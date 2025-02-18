The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to begin soon, and the Academy has announced its list of nominations for Best Stunts for both movies and TV. Leading the charge for movies are Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU tentpole that grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, along with Dune: Part Two, the sweeping sci-fi sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve that was hailed as The Empire Strikes Back of a new generation of sci-fi stories. Also earning an unsurprising nomination was The Fall Guy, the stunt homage from David Leitch starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, as well as Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel directed by Ridley Scott starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. Wicked was the last movie to come away with a stunt nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

The Boys kicked off the TV show nominations, and it should come as no surprise that Prime Video’s raunchy superhero series earned a nomination for the sheer volume of unthinkable stunts the show pulls every season. Fallout, another Prime Video series starring Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, also earned a stunt nomination, and the show has also already been greenlit for Season 2 which is currently in production. Following suit behind The Boys and Fallout is House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off show set before the events of the original show, with The Penguin and Shōgun earning the last two nominations. The former was a spin-off of Robert Pattinson’s Batman movie and the latter is a historical epic that won more than 15 Emmys at the Television Academy Awards.

Superhero Properties Will Always Dominate the Stunt Category