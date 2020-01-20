SAG Awards Winners: ‘Parasite’ Takes Best Ensemble; Phoenix, Pitt, Zellweger, Dern Continue Winning Streaks

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards played out pretty much as expected Sunday evening… except when they didn’t. On the film side of things, the winners in the Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress categories were the same winners we’ve been seeing pretty much all awards season long, which means unless something truly crazy happens we can expect to see them take home the Oscars as well. So collect your prizes Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern.

But the top SAG award of the night went to a bit of a surprise. The SAG Awards don’t have a “Best Picture” award since the whole point of the awards ceremony is to honor performances (as voted on by fellow actors in the Screen Actors Guild), but they do have a “Best Ensemble” and that trophy went to the cast of Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed Parasite. The lead actors from the film drew a standing ovation when they appeared on stage to simply present their movie, making clear just how much actors love this movie. And since actors make up the largest voting branch in the Academy, does this mean Parasite could win the Best Picture Oscar?

Maybe! In truth, the SAG Best Ensemble award is not a reliable predictor of Best Picture success. It hasn’t matched up with the Best Picture since 2015 when Spotlight took Best Ensemble, and only four of the last 10 Best Ensemble winners went on to win Best Picture. Last year the award went to the cast of Black Panther, and the year previously it went to Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

However, this win does make clear that Parasite can win a top award on a major ballot like the SAG Awards, and last night’s win also was not a great sign for the chances of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman. Once presumed the frontrunners of the season, the new films from Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese have been losing top honors to 1917 during the most recent guild awards.

Over on the TV side of things, Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for the brilliant Fleabag, but in a bit of a twist The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the Ensemble award. Accepting the award, Maisel star Alex Borstein was shocked, admitting she voted for Fleabag in all available categories.

And The Crown took Best Dramatic Ensemble, while Jennifer Aniston won Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. Game of Thrones took home two final trophies for Best Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage) and Best Stunt Ensemble.

Check out the full list of 2020 SAG Awards winners below.

The Motion Picture Recipients are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “MARRIAGE STORY”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

PARASITE

CHANG HYAE JIN / Chung Sook

CHO YEO JEONG / Yeon Kyo

CHOI WOO SHIK / Ki Woo

JUNG HYEON JUN / Da Song

JUNG ZISO / Da Hye

LEE JUNG EUN / Moon Gwang

LEE SUN KYUN / Dong Ik

PARK MYUNG HOON / Geun Se

PARK SO DAM / Ki Jung

SONG KANG HO / Ki Taek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

The Television Recipients are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE/VERDON”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE/VERDON”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLES DANCE / Lord Mountbatten

BEN DANIELS / Lord Snowdon

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

DAVID RINTOUL / Michael Adeane

JASON WATKINS / Harold Wilson

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel

MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman

STEPHANIE HSU / Mei

JOEL JOHNSTONE / Archie Cleary

JANE LYNCH / Sophie Lennon

LEROY McCLAIN / Shy Baldwin

KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman

MATILDA SZYDAGIS / Zelda

BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie

MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GAME OF THRONES