The Big Picture
- Oppenheimer and Barbie lead SAG nominations in film categories, including a first-time individual nomination for Cillian Murphy.
- Succession earns the most television nods, and nominations overall, followed by Ted Lasso and The Bear.
- The 30th annual SAG Awards will be streamed live on Netflix on February 24, 2024.
The nominees for the 2024 Screen Actors' Guild Awards were announced this morning, with Oppenheimer and Barbie very appropriately leading the pack in the film categories after nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt in Christopher Nolan's epic, while Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling also picked up nominations for their parts in Greta Gerwig's beloved satirical fantasy, as well as the ensemble award for both. In television, Succession earned the most nods with 5, closely followed by Ted Lasso and The Bear.
The nominees were revealed in a bizarre segment on Instagram by Emmy nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, which was marred by technical issues, just three days following the Golden Globe Awards gathering in Hollywood. As a key component of the awards season, the 30th annual ceremony is vital for forecasting potential Academy Award winners.
When it comes to the SAG Awards, while there is no award for Best Picture, the Ensemble award can generally be taken as an indicator in that direction. In that respect, the nominees are what one would expect. Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon are expected to battle it out for the top prize on Oscars night, while in the individual categories, Lily Gladstone and Cillian Murphy look like certainties in their respective categories. In a surprise, despite the wide recognition of Killers of the Flower Moon across various categories, lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio failed to make the nominations. DiCaprio, a favourite of the Academy, may find his chances of being included in doubt. In other categories, Greta Lee (Past Lives), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Charles Melton (May December) , America Ferrera (Barbie) and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) were also arguably notable by their absences.
There were also 16 first time nominees included in this year's awards in the shape of Matt Bomer, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Kathryn Hahn, Matthew Macfadyen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Cillian Murphy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal, Bel Powley, Bella Ramsey, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Keri Russell, and Ali Wong, with nods for both young newcomers and multi-decade veterans acknowledging a year of outstanding work across film and television.
The Full List of SAG Nominees
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Wilelm Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Sucession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawman: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Steven Yeun, Beef
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix for the first time this year as part of their multi-year deal.
The SAG Awards, produced by SAG-AFTRA and Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.