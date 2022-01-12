The nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced. In a ceremony held this morning, hosts Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens unveiled the nominations for one of the most anticipated awards shows of the season for SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents performers and broadcasters.
Notably, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver were both nominated for their work on the divisive Ridley Scott film House of Gucci, which led the pack alongside Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with three nominations each. Additionally, the star-laden cast of Adam McKay's Don't Look Up was also nominated for their ensemble work, along with a number of other streaming films that continue to demonstrate the medium's growing importance to film and television, including Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM!, Prime Video's Being the Ricardos, and Netflix's Passing.
In terms of television nominations, streaming has proven to be a downright dominant force. Series such as Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, The Great, and Dopesick, Netflix's The Chair, Maid, and Squid Game all brought in nominations for their respective platforms. HBO also brought in nominations for Hacks, The White Lotus, and Mare of Easttown.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are held each year, highlighting excellence in film and television acting and performance, and is one of the only awards ceremonies to highlight action performances by stunt ensembles. Last year, the awards ceremony was held virtually, with big winners including The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. But, despite the current surge in COVID cases, the awards ceremony is still set to be held in person this year, and there will also be a red carpet prior to the ceremony.
The SAG Awards are often seen as an important predictor for the Oscars, as there is a large crossover between voting bodies. After the announcement of nominations, voting will take place from January 19 to January 25. The awards ceremony will air on TNT as well as TBS on February 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
