The multiverse behemoth won in four major categories; including Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Breaks Records at 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

In yet another stunning triumph, the awards train carrying Everything Everywhere All at Once stopped off at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and smashed records along the way. The multiverse fantasy film broke the awards show record for most wins for a single film that evening, and won a total of four major awards. In addition to picking up the night's major award for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture—the organization's de facto Best Picture award—it also won in the Best Female Actor category with Michelle Yeoh receiving the award.

In addition, Jamie Lee Curtis picked up the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role award, with Ke Huy Quan winning the Male equivalent, becoming the first Asian man to win an individual award in any film category at the SAG Awards. With its four wins, Everything Everywhere All at Once broke the record for most awards won. Just four films had managed to receive three since the awards began in 1995. The winner of Best Male Actor went to Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale.

Image via A24

In the television awards, HBO’s The White Lotus won for ensemble in a drama series, while Jennifer Coolidge won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series. Abbott Elementary won the comedy ensemble award.

Jason Bateman took home the lead actor in the dramatic television category for Ozark, with The Bear's Jeremy Allen White taking home the comedy equivalent. He became the youngest recipient of the award at 32. Jean Smart won the female comedy award for Hacks.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has won several major awards in the lead-up to the Academy Awards, including the Producers Guild award for best picture and best director at the Directors Guild awards. It leads the nominations for this year's Oscars, which will take place on 12 March. Check out the full list of winners below:

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie - "THE WHALE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deirdre Beaubeirdra

JAMES HONG / Gong Gong

STEPHANIE HSU / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki

KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang

HARRY SHUM JR. / Chad

JENNY SLATE / Big Nose

MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang

The Television Program Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan - "1883"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette - "GEORGE & TAMMY"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde - "OZARK"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt - "THE WHITE LOTUS"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "THE BEAR"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - "HACKS"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE WHITE LOTUS

F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso

Paolo Camilli / Hugo

Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso

Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan

Federico Ferrante / Rocco

Bruno Gouery / Didier

Beatrice Grannò / Mia

Jon Gries / Greg Hunt

Tom Hollander / Quentin

Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina

Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James / Cameron Sullivan

Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson / Portia

Eleonora Romandini / Isabella

Federico Scribani / Giuseppe

Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller

Simona Tabasco / Lucia

Leo Woodall / Jack

Francesco Zecca / Matteo

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues

William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie

The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

STRANGER THINGS

The 58th SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field