The complete list of winners in movies and television categories at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially behind us, and the list of winners was full of delightful predictability but also a few welcome surprises. Something you can usually rely on is the fact that those nominees who end up taking home a SAG Award are typically the favorites to win the Academy Award as well, so if you've got an Oscars pool going this year, make note of certain names in particular to see who takes home the gold statuette to put on their shelf alongside their Actor's trophy.

2021's SAG Award nominations were somewhat of a surprise on both the awarding and the snubbing front. Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom led the pack in terms of total nominations, while on the television side, Bridgerton and I May Destroy You, two series that failed to receive Golden Globe recognition, earned nominations. Meanwhile, actors who picked up Globes in their respective categories, such as Anya Taylor-Joy in the limited series The Queen's Gambit, were also nominated again. However, Sacha Baron Cohen, who won a Globe for his lead role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was actually nominated this time around in a supporting capacity for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Below you'll find the complete list of winners from the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Keep scrolling to find out who won on Sunday night.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' Lead SAG Award Nominations; Delroy Lindo and Amanda Seyfried Snubbed

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Image via Netflix

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong

Minari – Noel Kate Cho, Yeri Han, Scott Haze, Alan Kim, Will Patton, Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn

Da 5 Bloods – Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm, Lê Y Lan, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Van Veronica Ngo, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Jasper Pääkkönen, Clarke Peters, Sandy Hương Phạm, Jean Reno, Melanie Thierry and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Chadwick Boseman, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman

One Night in Miami – Kingsley Ben-Adir, Beau Bridges, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Michael Imperioli, Joaquina Kalukango, Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Reddick and Nicolette Robinson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Oscar Nominations 2021: Full List of This Year's Academy Awards Nominations

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Image via Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Oscar Beat: Best Picture Predictions — Is 'Nomadland' a Sure Thing?

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: The Crown – Gillian Anderson, Marion Bailey, Helena Bonham Carter, Stephen Boxer, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Erin Doherty, Charles Edwards, Emerald Fennell, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor and Sam Phillips

Better Call Saul – Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn

Bridgerton – Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Jason Barnett, Sabrina Bartlett, Joanna Bobin, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Kathryn Drysdale, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Jessica Madsen, Molly McGlynn, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Julian Ovenden, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston and Polly Walker

The Crown – Gillian Anderson, Marion Bailey, Helena Bonham Carter, Stephen Boxer, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Erin Doherty, Charles Edwards, Emerald Fennell, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor and Sam Phillips

Lovecraft Country – Jamie Chung, Aunjanue Ellis, Jada Harris, Abbey Lee, Jonathan Majors, Wunmi Mosaku, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jurnee Smollett, and Michael Kenneth Williams

Ozark – Jason Bateman, McKinley Belcher III, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Kevin L. Johnson, Laura Linney, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Joseph Sikora, Felix Solis, Charlie Tahan and Madison Thompson

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Schitt's Creek – Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson and Karen Robinson

Dead to Me – Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Max Jenkins, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy, Natalie Morales, Diana Maria Riva and Luke Roessler

The Flight Attendant – Kaley Cuoco, Merle Dandridge, Nolan Gerard Funk, Michelle Gomez, Michiel Huisman, Yasha Jackson, Jason Jones, T.R. Knight, Zosia Mamet, Audrey Grace Marshall, Griffin Matthews, Rosie Perez, Terry Serpico and Colin Woodell

The Great – Belinda Bromilow, Sebastian de Souza, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Louis Hynes, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Danusia Samal and Charity Wakefield

Schitt's Creek – Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson and Karen Robinson

Ted Lasso – Annette Badland, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, James Lance, Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: The Mandalorian

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

KEEP READING: It’s Time to Ditch the Golden Globes

Share Share Tweet Email

'Knives Out’: Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update on the Thrombeys and Their Involvement in the Sequels The Thrombey family needed help and according to Curtis, they're getting it.

Read Next