Awards season is almost over, and this year's SAG Awards will be the last ceremony honoring actors before the Oscars take place next week. With seasoned actress and comedian Kristen Bell taking on the hosting duties, the event is bound to entertain viewers at home. The list of nominees is packed with actors from acclaimed films like Wicked and Anora, as well as from esteemed TV shows like The Bear and Shōgun. The 2025 SAG Awards will honor a total of 15 performances, both solo and ensemble performances. Before tuning into the awards show and witnessing all the glitz and glam, here is a guide with all the information you need, including when and where you can watch the ceremony from the comfort of your couch.

Will the 2025 SAG Awards Be Televised?

Image via SAG Awards

The 31st edition of the SAG Awards will take place this Sunday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will air live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. Instead of it being televised like it used to be, the official ceremony will be livestreamed on Netflix. The red carpet will begin an hour prior, at 7 p.m. ET.

Can You Watch the 2025 SAG Awards Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, there is no other way to tune in to the 2025 SAG Awards other than through Netflix. The streaming service secured a multi-year partnership with the awards show, allowing for the ceremony to be accessible globally. The live stream won't air just in North America but in multiple countries. Different from other award shows like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the SAG Awards don't have timed speeches, because there aren't any commercial breaks. Of course, those who do subscribe to Netflix's ad-supported plan will see an occasional ad pop up during the ceremony, but those who pay for the ad-free plan won't.

In case you aren't subscribed to the platform and would like to do so in time to watch the SAG Awards this weekend, here is a breakdown of the plans available and how much they cost.

Plan What Is Included? Cost Standard with ads Ad-supported access to most of the Netflix catalog, with a few exceptions.

Watch from two devices with the same account at a time.

Watch in 1080p (Full HD).

Download from two devices at a time. $7.99 per month Standard Unlimited, ad-free access to the Netflix catalog.

Watch from two devices with the same account at a time.

Watch in 1080p (Full HD).

Download from two devices at a time.

Option to add another member to the account that doesn't live with you. $17.99 per month Premium Unlimited, ad-free access to the Netflix catalog.

Watch from four devices with the same account at a time.

Watch in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR.

Download from four devices at a time.

Option to add two other members to the account that don't live with you for an additional charge of $6.99 per person.

Netflix spatial audio $24.99 per month

Who Will Be the Host of the 2025 SAG Awards?

Kristen Bell will be this year's host, and this is her second time leading the night's festivities. She previously hosted the awards show back in 2018. Yet, what makes this edition a special one for her is that she's nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in Netflix's Nobody Wants This. In it, she plays an agnostic podcaster who falls for a "hot rabbi" (played by Adam Brody).

After being announced as this year's host, Bell told Vanity Fair that she will make sure to infuse her signature humor throughout the night, while also being mindful of the devastating circumstances of the LA fires:

"The big question this year is, how do you handle what’s going on in Los Angeles while having a night of celebration for film and TV? Initially, I thought it was so superfluous to have an award show when LA was literally on fire, but then as I thought deeper about it, I reminded myself these award shows are a primary force driving the economy here in Los Angeles. They employ hundreds, if not thousands, of workers who need to work—drivers, caterers, hair-and-makeup people, tech, musicians. It’s not just the actors. It takes hundreds and hundreds of people to put these shows on. It’s how Los Angeles thrives, and I think we have a responsibility to show up for people’s jobs in Los Angeles, and that’s why we’re going to do it."

Who Will Host the 2025 SAG Awards Pre-Show?

Youtuber and comedian Lilly Singh will co-host the pre-show with Agatha All Along alum Sasheer Zamata, interviewing guests, presenters, and nominees as they make their way into the showroom. The Stunt Ensemble performance winners will also be announced before the ceremony. Here are the stunt casts that were nominated:

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun

Who Will Be Presenting at the 2025 SAG Awards?