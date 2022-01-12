Both films garnered three nominations each.

The nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced. In a ceremony held this morning, hosts Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens unveiled the nominations for one of the most anticipated awards shows of the season for SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents performers and broadcasters.

Notably, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver were both nominated for their work on the divisive Ridley Scott film House of Gucci, which led the pack alongside Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with three nominations each. Additionally, the star-laden cast of Adam McKay's Don't Look Up was also nominated for their ensemble work, along with a number of other streaming films that continue to demonstrate the medium's growing importance to film and television, including Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM!, Prime Video's Being the Ricardos, and Netflix's Passing.

In terms of television nominations, streaming has proven to be a downright dominant force. Series such as Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, The Great, and Dopesick, Netflix's The Chair, Maid, and Squid Game all brought in nominations for their respective platforms. HBO also brought in nominations for Hacks, The White Lotus, and Mare of Easttown.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are held each year, highlighting excellence in film and television acting and performance, and is one of the only awards ceremonies to highlight action performances by stunt ensembles. Last year, the awards ceremony was held virtually, with big winners including The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. But, despite the current surge in COVID cases, the awards ceremony is still set to be held in person this year, and there will also be a red carpet prior to the ceremony.

The SAG Awards are often seen as an important predictor for the Oscars, as there is a large crossover between voting bodies. After the announcement of nominations, voting will take place from January 19 to January 25. The awards ceremony will air on TNT as well as TBS on February 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

