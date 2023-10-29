Saturday Night Live has some hilarious tips to avoid scabbing against the ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike, poking some lighthearted fun at the guild's guidelines for its members this Halloween. The sketch features SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher (Sarah Sherman) teaching us all what Halloween costumes to wear! When host Nate Bargatze and his wife (Ego Nwodim) were handing out candy for Halloween to kids dressed as Spider-Man, Barbie, and Black Panther, Fran stops them to point out that the kids were breaking the no costumes from struck films rule. To be fair, the rule doesn't apply to kids as SAG fortunately clarified, but this is a sketch comedy show. The sketch went on to make a point about how studios could simply "break actors off a piece of that Kit-Kat bar" with their record profits and pay SAF-AFTRA members a fair wage.

Overall, we got to see Sherman as Fran making a bunch of kids come out in creative costumes, including a small child coming out dressed like Hoda Kotb and saying that her "wig is fake, but the wine is real." It was cute, and sweet, and gave the cast of Saturday Night Live an opportunity to not only highlight the SAG-AFTRA strike but also share that while this rule may seem silly, it's important to highlight that the studios not sharing a fair portion of the wealth made from the labor of the striking workers with those workers is the real joke here.

Sherman's performance as Drescher is really amazing and made even better by her constant mockery of Bargatze's outfit when he's not even dressed up, like saying he's breaking SAG rules by dressing up as Sloth from The Goonies simply because he's holding a Baby Ruth bar.

'SNL' Stands With Striking Actors

Image via NBC

At first, the sketch felt like it was going to make fun of the rule but as the sketch went on, it was clear that the message was mocking the studios who are still refusing to pay their actors. Sherman gave a metaphor at the end, comparing the studios to those houses on Halloween that you can see have the lights off, but inside people are eating their Kit-Kats all to themselves and the actors are the hungry kids outside just wanting a small piece of the Kit-Kat. It's a good message, and a really funny sketch overall, which you can watch down below.

