Will Smith and Jessica Chastain also took home awards for Best Actor.

Last Sunday, the winners of the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced in a ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The event aired on TNT and TBS, and, in case you missed it, you can stream it on HBO Max right now. As the SAG is centered on performances only, there are no “Best Film” or “Best Screenplay” categories which we are used to in other awards ceremonies.

The two main prizes from the SAG Awards – Male and Female Actor in a Leading Role – were snagged by Will Smith and Jessica Chastain. Smith has received multiple nominations across several awards for his performance in King Richard. In the movie, he plays the father and coach of legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams (played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). Chastain also won the award for playing a real person: she is the title character in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the story of a famous televangelist who advocated for LGBTQ+ people despite her religious beliefs.

The award for Outstanding Female and Male Actor in Supporting Roles went to a couple of first-timers: CODA’s Troy Kotsur was nominated for the very first time at the SAG Awards due to his performance as an opinionated father in a deaf family, while Ariana DeBose was awarded the trophy for her breakout role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake.

Awards ceremonies veterans Michael Keaton and Kate Winslet were the recipients of the SAG Awards for their performances in two of 2021’s high profile limited series: Hulu’s Dopesick and HBO’s Mare of Easttown. The Male and Female Outstanding Performances in Drama Series awards went international: Lee Jung-jae and Jung Jo-yeon from Netflix’s Squid Game were celebrated for their work in the hit Korean series.

In comedy, two of 2021’s most popular performances came out as winners. Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis became this year’s Outstanding Male Performance recipient for his role as the title character in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and Jean Smart was granted the prize for her performance as legendary (and fictional) stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on HBO’s Hacks.

Also honored during the ceremony was Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, who received a Life Achievement award presented by Cate Blanchett and Winslet. The SAG Awards also awarded a group prize to everyone’s favorite series in 2021: Succession. The cast of the HBO drama won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble category, and the same award in comedy was awarded to another fan-favorite series: Ted Lasso.

You can check out the complete list of winners below:

The Motion Picture Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – “KING RICHARD”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – “CODA”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – “WEST SIDE STORY”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA

EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos

DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi

EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi

FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles

The Television Program Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix – “DOPESICK”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun – “SQUID GAME”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok – “SQUID GAME”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

SUCCESSION

HIAM ABBASS / Marcia Roy

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JIHAE / Berry Schneider

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy

J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt

CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“NO TIME TO DIE”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“SQUID GAME”

The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren

