The Big Picture Oppenheimer and Barbie lead SAG nominations in film categories, including a first-time individual nomination for Cillian Murphy.

Succession earns the most television nods, and nominations overall, followed by Ted Lasso and The Bear.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will be streamed live on Netflix on February 24, 2024.

The nominees for the 2024 Screen Actors' Guild Awards were announced this morning, with Oppenheimer and Barbie very appropriately leading the pack in the film categories after nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt in Christopher Nolan's epic, while Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling also picked up nominations for their parts in Greta Gerwig's beloved satirical fantasy, as well as the ensemble award for both. In television, Succession earned the most nods with 5, closely followed by Ted Lasso and The Bear.

The nominees were revealed in a bizarre segment on Instagram by Emmy nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, which was marred by technical issues, just three days following the Golden Globe Awards gathering in Hollywood. As a key component of the awards season, the 30th annual ceremony is vital for forecasting potential Academy Award winners.

When it comes to the SAG Awards, while there is no award for Best Picture, the Ensemble award can generally be taken as an indicator in that direction. In that respect, the nominees are what one would expect. Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon are expected to battle it out for the top prize on Oscars night, while in the individual categories, Lily Gladstone and Cillian Murphy look like certainties in their respective categories. In a surprise, despite the wide recognition of Killers of the Flower Moon across various categories, lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio failed to make the nominations. DiCaprio, a favourite of the Academy, may find his chances of being included in doubt. In other categories, Greta Lee (Past Lives), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Charles Melton (May December) , America Ferrera (Barbie) and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) were also arguably notable by their absences.

There were also 16 first time nominees included in this year's awards in the shape of Matt Bomer, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Kathryn Hahn, Matthew Macfadyen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Cillian Murphy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal, Bel Powley, Bella Ramsey, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Keri Russell, and Ali Wong, with nods for both young newcomers and multi-decade veterans acknowledging a year of outstanding work across film and television.

The Full List of SAG Nominees

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Wilelm Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Sucession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawman: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Steven Yeun, Beef

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix for the first time this year as part of their multi-year deal.

The SAG Awards, produced by SAG-AFTRA and Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.