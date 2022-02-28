Last Sunday, the winners of the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced in a ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The event aired on TNT and TBS, and, in case you missed it, you can stream it on HBO Max right now. As the SAG is centered on performances only, there are no “Best Film” or “Best Screenplay” categories which we are used to in other awards ceremonies.
The two main prizes from the SAG Awards – Male and Female Actor in a Leading Role – were snagged by Will Smith and Jessica Chastain. Smith has received multiple nominations across several awards for his performance in King Richard. In the movie, he plays the father and coach of legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams (played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). Chastain also won the award for playing a real person: she is the title character in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the story of a famous televangelist who advocated for LGBTQ+ people despite her religious beliefs.
The award for Outstanding Female and Male Actor in Supporting Roles went to a couple of first-timers: CODA’s Troy Kotsur was nominated for the very first time at the SAG Awards due to his performance as an opinionated father in a deaf family, while Ariana DeBose was awarded the trophy for her breakout role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake.
Awards ceremonies veterans Michael Keaton and Kate Winslet were the recipients of the SAG Awards for their performances in two of 2021’s high profile limited series: Hulu’s Dopesick and HBO’s Mare of Easttown. The Male and Female Outstanding Performances in Drama Series awards went international: Lee Jung-jae and Jung Jo-yeon from Netflix’s Squid Game were celebrated for their work in the hit Korean series.
In comedy, two of 2021’s most popular performances came out as winners. Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis became this year’s Outstanding Male Performance recipient for his role as the title character in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and Jean Smart was granted the prize for her performance as legendary (and fictional) stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on HBO’s Hacks.
Also honored during the ceremony was Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, who received a Life Achievement award presented by Cate Blanchett and Winslet. The SAG Awards also awarded a group prize to everyone’s favorite series in 2021: Succession. The cast of the HBO drama won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble category, and the same award in comedy was awarded to another fan-favorite series: Ted Lasso.
You can check out the complete list of winners below:
The Motion Picture Winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – “KING RICHARD”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – “CODA”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – “WEST SIDE STORY”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CODA
EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos
DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi
EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi
MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi
FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles
The Television Program Winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix – “DOPESICK”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun – “SQUID GAME”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok – “SQUID GAME”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
SUCCESSION
HIAM ABBASS / Marcia Roy
NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch
JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney
PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon
JIHAE / Berry Schneider
JUSTINE LUPE / Willa
MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans
DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits
SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin
DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller
ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy
J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt
CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton
The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“NO TIME TO DIE”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“SQUID GAME”
The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Helen Mirren
