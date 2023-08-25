The Big Picture The ongoing strikes in Hollywood have severely limited job opportunities for actors and have caused a lot of projects to be canceled or put on hold indefinitely.

The strikes are especially difficult for actors who haven't established themselves in the industry and don't have a financial cushion to fall back on during this tumultuous time.

While actors without work are receiving some support through fundraising efforts and donations from fellow actors, winning this fight for fair pay and protection is crucial for the sustainability of their careers.

As Hollywood experiences continued labor strife from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, creatives and crew members of all sorts are struggling with work. For veteran casting director Avy Kaufman, work has slowed to a crawl with actors currently unable to audition for struck companies. This is a very necessary fight to ensure a better future for all actors pursuing their dreams, but it means a bitter battle full of sacrifices for those in the industry today. Kaufman sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night in which she, among other things, expressed sympathy for the actors struggling to get by as work becomes slim.

The strikes have severely limited possibilities for any actors relying on every single job and paycheck to get by. This is the second time since 2020 that the landscape completely shifted - the COVID pandemic, too, shut down productions left and right and, ultimately, forced a lot of projects to remain on the shelf indefinitely like Season 4 of GLOW and Drunk History. That's starting to happen again with the strike - Prime Video axed both The Peripheral and A League of Their Own despite renewals, though Abbi Jacobson called it "cowardly" to use the strikes as reasoning.

Between the loss of opportunities and the cancelations that have erased pre-arranged opportunities, Kaufman is concerned for the creatives in Hollywood who haven't established themselves and don't have any sort of cushion to fall back on during such a tumultuous time:

"What saddens me right now is that during COVID there were so many actors who weren’t working. I’m gonna shout out for Dopesick, how great did they do putting that together, man, really? We were really lucky. I was asking a thousand people to self-tape, and I could hear that they were excited to do it because they weren’t just sitting at home waiting. And a lot of people got COVID in the middle of that, as you know all the stories. But now, they can’t even audition! And now it’s like the people that make millions and millions and millions have a little cushion, but there’s a lot of people who don’t have a cushion. We just got pulled another show because the director is in the Writers Guild, so now we can’t make [it]. I don’t know. I don’t have good insight because I don’t know enough. I just worry about everybody who’s struggling right now. That’s all."

Actors Are Standing Together Amid the Fight for Fair Pay

Actors without work right now aren't totally out of luck. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA have done what they can to raise funds for those who need the help, including running auctions full of film and television memorabilia. Massive stars like Dwayne Johnson have also offered massive donations in solidarity with their fellow actors. As Kaufman points out, though, this is still a major predicament for those who live and breathe acting. "And I do believe that many actors are actors because they can’t do anything else because they’re actors," she continued. "That’s what they are. They’re storytellers, they’re communicators, and so, no, it’s not like I’m gonna go out and have a bookstore. I’m an actor."

Winning this fight, while disruptive now, would not only make these jobs livable, but potentially protect them altogether. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are fighting to for fair pay relative to the work they do including a cut of residuals which have all but dried up amid the streaming age. All workers also want protections from generative AI which many fear could be further utilized to replace writers and actors without regulations in place. Already, Marvel has incorporated AI into their creative process with an AI-generated opening for Secret Invasion, and both Netflix and Disney have opened lucrative positions related to the use of AI on their respective platforms.

Check out the full interview below: