Despite the cancelation of the live announcement, thanks to the still-raging wildfires in Los Angeles, the nominees for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards have been revealed. On the cinematic side of things, the megahit musical Wicked made off with five nominations, including nods for leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and a supporting actor nomination for Jonathan Bailey. Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown snagged four nominations, with nods for stars Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton, while Anora and Emilia Pérez landed three nominations each.

On the television side, Shōgun led the way with five nominations, including nods for actors Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Anna Sawai. The Bear, despite continued controversy over whether it belongs in the comedy category at all, landed four nominations, three of which are for stars Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Ayo Edebiri. Netflix's political thriller The Diplomat has three nominations, with star Keri Russell and season two newcomer Allison Janney both nominated for Outstanding Female Actor.

There are twenty first-time nominees this year, with such notable names as Pamela Anderson, Harrison Ford, Daniel Craig, Demi Moore, and Zoe Saldaña among them. Conversely, the SAG Life Achievement Award will be awarded to three-time nominee Jane Fonda this year. The SAG Awards also continue to honor the stunt performers of both TV and movies with awards for outstanding stunt ensembles; despite ongoing efforts, the Academy Awards have yet to officially recognize stunt work.

The SAG Awards can be seen as a bellwether for the Oscars; last year, a strong showing from Oppenheimer presaged that film dominating the competition with seven Oscar wins. You'll be able to see it unfold for yourself; as part of a multi-year deal with the Screen Actors Guild, the 31st Annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on February 23 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Kristen Bell (who is a nominee herself this year, for Netflix's Nobody Wants This) will host.

The Full List of SAG Nominees