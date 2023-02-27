In yet another stunning triumph, the awards train carrying Everything Everywhere All at Once stopped off at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and smashed records along the way. The multiverse fantasy film broke the awards show record for most wins for a single film that evening, and won a total of four major awards. In addition to picking up the night's major award for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture—the organization's de facto Best Picture award—it also won in the Best Female Actor category with Michelle Yeoh receiving the award.
In addition, Jamie Lee Curtis picked up the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role award, with Ke Huy Quan winning the Male equivalent, becoming the first Asian man to win an individual award in any film category at the SAG Awards. With its four wins, Everything Everywhere All at Once broke the record for most awards won. Just four films had managed to receive three since the awards began in 1995. The winner of Best Male Actor went to Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale.
In the television awards, HBO’s The White Lotus won for ensemble in a drama series, while Jennifer Coolidge won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series. Abbott Elementary won the comedy ensemble award.
Jason Bateman took home the lead actor in the dramatic television category for Ozark, with The Bear's Jeremy Allen White taking home the comedy equivalent. He became the youngest recipient of the award at 32. Jean Smart won the female comedy award for Hacks.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has won several major awards in the lead-up to the Academy Awards, including the Producers Guild award for best picture and best director at the Directors Guild awards. It leads the nominations for this year's Oscars, which will take place on 12 March. Check out the full list of winners below:
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie - "THE WHALE"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deirdre Beaubeirdra
JAMES HONG / Gong Gong
STEPHANIE HSU / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki
KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang
HARRY SHUM JR. / Chad
JENNY SLATE / Big Nose
MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang
The Television Program Winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan - "1883"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette - "GEORGE & TAMMY"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde - "OZARK"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt - "THE WHITE LOTUS"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "THE BEAR"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - "HACKS"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE WHITE LOTUS
F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso
Paolo Camilli / Hugo
Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso
Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan
Federico Ferrante / Rocco
Bruno Gouery / Didier
Beatrice Grannò / Mia
Jon Gries / Greg Hunt
Tom Hollander / Quentin
Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina
Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso
Theo James / Cameron Sullivan
Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller
Haley Lu Richardson / Portia
Eleonora Romandini / Isabella
Federico Scribani / Giuseppe
Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller
Simona Tabasco / Lucia
Leo Woodall / Jack
Francesco Zecca / Matteo
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
STRANGER THINGS
The 58th SAG Life Achievement Award
Sally Field