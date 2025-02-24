As an uncommonly unpredictable and often dramatic awards season continues, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will air exclusively on Netflix at 8 P.M. EST Sunday. The annual ceremony honoring the finest performances across film and television will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, with Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell returning as host (she previously hosted in 2018).

At last year's ceremony, Christopher Nolan's wildly acclaimed and highly successful biopic Oppenheimer unsurprisingly dominated on the motion picture side of things (with wins for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Performance by an Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.), with FX's The Bear (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White) and the final season of Succession (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series) winning big for television. At tonight's ceremony, frontrunners are perhaps less obvious than a year ago, with Wicked and Anora likely to duke it out for top honors with Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. Lead acting honors could likely go to Demi Moore for her work in The Substance and Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, but certainly don't rule out Mikey Madison, Ralph Fiennes, or Adrien Brody walking home with hardware. Kieran Culkin's Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for A Real Pain is all but a lock. On the TV side of the aisle, Shōgun and Hacks are expected to dominate with honors for drama and comedy, respectively. Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates and a full list of winners as the night continues.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Anora

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (WINNER)

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice