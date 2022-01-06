Award season is in full swing and we have just found out that Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will take to Instagram via @sagawards to announce this year’s nominees, live on Wednesday, January 12 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Coverage for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin on their Instagram account at 9:50 a.m. ET/6:50 a.m PT with words from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher as well as announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members, Jason George, and Elizabeth McLaughlin. By keeping the announcements solely virtual, the team behind the show hopes to strengthen their connection with audiences and nominees alike while taking safety precautions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc., the SAG awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and will be held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. For updates, you can follow the SAG Awards on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and at sagawards.org.

Dawson and Hudgens have both had their share of success in TV and film. For Dawson, she got her on-screen start at the young age of 15 in Harmony Korine’s, Kids. To follow, she appeared in two Spike Lee films, He Got Game and The 25th Hour. From there, her career has only grown. She’s starred in cult classics such as Clerks II, the beloved film adaptation of Rent, and even the Sin City franchise, while also holding roles everywhere in between in films like Alexander, Trance, Unstoppable, Men in Black II, Top Five, and Seven Pounds, for which she earned Best Actress in a Motion Picture Award at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards.

On television screens, Dawson has starred in USA’s Briarpatch as well as Netflix’s delve into the Marvel universe with series Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders. Most recently, she appeared in Hulu’s limited series, Dopesick, as well as HBO Max’s DMZ. This past fall, Star Wars fans gleamed with delight when it came out that Dawson would be starring in Ahsoka, a spin-off series from The Mandalorian.

Along with her on-screen credits, Dawson has built a name for herself behind the camera. She has produced titles including This Is Not A War Film and The Need To Grow, as well as directed the short film, Boundless. She was also granted the President’s Volunteer Service Award by Barack Obama in 2011.

Hudgens got her on screen start in Catherine Hardwicke’s Thirteen, but her career really took off after her starring role in Disney Channel’s High School Musical. Following the musical feature, she appeared in both High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year before moving on to other pieces of film. Since then, she has starred in titles including Bandslam, Beastly, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island which all helped the actress win the ShoWest Award for ‘Female Star of Tomorrow’ in 2010. Hudgens went on to star in 2013’s Spring Breakers before shifting her focus to Broadway in 2015 with her role in the musical, Gigi, as the titular character. Continuing to use her vocal talents, she joined the cast of FOX’s Grease Live in the role of Rizzo and again for FOX’s RENT: LIVE in the role of Maureen Johnson.

The past year was a busy one for Hudgens who starred in Asking For It which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as well as holding starring roles in both the third installment of Netflix’s Christmas film, The Princess Switch, and Lin Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM! Outside of the film industry, Hudgens is credited with being the co-founder of Caliwater, a cactus water brand, as well as a skincare brand, KNOW Beauty.

Be sure to tune into @sagawards on Instagram when Dawson and Hudgens announce the nominees live on Wednesday, January 12 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT with coverage and opening statements beginning ten minutes before at 9:50 a.m. ET/6:50 a.m PT.

