay, if you’re gonna replace the writers, you’re gonna replace the actors—let’s replace some directors. Let’s replace some producers. You know what I mean? Since we are replacing folks, if we have no value other than our image—who ultimately needs to be replaced? I’m standing with the WGA. I stand with SAG-AFTRA. I’m probably going to hit the picket line today actually for a little bit.”

Jessica Williams: “I’m nervous. I have a bit of anxiety. I’m picketing not only as a stand of solidarity with the writers and learning more about my union, but it also makes me feel good. It’s something to do because right now it feels pretty endless and complicated and sad. And it’s good to walk and stand in solidarity because it feels like we’re doing something.”

And additional actors have been posting their support via their social media accounts.